17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the new album from orchestral blackened screamo band Respire that I can't recommend enough (and that I wrote about in Notable Releases), and we also got new albums from Undergang, Gama Bomb, Depravity, Soilwork, Green Druid, and more.

Today was also a Bandcamp day, so some of today's new songs were Bandcamp exclusives.

EYEHATEGOD - "HIGH RISK TRIGGER"

Eyehategod have released the first single off their first album in seven years, and you can read more about it here.

BORIS & MERZBOW - "BORIS" (MELVINS COVER)

Boris and Merzbow will release their second collaborative album, 2R0I2P0, on December 11 via Relapse. They've just shared another track off the album, an unsurprisingly intense, atmospheric cover of Melvins' "Boris." Heavy meta, if you will.

DEFTONES - "TEENAGER" (ROBERT SMITH REMIX)

We're a week away from the release of Deftones' White Pony remix album Black Stallion, and you can now hear the remix of "Teenager" by The Cure's Robert Smith and read more about it here.

VENOMOUS CONCEPT - "VOTE CLOWN PARTY"

Napalm Death/Brutal Truth-related grind-punk band Venomous Concept already put out a rippin' new album this year, and here's a non-album ripper released for the Decibel flexi series.

BLACK WING - "CHOIR OF ASSHOLES / YOU THINK IT'LL MAKE YOU HAPPY BUT IT WON'T"

Black Wing (Dan Barrett of Have A Nice Life and Giles Corey) has shared a new eight-minute single off his upcoming album No Moon (due next week via The Flenser). It's a climactic, impassioned, and genuinely epic track.

MINDZ EYE - TRUE BLUE EP

Mindz Eye are a Colorado hardcore band whose psychedelic and melodic yet still raw and aggressive approach to the genre has gained them comparisons to Turnstile, Higher Power, and Title Fight. If you dig those bands, you're gonna wanna keep your (mindz) eye on these guys too.

KHEMMIS' BEN HUTCHERSON (THE DOCTOR OF DOOM) - "COME OUT AND PLAY" (THE OFFSPRING COVER)

Khemmis' Ben Hutcherson has a solo covers project called The Doctor of Doom, and his latest release is a metal cover of The Offspring's '90s hit "Come Out And Play" (retitled "Like A Spreading Disease"). "I once dreamt of a world. A different, better world. One wherein the Offspring‘s album ‘Smash‘ was written and recorded by members of Misery Index and Napalm Death," Ben said. "Wouldn’t you like to live in that world?"

HERE LIES MAN - "COME INSIDE"

Afrobeat/metal/psych band Here Lies Man have debuted another song off their upcoming album Ritual Divination, and this is an especially groovy, hypnotic one.

BLACK SHEEP WALL - "CONCRETE GOD"

Psych/sludge metallers Black Sheep Wall will release new album Songs for the Enamel Queen on February 26 via Silent Pendulum Records, and lead single "Concrete God" is as bone-crushingly heavy as it is psychedelic and melodic. Fans of Mastodon, Kylesa, Black Tusk, take note.

GODTHRYMM - "THE VASTNESS SILENT"

UK death-doom band Godthrymm has returned with an exclusive new single, "The Vastness Silent." The track is a b-side off their recent debut record, Reflections, that they didn't finish in time for the release, and it comes backed by an alternate version of "We Are The Dead."

FUCKED AND BOUND - "KOOL THING" (SONIC YOUTH COVER)

Originally released on Riffs For Reproductive Justice, Seattle hardcore band Fucked and Bound have now put their rippin' "Kool Thing" cover on streaming services, and will include it on the expanded re-release of their 2018 album Suffrage (due 12/18). Their version keeps the charm of the original intact while turning it into a rager of a hardcore song. It's great.

THE HU - "SAD BUT TRUE" (METALLICA COVER)

Mongolian folk metal band The Hu have covered Metallica's Black Album fave "Sad But True," and they sing it in their own language and use the traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat singing that they're known for, all while keeping it recognizable as "Sad But True."

SUPINE - "INHERITED WEALTH"

Philly screamo band Supine are gearing up for a new album, No Altar for the Company Man, and you can hear the absolutely furious lead single "Inherited Wealth" now.

PHARAOH OVERLAND - 6

Aaron Turner's (Sumac, Isis, etc) industrial/synthpop/metal band Pharoah Overlord released their new EP 6 this past weekend and it's as bright and danceable as it is filthy and evil.

APPARITION - GRANULAR TRANSFORMATION

LA death metal band Apparition (who share a member with Dead Heat) recently dropped this two-song single on Profound Lore, and if you no-frills, heavy-as-fuck, old school death metal, you should give this a spin.

ZULU - OUR DAY WILL COME

Zulu, the solo hardcore project of Dare's Anaiah Lei, gave their Our Day Will Come a tape release via Quality Control HQ this week, and if you haven't already heard it, now's a good time to change that. Via the Bandcamp description: "Zulu is now a collective that play live shows and create music videos to spread the Zulu message of black consciousness live and loud. Our Day Will Come takes the genre of powerviolence, blends it with classic 80s hardcore, metal, as well as modern beatdown, giving it a much needed update in the process, and at the same time steering it towards its beginnings as a genre of punk protest rather than, at times, the comedic grindcore that it can sometimes be known for today."

AMU DARIA - AMU DARIA

Malaysian screamo band Amu Daria released this self-titled demo in late 2019, but it just got a US/Canada cassette release via Zegema Beach Records, and that's great news because American audiences should not be sleeping on this demo. It taps into the raw, impassioned sounds of '90s screamo and it does a ton of justice to that sound.

