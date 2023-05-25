16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FOO FIGHTERS - "SHOW ME HOW"

Having previously shared two '90s-style rockers from their upcoming LP But Here We Are, Foo Fighters go in a more atmospheric, almost shoegazy direction on new single "Show Me How," which has airy backing vocals by Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

--

J HUS - "IT'S CRAZY"

UK rapper and Afroswing pioneer J Hus is back with a new single. It's called "It's Crazy," and it lives up to its name.

--

TERRACE MARTIN - "SNOOZE" (SZA COVER)

Jazz musician and hip hop producer Terrace Martin will release new album Fine Tune in June. It's the first in a series of jazz releases coming out on his label Sounds of Crenshaw in partnership with BMG. The first single is an instrumental jazz cover of SZA's "Snooze," which Terrace totally reinvents without losing the power of SZA's original.

--

ARLO PARKS - "DEVOTION"

Ahead of the release of her new album My Soft Machine, out tomorrow, Arlo Parks has shared a final advance track, "Devotion," which has more of a rocking edge that previous singles. "'Devotion' to me is a song about feeling so in love it’s almost like being ripped apart, there’s an intensity, a wildness and a tenderness," Arlo says. "This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made, it draws from the bands that made me fall in love with music from Deftones to Yo La Tengo to Smashing Pumpkins to My Bloody Valentine."

--

SQUID - "THE BLADES"

Squid's latest taste of O Monolith is over six minutes long and it finds the UK art rock band exploring some new ground. "The end of the song is really soft and tender and I don’t think we’ve done something like that before," singer Ollie Judge says.

--

ADEKUNLE GOLD - "DO YOU MIND" & "OMO EKO"

Nigerian Afropop singer Adekunle Gold is gearing up to release his Def Jam debut this July, but first he shared the three-pack single Tio Tequila, featuring recent single "Party No Dey Stop," along with new songs "Do You Mind" and "Omo Eko." Fueled by polyrhythms, breezy atmosphere, and catchy melodies, both are great.

--

LIL DURK - "THERAPY SESSION" (ft. ALICIA KEYS) & "PELLE COAT"

Lil Durk's new album Almost Healed arrives tomorrow, and here's one last pre-release single. "Therapy Session" is exactly that, with Alicia Keys playing the therapist, and then it goes into trap-pop banger "Pelle Coat."

--

JESSE ROYAL - "HOPE"

Reggae great Jesse Royal shares a new hard-hitting protest anthem called "Hope," which "begins his next cycle of releases with more coming this year." He's also on tour and hitting NYC on 6/11 at SOB's.

--

KALI - "AREA CODES" (773 REMIX ft. MELLO BUCKZZ)

Kali continues to release new remixes of her viral, Ludacris-referencing single "Area Codes" with different guest rappers from different area codes. The 773 remix features Chicago drill rapper Mello Buckzz.

--

MUGSHOT - "LEFT IN THE WAKE"

California metalcore band Mugshot just signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is the absolutely bone-crushing "Left in the Wake." The band says, "Our new song "Left In The Wake" deals with the fear of your life having no purpose or worth. The lyrics dive into a story of being faced with death alongside the realisation that nothing you've done has left an impact on anyone or anything, and because your life has not left a mark neither will your death."

--

HALEY BLAIS - "MATCHMAKER"

Vancouver singer-songwriter Haley Blais' new single "Matchmaker" is an a light, appealing slice of bedroom pop. "It's a love song about being so confident and safe in a relationship that you start to look for cracks out of fear," she says.

--

MARIPOSA - "MENTIRAS"

Colombian/Italian rapper Mariposa has shared a new banger called "Mentiras," which she says is her "most personal song, in which I talk about the scars that were created by people that I trusted."

--

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE - "INDIGNATION"

Divide and Dissolve's Takiaya Reed calls "INDIGNATION" a "prayer that land be given back to Indigenous people, a hope that future generations no longer experience the atrocities and fervent violence that colonisation continues to bring forth.” D&D's new album Systemic is out June 30 via Invada Records.

--

ALLEGRA KRIEGER - "NOTHING IN THIS WORLD EVER STAYS STILL"

NYC-based Allegra Krieger announced her album I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane today with a new single, "Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still," a quiet, folky tune with meandering vocals and warm pedal steel. "I wrote this song in a tumultuous time in my life out in LA for a brief stint. Everything felt connected and in constant motion, work came and work went, wildfires were raging, a relationship was failing," Allegra says. "Everything felt wrong, but the wrongness felt correct."

--

HOME IS WHERE - "FLORAL ORGANS"

"floral organs" is the second single off Home Is Where's anticipated new album The Whaler. It's a fun, unconventional rock song with pops of harmonica and sleigh bells.

--

THE CORAL - "WILD BIRD" & "IT WAS ONLY LOVE"

Long-running Liverpool band The Coral will release two new albums in September, Sea of Mirrors and Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show. "Wild Bird" is from Sea of Mirrors and "It Was Only Love" is its b-side.

--

