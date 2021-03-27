17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in rap and R&B, we got new albums from Armand Hammer & The Alchemist, YBN Nahmir, serpentwithfeet, and Karol G, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Also check out the new DJ Muggs & Flee Lord, 2 Eleven (ft. Freddie Gibbs on almost every song), Rod Wave, Young Dolph & Key Glock, Vic Mensa, CRIMEAPPLE, and Vic Spencer.

On top of all that, we got singles from Brockhampton/Danny Brown, Ric Wilson, Genesis Owusu/Mick Jenkins, Marlowe, Lil Nas X, Coi Leray/Pooh Shiesty, Bobby Sessions, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Dawn Richard, and more. Read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

BROCKHAMPTON - "BUZZCUT" (ft. DANNY BROWN)

Brockhampton are back with their first official single since 2019's Ginger, and, excitedly, it's a collaboration with Danny Brown. Read more about it here.

--

RIC WILSON - "WOO WOO WOO" & "EVERYBODY RED IN THE FACE"

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson is back with a new two song single. "Woo Woo Woo" is an energetic song that finds Ric rapping over a classic funk backdrop, while "Everybody Red In The Face" is much more soulful and somber.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - "DON'T NEED YOU" (REMIX ft. MICK JENKINS)

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu released one of the year's most acclaimed debut albums with Smiling With No Teeth, a very unique album that fuses together distorted electronics, punk energy, blissful R&B, hip hop, psychedelic pop, and more. Now he has released a new remix of one of its songs, featuring a newly-added verse by Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins. Read more about it here.

--

MARLOWE - "ONE OF THE LAST"

Here's another track from Mello Music Group's upcoming Bushido compilation, and this one's from Marlowe (aka L'Orange and Solemn Brigham). L'Orange offers up a warm, soulful backdrop, and Brigham delivers tongue-twisters at rapid speed without missing a beat.

--

PRICE - "ISSUE" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

West Coast rapper Price (of Audio Push) released his second solo album F.O.E.S. today, and one of its highlights is this song featuring Vince Staples.

--

DAMONE TYRELL - "BEVERLYMONTANA" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Benny the Butcher seems to be dropping at least one verse a week in 2021, and this week he's back on Damone Tyrell's "BeverlyMontana." Benny and Damone both sound fired-up, and the triumphant, neck-snapping, early 2000s New York-style production doesn't hurt either.

--

MONEYBAGG YO - "HARD FOR THE NEXT" (ft. FUTURE)

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo continues to rise and he remains prolific. Today he's back with a new song featuring some gurgly guest vocals from Future.

--

LIL NAS X - "MONTERO (CALL BE MY YOUR NAME)"

Lil Nas X has released his first single of 2021. It's fueled by acoustic guitar and snake charmer melodies, and it comes with a totally over-the-top video directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino. Lil Nas X dedicated the song to his 14-year-old self, and says "this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

--

COI LERAY - "BIG PURR" (ft. POOH SHIESTY)

Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty are two of the fastest-rising rappers around, and they sound great going back and forth on this brooding new song.

--

PACMAN DA GUNMAN - "ZERO TOLERANCE" (ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE & MOZZY)

South Central rapper Pacman Da Gunman taps two fellow West Coasters, Mozzy and the late Nipsey Hussle, for this tough-as-nails new song.

--

BOBBY SESSIONS - "COG IN THE MACHINE"

Despite collaborations with giants like Killer Mike and Megan Thee Stallion, Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions remains too underrated, and this new song reminds you that he's only getting better.

--

SHELLEY FKA DRAM - "COOKING WITH GREASE"

Shelley FKA DRAM follows "Exposure" with another smooth, soulful song, "Cooking With Grease."

--

GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "MUFARO'S GARDEN"

Georgia Anne Muldrow has announced the third album in her mostly-instrumental VWETO series, VWETO III, and you can read more about the album and this new single here.

--

DAWN RICHARD - "JACUZZI"

Dawn Richard's new album for Merge, Second Line, is due out April 30, and she's shared another new single, "Jacuzzi," today. About its accompanying video, Dawn tells Flaunt, "The visual is a celebration of body positivity, that femininity and sexuality can be in any body form. What a mother moves like will be different from a young woman with no kids in the prime of her 20s. Doesn’t make her less sexy. Stretch marks, curves, blemishes, and imperfections are seen throughout the simulation. We chose to leave those unedited to showcase the beauty in the everyday woman unfiltered."

--

DUS x THA GOD FAHIM - "TAKING MEASURES"

Having released two albums with Your Old Droog this year, Atlanta rapper Tha God Fahim hops on a jazzy, psychedelic new track from NJ producer DUS.

--

STAS THEE BOSS - "PENNY"

Stas THEE Boss of the now-defunct psychedelic R&B duo THEESatisfaction recently released her new album On the Quarner, and though it was just released as one long track digitally, you can see the full tracklist on the back cover of the vinyl release (including vinyl-only bonus tracks). One of the tracks, "Penny," now has a video.

--

--

