17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music we got the first Razor album in 25 years, as well as new LPs from KEN mode, Gaerea, Venom Inc, Freedom Hawk, Petbrick, The Lord (aka Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Goatsnake, Engine Kid, and Southern Lord Records) & Petra Haden, and more, and Invisible Oranges has you covered on most of those and many more metal albums from this week. I also recommend the debut LP from Carolinas post-hardcore band Excide that you can read about in Notable Releases. Plus, we got new singles from Cinderblock, Noctem, Exhumed, City of Caterpillar, SpiritWorld, Punitive Damage, Morning Again (ft. Trevor Strnad), Birds In Row, and more. Read on for all the heavy tracks we posted this week...

CINDERLBOCK (TERROR, SNAPCASE, EARTH CRISIS) - "SUNDIAL"

Cinderblock was a very short-lived early 1990s Buffalo hardcore band, and even if you aren't familiar with their music, you probably know some of members' later projects. Co-vocalist Scott Vogel went on to front Terror, Buried Alive, Despair, Slugfest, and more, co-vocalist Tim Redmond went on to drum in Snapcase (and Slugfest), and drummer Dennis Merrick went on to drum in Earth Crisis. (The lineup was rounded out by guitarists Karl Dutton and Phil Popieski, and bassist Clint Marriott.) The only music Cinderblock released in real time was a 1992 demo, but the band recently reconvened to give their old songs proper studio recordings, and the result is the Breathe the Fire EP, which drops 10/28 via WAR Records. Read more about the new recording of "Sundial" here and listen to the track at No Echo.

--

NOCTEM - "I AM ALPHA"

Spanish blackened death metallers Noctem are releasing their sixth album, Credo Certe Ne Cras, on 10/28 via MNRK Heavy, and you can read more about new single "I Am Alpha" here.

--

EXHUMED - "CARBONIZED"

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed have shared another nasty taste of To The Dead, with another vintage horror flick-inspired video.

--

CITY OF CATERPILLAR - "PARANORMALADIES"

Reunited screamo/post-hardcore legends City of Caterpillar have shared the third single off their first album in 20 years, and you can read more about it here.

--

SPIRITWORLD - "DEATHWESTERN"

Metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld have announced a new album, Deathwestern, due November 22 via Century Media. "Deathwestern" is also the name of the first single, and it's a very appropriate name for this song, which sounds like a spaghetti western score until it sounds like a brutal metallic hardcore song.

--

PUNITIVE DAMAGE - "DRAWN LINES"

Punitive Damage, the Vancouver hardcore group led by Regional Justice Center bassist Steph Jerkova, are following up last year's Strike Back 7" with This Is The Blackout, their debut album, which will be out October 14 via Atomic Action Records. The first single is "Drawn Lines" is the intense "Drawn Lines" which does its damage in just under a minute.

--

MORNING AGAIN - "RESIGNATION" (ft. TREVOR STRNAD)

Metalcore vets Morning Again continue to gear up for their new EP Borrowed Time (due in November via Revelation Records), and it includes recent single "Serpiente" as well as the new "Resignation." This new single is especially significant, as it features guest vocals from The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad, who tragically took his own life earlier this year. Read more about it here.

--

BIRDS IN ROW - "NOAH" / "CATHEDRALS"

French post-hardcore band Birds In Row have shared two more songs from their anticipated new album Gris Klein. Both are just as intense as you'd hope from this band, and they come with a live session video.

--

WISH - "SPITE"

Tallahassee, FL hardcore band WISH have a new split with San Antonio's Tear Drop (ex-Bitter End) on the way, and you can read more about their contribution "Spite" here.

--

REGULATE - "HAIR"

New York hardcore band Regulate showed off a more melodic side on recent single "In The Moment," and they get even more melodic on "Hair," which almost gives off, like, an early Coheed & Cambria vibe. Vocalist Sebastian Paba says, "'Hair' is about becoming comfortable and appreciative of my physical features. Eurocentric characteristics have been seen as the standard of beauty for some time but that’s changing day by day and I hope this song can help that along. I didn’t write this song to put down those features but to uplift people who don’t fit into that standard. Expression through physical characteristics and clothing is important to me and it’s taken time for me to feel confident in that, I’m still working towards it. Hair is a huge piece of that puzzle."

--

SOULSIDE - “RUNNER” AND “RECONSTRUCTION”

D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside have been back together since 2014; they released a 7" a couple years ago, and have now announced a new album, A Brief Moment in the Sun, which will be out November 18 via Dischord. Check out two songs now.

--

SERJ TANKIAN (SYSTEM OF A DOWN) - "POP IMPERIALISM"

Following his 2021 Elasticity EP, Serj Tankian announced his new EP Perplex Cities with single "Pop Imperialism." The song is available via Arloopa, a free augmented reality app, where Serj will release new tracks weekly. Watch below for a tutorial on Arloopa by Serj, and read more about it here.

--

CHOKE - DESIPHON

Green Bay deathgrinders Choke offer up five new tracks of fury on their Kurt Ballou-mixed Desiphon EP, out now via Translation Loss.

--

BLODSKAM - AVE EVA

Stream Swedish black metallers Blodskam's new LP and read a track-by-track breakdown over at Invisible Oranges.

--

DEAD NEANDERTHALS - METAL

Metal/jazz/experimental/etc duo Dead Neanderthals are back with two 21-minute pieces, "Unity" and "Fluidity," paired together for their new record Metal. Read more about it and stream the whole thing at Invisible Oranges.

--

VESSEL OF INIQUITY - "THE PATH UNSEEN"

Vessel of Iniquity's new album The Path Unseen comes out next week (10/7) via Sentient Ruin Laboratories, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

VACUOUS - "MATRIARCHAL BLOOD"

UK death metallers Vacuous are releasing their new album Dreams Of Dysphoria on October 18 via Dark Descent, and here's pulverizing new single "Matriarchal Blood."

--

