17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal & hardcore, we got new albums from Show Me The Body, Thotcrime, Dr. Acula, Worm, Dead Cross, and Deadbody (the new band from Taylor & Colin Young of God's Hate, Twitching Tongues, etc), and you can read about all of those in Notable Releases. We also got a new Darkthrone album (see below) and new tracks from Chino Moreno's band ††† (Crosses), Fucked Up, Quicksand, The World Is Quiet Here, A Mourning Star, SpiritWorld, Fell Ruin, Rejection Pact, and more. Read on for those and other new heavy tracks we posted this week...

DARKTHRONE - ASTRAL FORTRESS

Norwegian black metal legends Darkthrone are very prolific these days and back with a new LP, Astral Fortress. Fenriz says, "As usual, Ted makes music by playing himself and riffs just come to me. I think since 2016's ARCTIC THUNDER, we have mostly been inspired by our own back catalogue. I can hear many of my riffs eventually sounding like a plethora of bands but this seldom seems to correlate with what others hear. As you’ll know by now I never talk about the lyrics or the inspiration behind them and I would never want any lyrics that I like of others to be explained to me but I will tell you this, it is darker than ever, it is seething with hell."

--

††† (CROSSES) - "VIVIEN"

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno's band ††† (aka Crosses) have announced their first new EP in eight years, Permanent.Radiant, and you can read more about lead single "Vivien" here.

--

POLYPHIA - "BLOODBATH" (ft. CHINO MORENO)

For even more Chino, he also sings on this new Polyphia song.

--

FUCKED UP - "ONE DAY"

The title track to their just-announced LP, "One Day" sees Canadian hardcore vets meshing gritty vocals with more optimistic lyrics and rock-solid instrumentals. The song, along with the rest of the album, was written and recorded in the span of 24 hours. Read more about it here.

--

QUICKSAND - "FELÍZ"

Quicksand have shared a new post-hardcore banger from the sessions for last year's Distant Populations, and you can read about it here.

--

THE WORLD IS QUIET HERE - "APHELION"

The World Is Quiet Here will release Zon on January 27 via Silent Pendulum, and new single "Aphelion" is a trip through spacey, tech-y, proggy metalcore.

--

A MOURNING STAR - "A WORLD BEYOND"

Vancouver metalcore band A Mourning Star have just followed their debut EP To See Your Beauty Fade from earlier this year with new single "A World Beyond," and it finds them leaning even harder into the cleaner, more melodic side of early 2000s metalcore (in a Poison The Well kinda way) than the EP. It's great stuff.

--

SPIRITWORLD - "RELIC OF DAMNATION"

Metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld have shared another taste of their upcoming album DeathWestern (due 11/22 via Century Media), and this one finds them offering up a dose of arena-sized thrash and it comes with a very cinematic video.

--

FELL RUIN - "CAST IN OIL THE DRESSED WROUGHT"

Detroit black/death/doom metallers Fell Ruin have shared the title track off their upcoming album Cast In Oil The Dressed Wrought (due November 11 via Tartarus Records), and it's a towering eight-minute journey.

--

REJECTION PACT - "INDIFFERENCE IS THE ENEMY"

Boise hardcore band Rejection Pact have shared the second single off their upcoming LP Can We Wait? (due 11/11 via Safe Inside Records), and it's a punk/hardcore ripper with a real sense of purpose and just the right amount of melody.

--

THANK YOU DRIVER - "VIRGIL SCUMP"

Canadian chaotic post-hardcore band Thank You Driver have a new EP out on Zegema Beach Records in November and you can read about new single "Virgil Scump" here.

--

HOLLY CAUGHT A CONTACT HIGH - HCACH3 EP

Holly Caught A Contact High is a new chaotic mathgrind band from Columbus, Georgia led by AJ Currier, who's also in Colacon, and their lyrics are inspired by Breaking Bad. Their third EP is out now and you can read more about it here.

--

BSCBR - "CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE" & "ELECTRIC FUNERAL" (BLACK SABBATH COVERS)

BSCBR, aka Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsals -- the self-explanatory and seriously good tribute group that includes Angel Deradoorian (ex-Dirty Projectors), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Kralice), Brad Truax (Interpol, Home), and Greg Fox (Uniform, Ex Eye, Liturgy, Guardian Alien ) -- are releasing Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 on Friday, October 28 via Famous Class. The 7" includes their faithful, ripping versions of Master of Reality's "Children of the Grave" and Paranoid's "Electric Funeral."

--

KATATONIA - "ATRIUM"

Katatonia have announced a new album, Sky Void of Stars, due January 20 via Napalm Records. Having helped pioneer death-doom and gothic metal in the '90s, these days they're more of just an alternative rock band.

--

HOST (PARADISE LOST) - "TOMORROW'S SKY"

Host is a new project from Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh, and their debut album IX comes out February 24 via Nuclear Blast. First single "Tomorrow's Sky" finds them exploring gothy synthpop.

--

FORLESEN - BLACK TERRAIN

Forlesen, a Portland-based black metal band with members of Lotus Thief, Botanist and Kayo Dot, have just released this new album via I, Voidhanger Records, with four sprawling tracks, two of which clock in at nearly 20 minutes.

--

ROLL CALL - PERPETUATE EP

Roll Call is a new NYC hardcore band with Outbreak guitarist Brian Kemsley, and they've just released this EP on Bridge 9 (the label Outbreak was also signed to in the 2000s). It's fast-paced, no-frills hardcore and it rules.

--