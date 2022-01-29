17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been an eventful week in the music world, and in metal/hardcore circles, we got new albums from Krallice and Cloakroom that you can read about in Notable Releases. Also, read about the first new Lawnmower Deth album in 29 years here and head to Invisible Oranges to read up on the new Dark Meditation, Dawn of Solace, Celeste, Ectoplasma, and more. This week also brought new singles from Meshuggah, Bitter Branches (mem Deadguy/Lifetime), Enforced, Vein.fm (ft. Geoff Rickly), Greyhaven, Foreign Hands, Wardruna, Carpenter Brut (ft. Greg Puciato), Shape of Despair, and more. Read on for all the songs we posted this week across metal, hardcore, and other adjacent genres...

MESHUGGAH - "THE ABYSMAL EYE"

Swedish metal vets (and reluctant djent pioneers) Meshuggah have announced their ninth album, Immutable, which you can pre-order on limited orange & red opaque vinyl. Here's lead single "The Abysmal Eye." Read more here.

BITTER BRANCHES (DEADGUY, LIFETIME) - "PLASTIC TONGUES"

Tim Singer is not only busy with the ongoing Deadguy reunion, he's also gearing up for the debut album by his new band Bitter Branches, which also includes Dan Yemin (Lifetime, Kid Dynamite, Paint It Black), and members of Calvary, Lighten Up!, Go! For The Throat, The Curse, and Walleye. Third single "Plastic Tongues" is a noisy post-hardcore rager and it's no surprise a band with this lineup pulls it off so well. Pick up the album on limited-to-100 red-in-white vinyl.

ENFORCED - "CASKET"

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced have unleashed a new ripper from the sessions for 2021's Kill Grid, available as a Decibel flexi.

VEIN.FM - "FEAR IN NON FICTION" (ft. GEOFF RICKLY)

Vein.fm have shared the Geoff Rickly (of Thursday) collaboration off their anticipated new album This World Is Going To Ruin You. Read more about it -- including what Geoff had to say about the collab -- here. Get the album on black smoke & green splatter vinyl.

GREYHAVEN - "FOREIGN ANCHOR"

Greyhaven show off their heavy side on this chaotic/melodic metalcore rager, which you can read more about here. Their new LP drops in April via Equal Vision, and you can pre-order it on limited yellow vinyl.

FOREIGN HANDS - "SEPARATION SOUVENIR"

More good metalcore: Foreign Hands (whose vocalist Tyler Norris is also the current guitarist of Wristmeetrazor) announced a new EP for DAZE that was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson and features songwriting contributions from Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale. Read more about the killer lead single here.

WARDRUNA - "SOLRINGEN (FIRST FLIGHT OF THE WHITE RAVEN)"

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna will release Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an album of the March 26, 2021 virtual live performance of the band's album Kvitravn, on April 22 via By Norse Music/Sony Music/Columbia Germany. The first single is the album's hypnotic, spacious rendition of "Solringen."

CARPENTER BRUT - "IMAGINARY FIRE" (ft. GREG PUCIATO)

Synthwaver Carpenter Brut has announced a new album, Leather Terror, due April 1 via Universal, and lead single "Imaginary Fire" is a hard rock/heavy metal song that features guest lead vocals by former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato.

SHAPE OF DESPAIR - "FORFEIT"

As we near the release of Finnish funeral doomers Shape of Despair's new album Return to the Void (due 2/25 via Season of Mist), they've given us another gargantuan, glacial-paced dirge.

BEYOND THE STYX - "COLLATERAL"

Here's a new track off French metallic hardcore band Beyond the Styx's upcoming third album Sentence. Read more about it here.

TELEVISED - "PROJECTION"

Portland hardcore band Televised have announced their debut 7" EP for Convulse Records, and you can read more about lead single "Projection" here.

HUMAN ISSUE - "CIRCLES," "FIRST PLACE" & "REFLECTIONS"

Human Issue is a hardcore band featuring CrowJane, Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves, Slaughterboys), Rikk Agnew (Christian Death, Adolescents), and other members of Decent Criminal, Western Settings, Corrupted Youth, and more, and their new EP Faceless. Nameless. comes out February 28 via Rad Girlfriend Records. Three tracks are streaming now, and they're all '80s-style hardcore rippers with just the right amount of melody.

LOOSE TEETH - A COMORBID LETTER EP

After rolling out singles, Toronto metallic hardcore band Loose Teeth (members of Life In Vacuum and Dilly Dally's touring band) have released their debut EP, A Comorbid Letter, on Tomb Tree Tapes. It's a ripper and fans of stuff like Converge, early Cave In, and The Hope Conspiracy should take note.

SILITHYST - "WHEN THE NOVICE NECROMANCER HITS YOU WITH THAT DOLLAR STORE FROST SPELL"

silithyst is a new self-proclaimed "digital violence" project with members of NJ metalcore band Dreg, and their debut single is a 57-second blend of industrial, noise, and hardcore.

SPILL YOUR GUTS - "LIFT THE CURSE"

Shanghai hardcore band Spill Your Guts are gearing up for a new album, The Wrath It Takes, which was produced by Cancer Bats' Scott Middleton and due March 25 via PermCityPunk Records (Russia), Trepanation Recordings (UK) and Graboid Of The Ground Records (China). If you like Cancer Bats' hard rock-tinged party hardcore you'll probably wanna hear this too.

MURALS (HAIL THE SUN, I THE MIGHTY) - "WINDBREAKEAR" (ft. KAONASHI'S PETER RONO)

Murals is a new project with members of Hail The Sun, I The Mighty, and more, and a revolving cast of vocalists. Their first single features the unmistakable shouts of Kaonashi's Peter Rono, and fans of that band should definitely check this out. The song's a tribute to the late Feverwar singer Nicholous Thomas, and Peter says, "Since Kaonashi is a concept band, I don’t get many chances to speak on other things so I’m very glad I could do this for him. Feverwar forever."

VAURA - VISTA OF DEVIANT ANATOMIES

Metal-friendly goth band Vaura released their new album Vista of Deviant Anatomies, and Jon Rosenthal wrote a lengthy review over at Invisible Oranges.

