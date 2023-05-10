16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BEACH FOSSILS – “SECONDS”

Here's another sunny, hazy track from Beach Fossils' upcoming album Bunny. “Seconds is a song about realizing you love somebody more than they love you," says bandleader Dustin Payseur.

--

TINARIWEN - "ANEMOUHAGH"

Tinariwen release their new album Amatssou and here's one last preview that feels both sweeping and intimate.

--

JENNY LEWIS - "GIDDY UP"

The smooth, groovy "Giddy Up" is the latest single off Jenny Lewis' new album Joy'All.

--

FAT TONY & BLOCKHEAD - "I'M THINKING 'BOUT MOVING"

Houston rapper Fat Tony has released a new single, produced by frequent Aesop Rock collaborator Blockhead, who Tony calls "a certified producer legend." He also says that the song "[reflects] on the many homes and apartments I lived in throughout the 2010s and the grievances many of us share when living somewhere, primarily for convenience, price, or location, knowing we dream of a home up to our standards!"

--

LUST FOR YOUTH – “GIORGIA”

Swedish/Danish synthpop duo Lust For Youth are back with a new single, a bit of transportive, spacious pop and marks the first song to feature singer Hannes Norrvide singing in his native tongue.

--

SPIRITUAL CRAMP - “PHONE LINES DOWN”

San Francisco's Spiritual Cramp mash up punk, post-punk, mod and garage into adrenalized stew. They've just signed to Blue Grape and "Phone Lines Down," their first single for the label, has a bit of a Hives vibe to it.

--

NIGHT BEATS - "THANK YOU"

Night Beats new single "Thank You" comes with a video by previous collaborator Vanessa Pia who bandleader Danny Lee Blackwell says has "profound understanding of the creative process, and has helped me to transform my concept into a meaningful work of art. New album Rajan is out July 14 on Suicide Squeeze / Fuzz Club.

--

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE - "POCKET"

"'Pocket' had many different iterations but started as a straight Lydia song," Feeble Little Horse's Ryan Walchonski says. "We tried over and over to get it to its final form but I’m very happy with what we ended up with." Jake Kelley adds that "the drums were super fun to record and the song itself is super weird in the coolest ways." Sebastian Kinsler says, "right now our problem is I wrote and recorded the guitars while on post-surgery painkillers so we have no idea how to play it live." It's from their new album Girl With Fish, out later this month on Saddle Creek.

--

LANTERNS ON THE LAKE - "REAL LIFE"

UK band Lanterns on the Lake, who currently have Radiohead's Phil Selway as their drummer, will release Versions Of Us on June 2 via Bella Union and they've offered up another preview. “This song is about living your imaginary fully realized life," says the band's Hazel Wilde. "It’s about the promise that you make to yourself and others of something better rather than living in the moment and accepting who and where you are. It’s essentially one for the daydreamers.”

--

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL - "ALCOHALLELUJAH"

Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real are gearing up to release Sticks and Stones on July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers, and you can get 100-proof taste right now with "Alcohallelujah."

--

THE SAXOPHONES – “BOY CRAZY”

Husband and wife duo The Saxophones (Alexi Erenkov & Alison Alderdice) are set to release new album To Be A Cloud on June 2 via Full Time Hobby. If you like orchestral pop and '60s exotica, "Boy Crazy" scratches that itch.

--

INCENDIARY - "LIE OF LIBERTY"

Long Island hardcore band Incendiary have shared another taste of their first album in six years, Change The Way You Think About Pain, and you can read about it here.

--

ARLO PARKS - "PEGASUS" FEAT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers contributes ethereal harmonies to the second verse and choruses of Arlo Parks' newest single "Pegasus." It's the latest release off her upcoming LP My Soft Machine. "'Pegasus' is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time. It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it," Arlo says.

--

FISHBONE - "ESTRANGED FRUIT" (ft. NOFX)

Fishbone have finally announced their long-teased, Fat Mike-produced EP, which--like their classic 1985 debut EP--is self-titled. Read more about the EP and this new single here.

--

YEULE - "SULKY BABY"

With their first single of 2023, yeule released the intimate, dark track "sulky baby." It's a letter to their younger self, originally drafted in old journals yeule calls "scars." "sulky baby" also comes with the announcement of yeule's signing to Ninja Tune. Read more about it here.

--

CHAMBER - "DEVOURED"

Nashville metalcore band Chamber have announced their sophomore album, A Love To Kill For, and you can read about new single "Devoured" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.