16 New Songs Out Today

SBTRKT - "DAYS GO BY" (ft. TORO Y MOI)

SBTRKT taps Toro y Moi for some chillwave on the latest taste of The Rat Road.

--

CLAIRO - "FOR NOW"

Clairo shared a new demo on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to For The Gworls and Everytown.

--

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN - "FAMILIARITY"

Rapper/singer Teezo Touchdown tells his come-up story with his new alt-pop single "Familiarity."

--

SLIMERONI - "TRUST ISSUES"

Slimeroni hails from the same Memphis rap collective as GloRilla and she just followed up recent single "Rockstar" with the bold, hard-hitting "Trust Issues."

--

MAX ROMEO - "A LITTLE TIME FOR WE" (ft. THE CONGOS)

Reggae veterans Max Romeo and The Congos have teamed up for a new ballad, "A Little Time For We," which is set to appear on Max's upcoming album The Romeo Legacy.

--

CHEEKFACE - "POPULAR 2"

"Subject verb / I want to be disturbed / I just perturbed the pigeons now the pigeons are perturbed." It's a very Cheekface opening to their catchy new single.

--

MURA MASA - “WHENEVER I WANT”

Just ahead of his appearance at Coachella, Mura Masa has dropped this minimal but infectious new track.

--

HOLY WAVE - "COWPRINT"

"This song is partly about a trip to Iowa to help a friend move," says Holy Wave's Ryan Fuson of the band's very dreamy new song. "The first night I was there, I ended up meeting my partner, and this is about leaving after that first trip where I met her. I was thinking about our relationship and the things we use to help us feel better when we are down or the things that can give us strength when we need a little more to stay positive. I decided to write it in a kind of letter to her. It just made it feel a little more personal for me.”

--

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH - "CLEAR SKY"

This ambient piece is part of LEITER's annual Piano Day compilation.

--

HEATHER WOODS BRODERICK - "WHEREVER I GO"

"The video for ‘Wherever I Go’ is about the juxtaposition of having some fun, and letting go against the repetitive nature of daily life," Heather Woods Broderick says of her new single. "The song has both a lot of irony and energy in it, and we wanted to reflect this visually. The duality in the lyrics is paralleled inside the day that takes place in the video. The repetitions in daily life are playfully represented in the suburban scenes decorated by glitchy/GIF companions, and the wide open landscape shots reflect the free, pure joy that exists inside each day if you go find it." It's from her new album Labyrinth, out on Friday.

--

PYNCH - "TIN FOIL"

"When we play live I always jokingly introduce 'Tin Foil' as being about conspiracy theories but really, I think it’s about how complex and overwhelming the modern world can be," says Pynch's "Tin Foil," adding, "It feels like we’ve been in one form of crisis or another for my entire adult life and this song is about our over-exposure to that level of stimulation and the need to escape it all and 'get lost forever. It's definitely one of our most upbeat and irreverent song so it feels right to be releasing it at the beginning of spring and just before the album comes out." Pynch's new album is out April 14.

--

WHITE BEAST – “FENCEWALKER”

Richmond bass-and-drums duo White Beast make quite a racket with very little and will release their new album later this year. Till news of that is announced, here's a standalone ripper.

--

GODFLESH - "NERO"

"Nero" is the first single from Godflesh's upcoming album PURGE.

--

DEXYS (FKA DEXYS MIDNIGHT RUNNERS) - "I'M GOING TO GET FREE"

Kevin Rowland will be back in June with his first Dexys album in seven years. "I'm Going to Get Free" is closer in style to Searching for the Young Soul Rebels than "Come on Eileen."

--

THE DRUMS - "I WANT IT ALL"

This is the first taste of The Drums' new album due later this year.

--

HETTA - "RITALIN KID"

Screamo bands Hetta from Portugal, Alas from Finland, Letterbombs from Finland, and Apostles of Eris from Richmond, Virginia are releasing a four-way split on April 10 via Zegema Beach Records, and you can read about this new Hetta track here.

--

