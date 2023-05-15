16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about��what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HELLCO (FLAG OF DEMOCRACY) - "SELF PITY PARTY"

Flag of Democracy (F.O.D.) bassist/vocalist Dave Rochon now has a new band with Mike Brush and Josh Carlson of Rest Etiquette called HellCo. The band's self-titled debut LP comes out June 9 via SRA Records, and lead single "Self Pity Party" is high-speed, no-frills, catchy punk rock.

OSCAR BAIT - "FOR FREE"

Chicago melodic hardcore band Oscar Bait will release their new EP It's Not Your Fault on June 6. It was produced by frequent Drug Church collaborator Jon Markson, and there are definitely some Drug Church vibes on the gritty lead single "For Free."

CHENCHO CORLEONE - "UN CIGARRILLO"

Chencho Corleone is one half of the pioneering reggaeton duo Plan B, and in more recent years, he's guested on albums by a lot of current stars that he's influenced, like Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, and more. Now, he officially launched his solo career with the single "Un Cigarrillo." It's a banger that puts the reggae in reggaeton, and it sounds as fresh as the newer artists he's been collaborating with.

COUSIN STIZZ - "COMIN FOR EVERYTHING" (ft. TONY SHHNOW)

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz and Atlanta's Tony Shhnow meet up on the airy, floaty "Comin For Everything."

BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS - "WAITING IN VAIN" (ft. TIWA SAVAGE)

Bob Marley and the Wailers' timeless "Waiting In Vain" gets a modern update with help from Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage.

AMA REY - "AGUA QUE SANA"

Ama Rey is the music moniker of Dominican-American writer/activist Amanda Alcántara, and her new single "Aqua Que Sana" is a reggaeton and dembow-infused pop/rap anthem. It's the first taste of an upcoming EP.

COME TO GRIEF - KILLED BY LIFE COMP

Come To Grief--a current iteration of Boston sludge vets Grief--released their debut full-length When The World Dies last year (featuring members of Converge), and now they've collected their earlier out-of-print EPs and singles on the new comp Killed By Life.

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE - "SINGING BY THE SINK"

Horse Jumper of Love's new mini album Heartbreak Rules is out this Friday (5/19) via Run for Cover, and ahead of its release they've shared a final advance single, warm, mellow folk track "Singing by the Sink." "I was inspired by my grandmother singing old Greek folk songs in her kitchen," Dimitri Giannopoulos says. "Singing by the sink represents a comfort and simplicity in life to me. It means happiness. The song was meant as an answer to an insatiable pursuit for meaning in the world beyond comfort. The scenes in the song take place outside the kitchen window as she is singing. All separate little worlds going on at the same time."

DREAMTX - "ELATED"

Dallas-based multi-instrumentalist Nick Das who plays in Kraus (and worked on an early Maggie Rogers song) makes solo music as dreamTX and has signed to Memorials of Distinction, the UK label that has released records by Naima Bock, Porridge Radio and more. His debut single for the label is a gorgeous, dizzying mix of folk, shoegaze and pure pop. Says Das: “What happens to a song when you rewrite it one hundred times over again? I wanted to learn how that song might unfold, to see how many of my own hands could touch it. Our impressions, ears, perceptions are changing all the time. I wanted to make whole songs that feel like they contain all of me – the quiet, erratic, raw, inward, obscure, and bristing power that passes through me. I wanted to notice these changes, and document them. Some artists think their best songs are written in 15 minutes, but for me, I'm not so sure.”

WALLICE - "LOSER AT BEST"

"I started this song last May while on a writing trip in London," Wallice says of the latest single off her new EP Mr. Big Shot. "I would say this song is a bit of a love song to my boyfriend. We have been together for 8 years, but I was missing him at the time he was home and I was gone for a bit, and we started off as friends back in high school. This song is about wanted to feel needed and being intoxicated by love."

THE MURLOCS - "QUEEN PINKY"

Australian psych rockers and King Gizzard cohorts The Murlocs release new album Calm Ya Farm this week and they've shared one more song before putting the whole shebang out there.

HOLY WAVE - “HAPPIER” FT MINT FIELD’S ESTRELLA DEL SOL

Austin shoegazers Holy Wave have announced a new album, Five of Cups, which will be out August 4 via Suicide Squeeze. The title comes from a tarot card reading that stuck with Ryan Fuson at the height of the pandemic, and features contributions from two Mexican shoegaze bands, Mint Field and Lorelle Meets The Obsolete.

BAR ITALIA - "CHANGER"

London trio bar italia will release their debut album, Tracy Denim, this Friday via Matador, and just ahead of that here's one last preview. "Changer" is maybe the best we've heard yet from the LP, with a jazzy rhythm section and swirling guitar pattern surrounding the group's unique three-part vocal interplay.

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "AFRICA CALLING"

"In the '80s I had the honor of performing with an incredible artist named Dido, a master of the drums indigenous to West Africa. The beauty of this drumming tradition is explored in 'Africa Calling,'" Beverly Glenn-Copeland said of his new song, the lead single off his just-announced album The Ones Ahead. "Over the years, in many conversations, I have come to understand that I share an undefinable, unnamed feeling -- a calling -- with many other members of the African diaspora, a bone-deep need to explore and express our heritage. Alongside the grief, there is a longing to know our roots, hidden from us as family lines were torn apart in the terrible days of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. In a world still caught in the ties of colonialism, I know I am not alone in needing to heed the call of this generations-old longing."

KAYTRAMINÉ - "REBUKE"

"Rebuke" is the second single off Kaytranada and Aminé's upcoming collaborative LP Kaytraminé. It's a unique fusion of club R&B and hip hop, chill and groovy and ready for summer. Read more about it here.

KID LIGHTNING - "JADED"

Kid Lightning is a new band with members of Save Face, Mom Jeans, Joyce Manor, and more, and their debut LP comes out this Friday. Read about lead single "Jaded" here.

