17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new albums from Conway the Machine, EarthGang, and Robert Glasper's guest-filled Black Radio III, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got Kanye West's Donda 2, which can only be heard using Kanye's Stem Player. On top of that, we got new singles from Denzel Curry/slowthai, Flo Milli, Elzhi/Georgia Anne Muldrow, Leikeli47, Rosalía, Kemba/Kota The Friend, Rauw Alejandro, Erica Banks, Rubi Rose, Hodgy, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

DENZEL CURRY - "ZATOICHI" (ft. SLOWTHAI)

Denzel Curry and slowthai's 2019 single "Psycho" is a total gem within both rappers' discographies, so it's exciting that they've teamed up once again on the Powers Pleasant-produced "Zatoichi." It's the second single from Denzel's upcoming album, and you can read more about it here.

--

FLO MILLI - "PBC"

Flo Milli releases her first single of 2022 with "PBC" ("Pretty, Black, Cute"), which finds her delivering hook after hook over a shuffling dance beat from YoungFyre.

--

ELZHI & GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "STRANGELAND"

Veteran Detroit rapper (and former Slum Village member) Elzhi and the multi-talented Georgia Anne Muldrow have announced a collaborative album, Zhigeist, and you can read more about the excellent lead single "Strangeland" here.

--

LEIKELI47 - "BITM"

Leikeli47 has finally set a release date for her much-anticipated new album Shape Up and released new single "BITM," which you can read more about here.

--

ROSALÍA - "CHICKEN TERIYAKI"

Rosalía's anticipated new album MOTOMAMI arrives March 18 via Columbia, and here's the latest single, "Chicken Teriyaki." It was written with El Guincho, Sky Rompiendo, Rauw Alejandro, and Q-Tip, and it's a super fun song that embraces her pop/hip hop/reggaeton side.

--

KEMBA - "LEGAL SINS" (ft. KOTA THE FRIEND)

New York rappers Kemba and Kota The Friend team up over a jazzy beat for this compelling new song.

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO - TRAP CAKE VOL. 2 EP (ft. FUTURE, SHENSEEA, TY DOLLA $IGN & MORE)

Reggaeton/Latin trap singer Rauw Alejandro returns with a new 9-song EP which includes features from rising dancehall star Shenseea, Atlanta trap giant Future, R&B crooner Ty Dolla $ign, and more, and it does a great job of appealing to fans of all those things.

--

ERICA BANKS - "SLIM WAIST"

Dallas rapper Erica Banks has been on the rise since her 2020 single "Buss It" blew up, and new single "Slim Waist" proves she's got plenty more anthems up her sleeve.

--

RUBI ROSE - "I LIKE"

Rising rapper Rubi Rose continues to churn out bangers, and her latest one is the sex-positive, instantly-satisfying "I Like."

--

OMERETTÀ THE GREAT - "SORRY NOT SORRY"

Atlanta rapper Omerettà The Great has put out an addictive (and viral) ode to her city with "Sorry NOT Sorry."

--

NA-KEL SMITH - +

Na-Kel Smith is a longtime Odd Future associate and repeat Earl Sweatshirt collaborator, and if you like the hazy, experimental sounds of Earl's latest records, you'll probably like Na-Kel's new EP too.

--

NEZ - CLR 002 EP (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q, MOODYMANN & GANGSTA BOO)

Chicago producer NEZ has dropped a new three-song EP that blurs the lines between hip hop and dance music and features Schoolboy Q and one track and Moodymann and Gangsta Boo on another.

--

HODGY - "PEOPLE CHANGE" (prod. LEFT BRAIN)

After making a comeback with recent single "Hodgy," former Odd Future member reunites with his MellowHype partner Left Brain on new song "People Change." Hopefully more new music is on the way, 'cause these songs prove he's still got it.

--

ASIAN DOLL - "TIME TICKING" (ft. BIZZY BANKS)

Dallas rapper Asian Doll goes in a drill direction on new song "Time Ticking," and she tapped rising Brooklyn drill star Bizzy Banks for the occasion.

--

T.F. - BLAME KANSAS (prod. ROC MARCIANO & MEPHUX)

South Central rapper T.F. just released this new album, entirely produced by Roc Marciano and Mephux, and it features Conway the Machine, Flee Lord, Crimeapple, and more.

--

CENTRAL CEE - 23

UK rapper Central Cee has been on the rise thanks to a string of massive singles (and an FKA twigs collaboration), and this week he made good on the promise of those singles with his already-highly-acclaimed debut album.

--

DREAM BEACH - RANDY'S MARKET

Dream Beach has just dropped this psychedelic beat tape on Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade label, and it's a very coop, hypnotizing listen.

--

--

