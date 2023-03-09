So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DOM FLEMONS - "IT'S COLD INSIDE"

Dom Flemons (formerly of Carolina Chocolate Drops) has shared another track from Traveling Wildfire. This is a darker one with some heavy Townes Van Zandt vibes, but Dom makes it his own.

--

WHITE HILLS - EYE TO EYE

NYC psych rock duo White Hills are back with this new single which was recorded in the same sessions as their recent album The Revenge Of Heads. Look out for these two in Austin at SXSW.

--

YAYA BEY - "ON THE PISCES MOON"

Yaya Bey's new EP Exodus the North Star comes out on March 24, and she's shared a second single from it, smooth R&B track "on the pisces moon."

--

ALAN BRAXE - "NEVER COMING BACK" FT ANNIE

Alan Braxe, the French Touch producer who was half of Stardust, has shared this terrific new single featuring Norwegian pop singer Annie. “I first met Annie virtually, just listening to her vocals as I was remixing her song ‘Heartbeat’ in 2005,” says Braxe. “I could hear in her voice both softness and strength and I found it very touching. Since then I always thought that we should work on a song one day. Last year I sent her an instrumental demo and when she then told me that she was up for it, we recorded the vocals in Bergen, Norway and chose the theme of escaping a problematic relationship and regaining freedom.” This is a new addition to the reissue of his comp The Upper Cuts that's out at the end of the Month.

--

PURR - "HESPER"

“'Hesper' is written from the perspective of a star—a star that has a one-way conversation with someone looking up at it—asking what they’re looking for, wishing for, what they’re afraid of, what they’ve had enough of,” says Purr's Eliza Barry Callahan of their new power ballad single. “This star, it seems, was once a person too.”

--

NICKEL CREEK - "WHERE THE LONG LINE LEADS"

Nickel Creek's first album in nine years, Celebrants, is out later this month, and the latest single is "Where the Long Line Leads," a spirited bluegrass track. "'Where the Long Line Leads' is the hardest we’ve ever sang and played on record, perhaps because the subject matter gets us all riled up, as does the harmonic progression, which almost feels like it’s playing tug-o-war with itself under our fingers," the band say.

--

DISINTEGRATION (MEMS CLOUD NOTHINGS, PROFLIGATE, PLEASURE LEFTISTS) - "MAKE A WISH"

Disintegration are the post-punk/synth trio of Haley Himiko (Pleasure Leftists), Noah Anthony (Profligate) and Christopher Brown (Cloud Nothings) who will release the Time Moves Me EP later this month. Check out the video for "Make a Wish":

--

WASTE MAN - WASTE MAN EP

Waste Man got their start in New Orleans but then moved to NYC; this new EP was recorded in Philly. They get around! The three songs on this self-titled are furious noisepunk.

--

BENNY SINGS - "PYJAMAS" FT REMI WOLF

Benny Sings has shared another song from his upcoming Kenny Beats-produced album, Young Hearts -- the bossa nova-ish "Pyjamas" featuring Remix Wolf. “I’ve always loved bossa nova," says Benny. "I’ve listened to Getz/Gilberto by João Gilberto and Stan Getz over a million times in my life. This music is light, yet profound, and I love it. So to pay homage to this music on “Pyjamas”, together with Kenny’s crazy drums, is a thrill for me.” Young Hearts is out March 24 via Stones Throw.

--

THE TELESCOPES - "BUTTERFLY"

UK psych-shoegaze vets The Telescopes will release new album Of Tomorrow on May 19 via Tapete. Check out the bluesy, dark-n-glammy "Butterfly."

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "JUST A GIRL" (NO DOUBT COVER)

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” says Florence Welch who covered No Doubt's 1995 hit for the second season of Yellowjackets. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

--

THE ANTLERS - "I WAS NOT THERE"

The Antlers are back with their first new music since 2021. "I Was Not There" begins as a stark piano ballad that grows grander across six gorgeous, ethereal minutes.

--

BAR ITALIA - "NURSE!"

London trio Bar Italia announced their signing to Matador Records with the release of single "Nurse!" and a surreal accompanying music video. "Nurse!," Bar Italia's first music of 2023, puts '90s grunge, shoegaze, jazzy bass, and atmospheric electronics in a blender. Read more about it here.

--

KASSA OVERALL

"Ready To Ball" is Seattle drummer/producer/emcee Kassa Overall's first release via Warp, his new label home. The song patches together chromatic piano, textured percussion, and synths and electronics underneath Kassa's smooth verses. "On an emotional level, the song is really dealing with feelings of jealousy," Kassa shared. "It's also an affirmation, to not get lost in the hustle of upward mobility. How bad do we want the shiny things? How much will we bend ourselves to get them? At times I feel like, damn bro, it's so much of a struggle and a hustle to just keep it going that I don't have time to make sure my mental health and my soul is cool. That's basically the polarity right there."

--

POISON RUÏN - “RESURRECTION II”

Pulling equal influence from deathrock and Wipers, Philly band Poison Ruïn have an appealingly dark, raw sound, and they're gearing up to make their Relapse Records debut with their new album Harvest, which is out April 14.

--

DEPECHE MODE - "MY COSMOS IS MINE"

Depeche Mode have given us the second taste of their new album Memento Mori, the industrial-tinged "My Cosmos Is Mine," which you can read more about here.

--

