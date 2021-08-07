17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the (not actually "heavy" but also very heavy) new Lingua Ignota album, and a great album from Australian screamo/post-hardcore band Raccoon City, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases for more. We also got new songs from Full of Hell, Kayo Dot, Deafheaven, Spirit Adrift, Unto Others, Wolves in the Throne Room, Dying Wish, Underoath, and more, and you can read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent tracks we posted this week...

FULL OF HELL - "INDUSTRIAL MESSIAH COMPLEX"

Full of Hell announced a new album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and the first single is this chaotic, 90-second offering of death metal-infused hardcore. Read more about it here.

KAYO DOT - "VOID IN VIRGO (THE NATURE OF SACRIFICE)"

Kayo Dot announced a new album, Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike, and shared this proggy, nine-and-a-half minute new song. Read more about it here.

DEAFHEAVEN - "IN BLUR"

Deafheaven have shared the third and final single from their upcoming album Infinite Granite (vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about it here.

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "WAKE UP"

Spirit Adrift go full '80s NWOBHM on their latest taste of the Forge Your Future EP. Give it a rip and pre-order our exclusive "fuego" vinyl variant of the EP, limited to 300.

UNTO OTHERS - "DOWNTOWN"

Portland goth rockers Unto Others will release their new album Strength on September 24 via Roadrunner, and it'll feature this very '80s-sounding new single.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM - "PRIMAL CHASM (GIFT OF FIRE)"

Atmospheric black metallers Wolves In The Throne Room have shared a towering, monstrous song off their upcoming LP Primordial Arcana (due 8/20 via Relapse).

DYING WISH - "UNTIL MOURNING COMES"

Portland metalcore upstarts Dying Wish have shared "Until Mourning Comes," the latest single off their anticipated debut LP Fragments of a Bitter Memory (pre-order our clear with black smash vinyl variant), and you can read more about it here.

UNDEROATH - "HALLELUJAH"

Underoath have announced their first album in nearly four years, Voyeurist, and you can read more about new single "Hallelujah" here. We've also teamed with the band on a "gold static" vinyl variant, limited to 350.

DARK SKY BURIAL (NAPALM DEATH) - VINCIT QUI SE VINCIT

Napalm Death's Shane Embury has released a new album for Bandcamp Friday with his electronic solo project Dark Sky Burial.

DEAF CLUB - "FOR A GOOD TIME, CALL SOMEONE ELSE"

Deaf Club (members of The Locust, ACxDC, and more) will release a new album, Productive Disruption, on January 6 via Three One G, and new single "For A Good Time, Call Someone Else" is an absolutely chaotic offering of discordant grind that clocks in at under two minutes.

THE LORD (GREG ANDERSON) - "NEEDLE CAST" (ft. BIG|BRAVE'S ROBIN WATTIE)

Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Engine Kid, Goatsnake, and Southern Lord Recordings has a new project for "explorative compositions and collaborations" called The Lord, and the first song is "Needle Cast," which features guest lead vocals by Robin Wattie of BIG|BRAVE. Read more about it here.

FRONTIERER - "GLACIAL PLASMA"

Scotland hardcore/metalcore Frontierer have announced a new album, Oxidized, and here's the extremely chaotic lead single which you can read more about here.

LAST GASP - "ONLY JOKES"

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp are releasing a new album called The Storied Weight of it All this fall via Dropping Bombs, Crew Cuts, and Version City Blues, and new single "Only Jokes" is an adrenaline-rush-inducing ripper that clocks in at 60 seconds.

D.O.G. - "IGNORANT"

D.O.G. is a new band with current and former members of Bad Luck, Moodring, and Culture Killer, and in their own words, they "write socially aware, punk length, metalcore songs." Their new EP ANTI arrives in September via Smartpunk Records, and first single "Ignorant" is an anti-police brutality rager. Read more about it here.

LA DISPUTE - "STRANGELIGHT" (FUGAZI COVER)

Ripcord Records is releasing a 43-song Fugazi tribute comp in October, and you can read more about La Dispute's contribution here.

TOUCHE AMORE - "HARD TO EXPLAIN" (STROKES COVER)

Speaking of Wave bands covering classic songs from 2001, Touche Amore put out a post-hardcore rendition of The Strokes' "Hard To Explain." Read more about it here.

GONEMAGE (mem CARA NEIR) - MYSTICAL EXTRACTION

Gonemage is an 8-bit black metal project of Cara Neir's Garry Brents, and as you may expect from the phrase "8-bit black metal," it's totally nuts.

