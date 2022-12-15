16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE WEEKND - "NOTHING IS LOST (YOU GIVE ME STRENGTH)"

In the midst of showing up on tons of year-end lists (including ours), The Weeknd has shared a new song written for the new Avatar sequel, The Way of Water. He made it with Swedish House Mafia along with the film’s composer, Simon Franglen, and it's a sweeping, movie-soundtrack song but with a Weeknd twist.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "BIG SYKE" (ft. MEYHEM LAUREN & BOLDY JAMES)

The Alchemist is compiling his great 2018 EPs Lunch Meat and Bread on a new release called Sandwich, which also includes some new material. One of the new songs is "Big Syke," which finds Alchemist pairing a pitched-up sample with verses from Meyhem Lauren and Boldy James.

--

SUNNY WAR - "BABY BITCH" (WEEN COVER)

The latest single off Sunny War's upcoming album Anarchist Gospel is a stunning cover of Ween's "Baby Bitch," which Sunny truly makes her own.

--

VENOMOUS CONCEPT (NAPALM DEATH, BRUTAL TRUTH) - "TIMELINE"

Metalpunks Venomous Concept (members of Napalm Death, Brutal Truth, and more) have shared a shredding new track off their upcoming LP The Good Ship Lollipop.

--

FLO - "LOSING YOU"

UK R&B trio FLO follow their acclaimed debut EP The Lead with new single "Losing You," and like the EP, it puts a modern update on the '90s R&B girl group sound.

--

CENTRAL CEE - "LET GO"

UK rapper Central Cee shows off his soft side on new single "Let Go."

--

JOHANNA WARREN - "CROWN" (KENDRICK LAMAR COVER)

Johanna Warren offers an emotional, piano and vocals rendition on Kendrick's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track "Crown."

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "CAR KEYS" (GREGG TURKINGTON REMIX)

Well here's a remix you were probably not expecting. Gregg Turkington, On Cinema co-host and alter ego of Neil Hamburger, has reworked Animal Collective's "Car Keys." More surprising: it's really good, upping the rhythm section and turning into more of a krautrock disco jam.

--

NILÜFER YANYA - PAINLESS DELUXE

Nilüfer Yanya has released the deluxe edition of this years great PAINLESS and it comes with six bonus track: "reflects" versions of three songs, remixes by Sampha the Great and King Krule and her cover of PJ Harvey's "Rid of Me." Listen to the whole thing:

--

EICHLERS - "MY CHECKERED PRESENT"

Hyperska artist Eichlers gets festive with "My Checkered Present," an original holiday song that plays off the title of his new album My Checkered Future.

--

JUICE WRLD - "FACE 2 FACE"

Another posthumous Juice WRLD song came out today, and this one finds him delivering his trademark, pained emo-rap yearning over some minimal guitar and a trap beat.

--

BAYSIDE - "GO TO HELL"

Ahead of their upcoming tour with I Am the Avalanche and Koyo, emo vets Bayside have put out a new single, and it finds the band's mix of heavy riffs and sweet melodies in fine form.

--

BRUISE CONTROL - "TAXMAN" & "SPINNERS MILL"

Manchester, UK street punks Bruise Control have dropped two gritty anthems via TNSrecords.

--

GRUFF RHYS - "AMEN"

Gruff Rhys' new album is the soundtrack to The Almond & The Seahorse, the new film by Celyn Jones and Tom Stern that stars Jones, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Rebel Wilson. The film is out Friday, December 16, and the soundtrack, featuring a mix of original songs and Rhys' instrumental score, is out in February. This is the first single.

--

LOUSER - "PHANTOM"

Canadian emo/grunge band Louser signed to No Sleep for their upcoming debut album, and you can read about lead single "Phantom" here.

--

ENDLESS, NAMELESS - "PROPANIAC"

Endless, Nameless are a self-proclaimed "genre-blender band" from Denver and their debut album comes out in March via Silent Pendulum Records. Read about lead single "Propaniac" here.

--

