17 New Songs Out Today

BILL CALLAHAN - "COWBOY"

Drift along with the tumblin' tumbleweeds and Bill Callahan as he laments that the only cowboys anymore are the ones watching the late late movie on TV. It's a lovely track from Bill's upcoming Gold Record, due out in September.

--

ANNIE - "DARK HEARTS"

Swedish pop star Annie has shared the title track to Dark Hearts, her first full-length album in more than a decade. Riding on a reggae-pop groove Annie says "it’s an inquiry into family relations... and the ongoing question heredity and environment. If you always end up in trouble... is it related to your family and the past, or is it simply because you always make fucked up choices... no matter what, it’s got the bass."

--

IAN ISIAH - "PRINCESS POUTY" (PROD. CHROMEO)

Ian Isiah will release his new Chromeo-produced project AUNTIE on August 31 via Juliet Records, and it'll feature his recent single "N.U.T.S.," as well as the just-released "Princess Pouty," which fans of Prince's '80s synth-funk should not sleep on. The seven-song project will also include a song featuring Onyx Collective.

--

TANGENTS - "OLD ORGANS"

Australian post-rock/electronic act Tangents -- who have been compared to Tortoise, Four Tet, and others -- will release their new album Timeslips on September 4 via Temporary Residence Ltd, and you can hear hear the atmospheric lead single "Old Organs" now.

--

THE DIRTY NIL - "DOOM BOY"

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil are releasing their new album Fuck Art later this year via Dine Alone, and it'll include this fun, funny new song that injects '80s metal riffs into their sound alongside lyrical references to Slayer, Cro-Mags, Turnstile, and more.

--

WINTER - "CEREMONY" (NEW ORDER/JOY DIVISION COVER)

Artists have been covering Galaxie 500 songs all month to help celebrate the upcoming vinyl reissue of thier Copenhagen live album. Here's LA artist Winter with her cover of G500's cover of "Ceremony" by New Order/Joy Division, which the band released as as a b-side to "Blue Thunder." "I remember first listening to Galaxie 500 in my college dorm room in Boston," says Samira Winter. "It transformed my musical imagination and was a major influence that led me to start Winter. Covering Galaxie 500’s cover of ‘Ceremony’ by New Order felt like connecting to a timeless loop of creativity. It fueled me to create this video and record my own version of this classic song. What an honor, thank you Galaxie 500."

--

THE NATVRAL - "TELL ME" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

Another in the Galaxie 500 covers series, here's The Natvral, aka Kip Berman who used to front Pains of Being Pure at Heart. He's turned in this solo acoustic version of On Fire track, "Tell Me." Kip says, "Between being safe and making sure my kids are doing well, I feel pretty grateful to be able to be home. My daughter wrote a song called ‘Little Princess Jumping in a Puddle’ (it sounds a lot like The Kinks ‘Apeman’) and my son (20 months) likes to strum the guitar strings while I do the chords, so even if it doesn’t work out for me, soon there’ll be a new generation to carry on the family tradition."

--

CIDNY BULLENS - “WALKIN’ THROUGH THIS WORLD”

“I think there comes a time in everyone’s later life when you realize you are who you are at the core, not much can change with the time you have left, and you had better accept it," says Cidny Bullens who spent years singing backup for Elton John. I did that. Three days later, at age 61, I threw that acceptance out the window and started from scratch. Over the last several years, I’ve emerged as a different gender, a different person, albeit with the same core—finally able to walk through this world “as exactly who I am.” Elton calls Cidny's album, “a musical journey of the miracle that is Cidny Bullens. He HAD to do this. He had to musically tell his story. And it is SO moving. ‘The Gender Line,’ ‘Walkin’ Through This World,’ ‘Call Me By My Name’ are killers. The playing and the sound are fabulous!”

--

FATHER JOHN MISTY - "TO S." & "TO R."

Father John Misty released a new 7" back in March, which features his first new songs since 2018's God's Favorite Customer, and those hit streaming services today. "To S." and "To R." were both produced by Dave Cerminara and The Haxan Cloak and are more ethereal than we've heard from FJM, which still having that orchestral sweep of his last two albums.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "FOREVER INDUSTRIES A" & "FOREVER INDUSTRIES B"

Moor Mother delivers the beautiful and connected "Forever Industries A" and "Forever Industries B" -- from a recent Sub Pop 7" -- both of which continue in her jazzy, atmospheric hip hop style. Part A was produced by Olof Melander while Part B was produced by frequent collaborator Mental Jewelry.

--

TV PRIEST - "THIS ISLAND"

London post-punk revivalists TV Priest just announced their debut album and shared this new single.

--

CHONG THE NOMAD - "ON FIRE" / "PROVIDER" (ft. BEN GIBBARD)

Seattle's Chong the Nomad (aka Alda Agustiano) opened for Death Cab For Cutie and did an official remix of their song "When We Drive" last year, and now Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard has lent his unmistakable voice to "Provider" off her new two-song single, which also features the song "On Fire." They're both genre-defying songs that pull from indie, electronic, funk, soul, and more, without ever really fitting neatly into any of those categories, and they're both pretty great. Read more here.

--

BOYFRNDZ - "NOT ENOUGH" / "GIVE UP THE GHOST"

Austin band Boyfrndz recall The Mars Volta and other similarly proggy 2000s bands, as you can hear on their very good new two-song single, produced by Spoon's Jim Eno. Read more here.

--

