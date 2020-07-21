17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

LYDIA LOVELESS - "LOVE IS NOT ENOUGH"

Lydia Loveless will release her new album Daughter on September 25 via her new label Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late Records (pre-order), and the first single is the breezy alt-country of "Love Is Not Enough." "The song is a response to the old-fashioned idea that love is all you need as opposed to understanding, or give and take," Lydia says. "On a larger scale, it’s about people who say things like ‘love trumps hate’ and take zero action to make it true. It’s not enough to ‘feel’ the emotion of love to make things work whether it’s in your own personal relationships or the way you interact with the world."

--

SMINO, JID & KENNY BEATS - "BAGUETTI"

Smino, JID, and Kenny Beats, who all contributed to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III, are all great artists on their own right, and "Baguetti" proves they sound pretty great together too.

--

H.C. MCENTIRE - "FINAL BOW"

H.C. McEntire (Mount Moriah, Bellafea) has shared another single off her upcoming sophomore solo album, Eno Axis. It's a dose of Crazy Horse-esque Americana and H.C. says, "This song is about consumption—the commodification of female sexuality, the inescapable struggle to present honest art within a capitalistic structure that applauds vanity and constant accessibility over mental health and self-care."

--

OLD '97S - "THE DROPOUTS"

“I think if I wasn’t hungry, I wouldn’t be able to write the songs that I write,” Rhett Miller says of "The Dropouts," Old 97's rockin', self-reflective and stay-positive new single. The band's new album, Twelfth, is out August 21.

--

ELVIS PERKINS - "THE HALF LIFE"

"'The Half Life' is a song for being not all there, or rather not all here, at half mast, half-hearted, marked half off," says Elvis Perkins of this plaitive, twangy new single. "It seems to me as though a good many among us are moving around this way. . Needless to say it's tempting to seek wholeness teaming up with another human who may be experiencing the same. Part love song, part algebraic nursery rhyme, part existential crisis." This is from Elvis' new album, Creation Myths, that will be out October 2 via Petaluma Records.

--

YELLE - "KARATE

French artist YELLE will release new album, L'Ère du Verseau, on September 4. It's her first in six years. "Karate" is the new single, featuring a popcorn rhythm, an infectious chorus and a video that mixes martial arts and cutting-edge choreography. "Martial in its aesthetic, peaceful in its depth, the 'Karaté' music video is all about matching the track to the maximum," says YELLE. "Joris the dancer is such a creative and free mind, he improvises, following every single detail of the beat, the lyrics, the atmosphere. Watching him dance is a unique moment, he catches you and never lets you go. His energy is animal, so rough and sincere."

--

KINGDOM - "NO MORE SAME" (ft. LUVK)

LA electronic musician Kingdom will release his new album NEUROFIRE on September 18 via his own Fade to Mind label, and first single "No More Same" is a pretty killer offering of avant-R&B led by guest lead singer LUVK.

--

CULTURE ABUSE - "BEE KIND TO THE BUGS"

Culture Abuse's rarities comp Good Shit, Bad Shit, Who Gives a Shit?! comes out this Friday (7/24) via Epitaph, and today they've shared this 2017 demo version of "Bee Kind To The Bugs," a fan fave from 2018's Bay Dream.

--

LUKE JENNER (THE RAPTURE) - "ASSHOLE"

The Rapture's Luke Jenner releases his solo debut this Friday which shows a decidedly non-dancey side to the musician. Here's one last early taste and "Asshole" sounds just a little like Radiohead's "Creep." Says Luke, "Sometimes things happen that are challenging. Sometimes you wanna give up. Sometimes the person that you are waiting to come rescue you, turns out to be you."

--

FENNE LILY - "BERLIN"

“When I was 21 I spent a month alone in Berlin," says UK artist Fenne Lily of her laid back new single and video. "While I was there, I recorded everything I did as a voice note or in a sketchbook, even if it was boring. On the plane ride home, my phone packed up and I lost all my song ideas from my trip. Initially, it felt as though I’d lost a part of my brain, but gradually pieces started to come back to me. To help the remembering process, I tried to picture all the things that surrounded me during my time alone in Berlin. The more I pictured these mundane objects, the more lost ideas I could remember. This song was one of these ideas. When it came to deciding on a video for it, I’d recently had a dream about an illustrated man eating his own brain for breakfast and, on the same day, was introduced to Henry’s animated short film ‘Pollock’. His work and my dream were impossible to ignore in their similarities and so this video was born. It reflects both the comfort and claustrophobia of the everyday, and how company can be found in everything when you’re left with only yourself and an alien place. The umbrella made me cry - I kind of hope it helps you do the same.” Fenne Lily's sophomore album, BREACH, is out September 18 via Dead Oceans.

--

KATY J PEARSON - "FIX ME UP"

British singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson released a new single, "Take Back the Radio" in April, and now she's announced her debut LP, Return, due out November 13 via Heavenly Recordings. The latest single is the upbeat, horn and handclap-filled "Fix Me Up," which Katy says is "an old song...but it’s still very special to me! It’s very personal and is really about wanting independence in life after messy situations."

--

MADELINE KENNEY - "PICTURE OF YOU"

Madeline Kenney's new Wye Oak co-produced album, Sucker's Lunch, is due out on July 31, and the latest single is "Picture of You." "I had this brief moment where I was looking at someone I love and I realized that I could never truly know everything they had been through, or understand their whole life and experiences from their perspective, even if by loving them I felt like I was getting so close to that kind of understanding," Madeline says. "It broke my heart in a way. I wish I could know and hold everything for a person but I can't, and at the same time I wish I could do that for the past versions of myself. Maybe that's more attainable."

--

HANNAH GEORGAS - "JUST A PHASE"

Toronto artist Hannah Georgas announced a new LP, All That Emotion, due out on September 4 via Brassland and Arts & Crafts, that she worked on with The National's Aaron Dessner. The latest single is "Just a Phase," which is accompanied by a video filmed at The National's New York studio and while Georgas was on tour with them as a vocalist for their I Am Easy to Find shows.

--

MOLASSES (ex-THE DEVIL'S BLOOD) - "THROUGH THE HOLLOW"

Four members of the now-defunct Dutch psychedelic occult rock band The Devil's Blood (including lead vocalist Farida "The Mouth of Satan" Lemouchi) now have a new project, Molasses, who were first commissioned to perform at Roadburn 2019 and are now set to release an album, Through The Hollow, on October 16 via Season of Mist. The first single is the 11-minute title track, which is cut from the same psychedelic, occult rock cloth as the members' previous band, and goes through all kinds of cool changes throughout its lengthy running time. Read more here.

--

VINCENT CROSS - "A MAN AFTER MY HEART"

Ireland-born, NYC-based folk musician Vincent Cross is releasing his new album The Life & Times of James 'The Rooster' Corcoran on August 7 via Rescue Dog Records, and as the title implies, it's a concept album based on the notorious 19th century Irish-American immigrant gang leader James "The Rooster" Corcoran, who Cross is a descendant of. You can read more about the album and new single "A Man After My Heart" here.

--

SYLVAN ESSO - "FERRIS WHEEL"

Sylvan Esso announced their third album and shared the first proper single (following the recently-released intro track), "Ferris Wheel," which you can read more about here.

--

METZ - "A BOAT TO DROWN IN"

Canadian noise-punk trio METZ will release new album Atlas Vending on October 9 via Sub Pop. The band co-produced the album with Uniform's Ben Greenberg and is a little wider in scope and sound than their three previous albums.

--

