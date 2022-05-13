160 artists condemn Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade plans ahead of rallies & marches on Saturday

160 artists have signed a full-page ad in Friday's (5/13) issue of The New York Times, condemning the Supreme Court over their leaked draft decision striking down Roe v. Wade, and pledging their support to Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies campaign.

Angel Olsen, Bethany Cosentino, Billie Eilish, Clairo, Dorian Electra, Halsey, Hari Nef, Holly Humberstone, Ilana Glazer, Kelsey Lu, King Princess, L'Rain, Llykke Li, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Mitski, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Pom Pom Squad, Princess Nokia, Rebecca Black, Rina Sawayama, Snail Mail, Snoh Aalegra, Soccer Mommy, Sunflower Bean, Tavi Gevinson, Tayla Parx, Tinashe, Weyes Blood, and Zella Day are among the artists who signed the ad, which reads, "our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion." Read it in full below.

The ad runs ahead of protest rallies and marches planned for Saturday, May 14 across the country. NYC's begins at Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza at 12 PM, followed by a 2 PM rally at Foley Square in Manhattan.