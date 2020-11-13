17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

So much music came out this week. In the heavy world, that included the new Blood From The Soul (Napalm Death, Converge, etc), Jesu, and Boundaries albums (which I reviewed for Notable Releases), plus the new albums from Of Feather & Bone, Völur, and more (which you can read about at Invisible Oranges. We also got new singles from Fuming Mouth, Tribulation, Liturgy, Deftones, Frozen Soul, Annakarina, Fuck The Facts, Ilsa, and more. Scroll down for this week's metal and hardcore...

NAEDR - PAST IS PROLOGUE

Singapore screamo band Naedr just dropped an absolute rager of a debut album (via Zegema Beach, Missed Out, and other labels). It's raw, heavy, and intense, but doesn't shy away from a beautiful/atmospheric side either. If you dig '90s-style screamo, do not miss this.

--

FUMING MOUTH - "MASTER OF EXTREMITY"

Massachusetts hardcore/death metal blenders Fuming Mouth will follow their killer 2019 debut LP The Grand Descent with the new three-song Beyond the Tomb EP next week (November 20 via Triple B/Nuclear Blast). Judging by lead single "Master of Extremity," these guys have only gotten better in the past year.

--

TRIBULATION - "LEVIATHANS"

Tribulation have released the first taste of their anticipated new album Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, and you can read more about it here.

--

LITURGY - "SIHEYMN'S LAMENT"

Liturgy combine black metal, post-rock, contemporary classical, trap beats, and nu metal on the latest taste of Origin of the Alimonies (due out next week).

--

DEFTONES - "PASSENGER" (MIKE SHINODA REMIX)

Deftones have released the Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) remix of their classic collaboration with Tool's Maynard James Keenan, "Passenger," from Black Stallion, the upcoming White Pony remix album. Read more here.

--

FROZEN SOUL - "TORMENTED BY TIME"

Frozen Soul's anticipated debut album Crypt of Ice arrives in January, and while you wait for that, the Texas death metallers have released a whiplash-inducing non-album track, "Tormented by Time," as a Decibel flexi.

--

ANNAKARINA - "WE ARE PASSING"

Annakarina is the Pittsburgh screamo band led by Chloe June, who haven't released music in five years, but as Stereogum points out, they're now back with a new lineup that includes members of Short Fictions, Shin Guard, Scratchy Blanket, and Coma Regalia. "Annakarina has been my project since the beginning and it died because of someone else’s bad behavior when I still had better songs to write," Chloe said. They're gearing up to release their new EP Always Moving Forward, and they've just put out the intense, six-minute lead single "We Are Passing," which Chloe calls "a really personal song [...] about trans feelings: what it feels like to be closeted, what it feels like to be scared of coming out, and the feeling of finally coming out."

--

FUCK THE FACTS - "AN ENDING"

Fuck The Facts have released yet another song off their first album in five years, and this one finds the band deviating from their usual grindcore sound and going in a slower, more melodic direction inspired by "the early days of bands like Paradise Lost, Katatonia, Enchantment and Cemetary."

--

GONE IS GONE - "DEATH OF A DREAM"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone (members of Queens of the Stone Age, At The Drive In, and Mastodon) continue to drop new singles, and here's the latest.

--

ILSA - "PREYER"

ILSA's new album Preyer drops next week (11/20) via Relapse, and they've now dropped the title track. It's a real skullcrusher that finds the middle ground between the weight of sludge and the raw intensity of hardcore.

--

MACHINE HEAD - "MY HANDS ARE EMPTY"

Speaking about the new Machine Head song, Robb Flynn said, "I have some family members who have beaten their opioid addiction, and have some still in the throes of addiction. It is painful to watch, and I deal with it with great difficulty. It is a song of sadness, but there is hope as well. I have beaten my own drug addictions and we can fight through this, together, and share our pain with the world."

--

CLUTCH - "PASSIVE RESTRAINTS" (2020 VERSION, ft. RANDY BLYTHE)

Clutch have released a new version of their 1992 song "Passive Restraints," which now features guest vocals by Lamb of God's Randy Blythe (who's also in the video). "When we toured with Lamb Of God a few years back, Randy would often ask us to bring it back into rotation. We dragged our feet and finally we caved. And we were glad we did," Clutch said. Randy adds, "When Clutch asked if I wanted to sing an older song with them during our 2016 tour together, I knew immediately which one I wanted to do- ‘Passive Restraints.’"

--

TURRIS EBURNEA - "COTARD DELUSION"

Turris Eburnea is the new death metal duo of vocalist/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction, The Clearing Path, Summit) and bassist Nicholas McMaster (Krallice, Geryon, Edenic Past, ex-Castevet). They'll reelease their self-titled EP on December 8, and you can hear the brutal first offering now.

--

CRYPTODIRA - "WHAT CAN'T BE TAKEN BACK"

New York progressive death metallers Crytodira have shared a crushingly heavy neww song off their upcoming album The Angel Of History, due December 4 via Good Fight. "The most valuable resource anyone has at their disposal is time," says drummer Matthew Taibi of the song's lyrics. "What makes it so valuable is the fact that it can’t be reversed—time cannot be taken back. Barring the larger philosophical implications of time’s unreserved movement, suffice it to say that an hour of time should be worth far more than $15."

--

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "SING FOR THE DAMAGE WE'VE DONE" (ft. NEIGE of ALCEST)

Harakiri for the Sky have shared a new eight-minute song off their upcoming album Mӕre, and it's an intense offering of atmospheric black metal that features one of the leaders of the genre, Neige of Alcest.

--

SCAVENGERS (ex-FROM ASHES RISE) - "RIDDLE OF STEEL"

Scavengers is an Albany hardcore band with members of From Ashes Rise, Maggot Brain, Recon, and more, and their new album Anthropocene drops in early 2021 on Patient Zero Records. Lead single "Riddle of Steel" is a total scorcher.

--

MINA CAPUTO - THE MONES

Life Of Agony singer Mina Caputo has released a new solo album that's much more subdued than LOA's alt-metal, and which features Fishbone's John Norwood Fisher playing bass on "Summer In Wolf's Bean" and veteran musician Rick Boston playing bass and piano on "Brand New Skin."

--

