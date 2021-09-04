17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It's a shorter release week in general due to the holiday, but a pretty big week in hip hop, with new albums from Drake, Little Simz, and Jhay Cortez (all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus new albums from Quentin Ahmad DaGod and Big30 (see below). We also got new singles from Wiki, JPEGMAFIA, Injury Reserve, Tony Seltzer (ft. Lucki), Mr. Green (ft. Jadakiss), Meek Mill, Guilty Simpson, Smoko Ono (ft. Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp & Yxng Bane), and more. Head below for those and other rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

QUENTIN AHMAD DAGOD - N.O.A.H.

Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade Records continues its onslaught of 2021 releases with Quentin Ahmad DaGod's N.O.A.H.. It was largely produced by Raphy, along with Skywlkr, Black Noi$e, and others, and it features fellow Bruiser Brigaders Danny Brown, Bruiser Wolf, J.U.S., and Fat Ray. The album puts a warped twist on '90s boom bap, and if you've been listening to the other Bruiser Brigade albums this year, you shouldn't miss this one.

BIG30 - KING OF KILLBRANCH

Memphis rapper Big30 caught national attention after appearing on his childhood friend Pooh Shiesty's 2021 debut album Shiesty Season, and now he's just released his own debut album, featuring Pooh as well as Future, Lil Durk, Quavo, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, and more. It's cut from a similar cloth as Shiesty Season, and it makes for an enjoyable companion to that record.

WIKI - "ROOF" & "REMARKABLY" (prod. NAVY BLUE)

Wiki has announced a new album entirely produced by Navy Blue and shared two songs from it. Read more about it here.

JPEGMAFIA - "TRUST!"

JPEGMAFIA has announced his fourth album (title and release date TBA), and shared this new single. Read more about it here.

INJURY RESERVE - "SUPERMAN THAT"

Injury Reserve have shared the second single off their upcoming album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, which was largely completed with the late Stepa J. Groggs before his passing, and it's an experimental, melodic rap song that kinda sounds like a cross between 808s & Heartbreak and Yeezus.

TONY SELTZER - "ONE MINUTE" (ft. LUCKI)

NYC producer Tony Seltzer is releasing a new mixtape, Hey Tony, on September 10 via Seltzer Beats, and it features Wiki, Mavi, Jam City, and more. New single "One Minute" has lead vocals by Chicago rapper Lucki, and it's a hypnotic 95-second fusion of nostalgic boom bap and futuristic trap.

MR. GREEN - "STREET CHAMPION" (ft. JADAKISS)

NJ hip hop producer Mr. Green (who recently worked with Westside Gunn, Rick Ross, and more) has given Jadakiss a soul sample-infused beat that early 2000s era Kanye would be proud of, and Jadakiss continues his recent hot streak.

MEEK MILL - "BLUE NOTES 2" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Meek Mill follows last week's "Sharing Locations" (ft. Lil Durk & Lil Baby) with another new single, "Blue Notes 2," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Uzi makes a couple brief appearances, but Meek dominates this one, and he sounds as fired-up as he ever has.

GUILTY SIMPSON & GENSU DEAN - "DON'T PULL"

Detroit underground rap lifer Guilty Simpson has announced a new album entirely produced by Gensu Dean, EGO, due October 8 via Mello Music Group. Lead single "Don't Pull" finds Guilty Simpson sounding as bulletproof as ever.

SMOKO ONO - "WINNERS" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER, JOEY PURP & YXNG BANE)

Chicago producer Smoko Ono will release his debut album in 2022 on Payday Records, and it'll include this new single featuring fellow Chicago artists Chance The Rapper and Joey Purp, as well as UK rapper Yxng Bane. It's got a polyrhythmic, Afrobeats-esque feel, and the three rappers go great together.

BOBBY SHMURDA - "NO TIME FOR SLEEP" (FREESTYLE)

Bobby Shmurda has put out his first single since being released from prison, and his first proper song in 7 years. It's a grand, six and a half minute song with an equally cinematic video.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: THE ALBUM

88rising have spearheaded the soundtrack for Marvel's new Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and it features many members of the 88rising crew alongside Anderson .Paak, Swae Lee, Jhene Aiko, Audrey Nuna, Saweetie, Rick Ross, and more.

YOUNG NOBLE (of OUTLAWZ) - "LESSONS OF LEGENDS" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, prod. DJ PREMIER)

Young Noble of veteran rap group the Outlawz (which counted 2Pac as a member) has put out a new DJ Premier-produced song that features Conway, and finds both rappers paying tribute to hip hop legends that we've lost.

GIFT OF GAB - "ALCHEMY"

Here's the second single from the posthumous Gift of Gab album Finding Inspiration Somehow, which was completed with producer Nick Andre before Gift of Gab's passing. Gift of Gab is totally in the pocket, but it's an eerie song to hear now, one that finds him grappling with the health issues that plagued his final years.

DIJAHSB - "HERE TO DANCE" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Toronto's DijahSB is releasing a new album, Tasty Raps Vol 1, on September 17 via self-release, and new single "Here To Dance" pairs them with Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins. True to its title, this song is a dancefloor-shaker.

SAIGON - "NO WITNESS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Saigon and Benny The Butcher both stay true to the kind of rap that dominated New York in the mid '90s, so it comes as no surprise that they sound great together on this new track.

THE LATE ONES - "FEELING MYSELF"

Hawaiian group The Late Ones blend conscious reggae and hip hop and will release their debut album, The Fourth Quarter, on October 8. Get an early taste with the breezy "Feeling Myself" which tips its hat, just a little, to A Tribe Called Quest.

