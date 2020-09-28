17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ANDREW VANWYNGARDEN (MGMT) - "NEVER MIND" (BIFF ROSE COVER)

MGMT's Andrew VanWwyngarden has released a cover of Biff Rose's "Never Mind" that he recorded with James Richardson and Josh da Costa in 2015. He turns the 1970 piano pop original into a gooey electronic psych-pop jam that's not far removed from MGMT's own music. It's a genuinely cool reinvention of the song.

--

LIVE SKULL - "IN A PERFECT WORLD"

NYC noise rock vets Live Skull released their first album in 30 years, Saturday Night Massacre, last year, and now they're already set to follow it with another album, Dangerous Visions, on December 11 via Bronson Recordings. The first single is the gothy "In A Perfect World," which guitarist/vocalist Mark C wrote and recorded during "the darkest moment of the [COVID-19] shutdown in NYC" while ambulances sped past outside. "I sat in the dark...and dreamed of a more perfect world to replace the damaged one we lived in," he adds, "but, s gritty guitar sounds and the incessant beat of the drum and bass line charged forward, I knew we belonged to this world of struggle and chaos."

--

LAURA VEIRS - "ANOTHER SPACE AND TIME"

Laura Veirs has shared another song off her upcoming album My Echo, and it's another offering of lush indie folk that Laura says "is a dream that we can and will live in a more peaceful, loving world – and a world with more personal freedoms, too."

--

BAT FOR LASHES - "WE'VE ONLY JUST BEGUN" (THE CARPENTERS COVER)

Bat for Lashes covered The Carpenters' classic ballad during her tour supporting The Bride, and now she's recorded a studio version, featuring strings from the London Contemporary Orchestra, arranged by Hugh Brunt.

--

WOLFMANHATTAN PROJECT (KID CONGO, MICK COLLINS, BOB BERT) - "SUMMER FOREVER"

Wolfmanhattan Project, aka the trio of Mick Collins (Gories, Dirtbombs), Kid Congo Powers (Cramps, Bad Seeds) and Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), are working on new album Summer Forever and Ever,' which will be out next year on In the Red. In the meantime you can listen to the title track -- the kind of cool garagey burner you'd expect from these three -- now. The video was filmed in isolation and edited and directed by filmmaker Dylan Mars Greenberg, who recently won Best Animated Film at this year's LA Punk Film Festival for the short film, 'The Bathtub' (starring Bob Bert). You can watch the trailer for "The Bathtub" below as well.

--

OFFICE ROMANCE (LES SAVY FAV) - "MAGIC IN THE AIR"

Les Savy Fav's Seth Jabor and Syd Butler, who are both also part of Late Night with Seth Meyers' 8G Band, have formed Office Romance with actress Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods, The Society). Their debut album, Holidays of Love, will be out this Friday (10/2) via Butler's Frenchkiss Records. It's a holiday album of 10 originals and you can listen to "Magic in the Air" now.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "HOW WAS YOUR DAY?"

beabadoobee's debut LP, Fake It Flowers, is due out October 16 via Dirty Hit, and the latest single is the sweet, bare bones "How Was Your Day?"

--

TOMBS - "BONE FURNACE"

Genre-defying Brooklyn metal greats Tombs have shared the second single off their anticipated second release of 2020, Under Sullen Skies, and it's a scorcher that finds them sort of in black 'n' roll territory, but always putting their own spin on it.

--

FOLTERKAMMER - "DIE NÄNIE"

Folterkammer is a band fronted by operatic NYC-via-Switzerland singer Andromeda Anarchia and featuring members of NYC avant-garde black metallers Imperial Triumphant, and their two sounds come together seamlessly on new single "Die Nänie," the first song off the band's upcoming album Die Lederpredigt (due December 11 via Century Media).

--

FROZEN SOUL - "CRYPT OF ICE"

Dallas hardcore-laced death metallers have released the lead single/title track off their anticipated debut album Crypt of Ice, and you can read more about it here.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "THE PROBLEM" (ft. JASON ISBELL)

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell have released a powerful new duet released in conjunction with International Safe Abortion Day, with all proceeds going to the Yellowhammer Fund, an "abortion fund and reproductive justice organization serving Alabama and the Deep South." You can read more about it here.

--

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "HASTA LA VICTORIA" (DEMO)

Orange County hardcore staples Stick To Your Guns have released a demo of a new song, "Hasta La Victoria," and it's a pulverizing track with powerful lyricism that very much sounds like a reflection of the world we're living in. It's on sale for $1 or more at Bandcamp with "all proceeds will be going to national legal and bail funds to help aid the people who are on the ground doing the work here in the United States."

--

JESU - "WHEN I WAS SMALL"

Having released the Never EP back in July, Justin K Broadrick has announced a new Jesu album, Terminus, which will be out November 13 via his own Avalanche Recordings. As you'd expect from Jesu, this first single is both heavy and beautiful.

--

DEERHOOF - LOVE-LORE

Deerhoof weave together covers of songs by The B-52's, Voivod, Velvet Underground, John Williams, Eddie Grant, Sun Ra, the Jetsons and Knight Rider themes, and much more on this crazy, amazing covers medley of an album. Forty-three covers in 35 minutes.

--

CHARLES WEBSTER - "THE SPELL" FT. INGRID CHAVEZ (BURIAL REMIX)

Deep house great Charles Webster is gearing up to release Decision Time, his first major solo release since 2001's Born On The 24th July, which is out November 20. Lead single "The Spell" has been remixed by Burial...who considers Webster a major influence.

--

KIWI JR - "UNDECIDED VOTERS"

Toronto's Kiwi Jr has signed to Sub Pop and while they work on their first album for the label, they've released this timely new single.

--

WOMEN - "EVERYONE IS SO IN LOVE WITH YOU"

in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Women's second (and final) album Public Strain, they're reissuing the LP on clear vinyl and also releasing an EP of rarities, including this track.

--

