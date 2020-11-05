17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JAMES YORKSTON & THE SECOND HAND ORCHESTRA - "STRUGGLE"

Scottish folk singer James Yorkston has teamed with the Second Hand Orchestra for a new album, The Wide, Wide River, due January 21 via Domino. "I flew to Sweden and made this record within hours of meeting The Second Hand Orchestra," James says. "Every note of every arrangement was spontaneous. The result: this fast-footed, free-wheeling album." The first single is the gorgeous orchestral folk of "Struggle."

--

THE OFFSPRING - "CHRISTMAS (BABY PLEASE COME HOME)"

It's already Christmas music season we guess, and here's a faithful rendition of the Darlene Love classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by... The Offspring?

--

BLACK WING (HAVE A NICE LIFE) = "IS THIS REAL LIFE, JESUS CHRIST"

Black Wing (Dan Barett of Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey, and Enemies List Home Recordings) has released another song off his upcoming album No Moon (due 12/11 via The Flenser), and it nails the balance between gloominess and upbeat catchiness that Dan's music frequently nails. It also comes with a song title that a lot of us have probably asked ourselves this year.

--

SPITER - "I AM DRACULA"

Spiter is a new band with members of Devil Master, Disjawn, and others, and according to Punk News, they have a demo tape on the way. Their first song is "I Am Dracula," which -- like Devil Master -- is a raw, evil, blackened punk.

--

RADICAL FACE - "THE RIVER WITH NO NAME"

Radical Face continues to churn out appealing folky indie pop at a consistently high rate, and this song is no exception.

--

PEACE CHORD (CRACK CLOUD) - "CRESCENT OF SUN"

Daniel Robertson, who plays in Canadian band Crack Cloud, has a new solo project called Peace Chord where he makes drony, ambient works. Debut single is an elegiac track called "Crescent of the Sun" that Robertson says is “in memory of C," adding, "The day of his memorial, there was a solar eclipse; the occluded light cast crescents in the shadows of the leaves.”

--

MOUNTAIN MAN - "GREENSLEEVES"

"We know it's a wild week," folk trio Mountain Man write, "here is a new song to give your head/heart/spirit a break. We have so much work left to do, and music keeps us going!"

--

INTEGRITY - "CRADLE TO THE GRAVE" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

It's always a treat when Integrity put their metallic hardcore spin on classic metal, like when they covered Ozzy Osbourne for Halloween in 2018. For this Halloween, they put their spin on Motorhead's "Cradle To the Grave," and Dwid Hellion nailed a balance between harnessing the spirit of Lemmy and making it his own.

--

JADE BIRD - "HEADSTART"

Jade Bird released her debut album last year, and now she's back with her first new music of the year, the rousing "Headstart," which Jade says "came out of a trip I made to upstate New York at the beginning of the year. Being there, I was immediately taken back to the magic and inspiration of creating the first album. It’s quite a light-hearted song, about liking someone who just can’t see the signs, but more than that releasing it feels like a way to give a bit of joy to the end of the year. It feels like community to me, and it makes me want to sing again."

--

MIZMOR & ANDREW BLACK - "LOOKING AT | LOOKING THROUGH"

Portland doom great Mizmor and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Black (who's in Mizmor and HELL's live bands) will release the collaborative ambient/drone album Dialetheia on 11/20 via Gilead Media, and you can read more about this gorgeous 16-minute song from it here.

--

LORDS OF THE DRIFT (STRAND OF OAKS, BLACK MOUNTAIN, etc) - "ACT 2 - GEOMANCY"

Lords of the Drift is a drone supergroup featuring Tim Showalter (Strand of Oaks), Arjan Miranda (Black Mountain), David Bason (Barfbag, War Orphan), and Tomo Milicevic, and they're releasing their debut album The Arecibo Message on 11/20 via Stay Gold, and you can read more about this song from it here.

--

M.G.R. (ex-Isis) - "EXERCISE ONE" (JOY DIVISION COVER)

Mustard Gas & Roses (aka M.G.R.) is the current and long-running project of Michael Gallagher, formerly of the now-defunct Isis and the '90s post-hardcore band Cast Iron Hike before that. You can read more about this Joy Division cover from their upcoming EP here.

--

YUME - "MAMBO #6" & DEAD FRIEND COLLECTIVE - "ABANDONED PLANET"

Maryland's Yume normally make mathy Midwest emo and Ontario's Dead Friend Collective normally make acoustic emo/punk, but for their new split on No Funeral Records, both bands take their sound in a harsher screamo direction to thrilling results. Read more about it here.

--

ANTI-FLAG - "A DYING PLEA VOL. 1" (ft. DE'WAYNE, MARCIA RICHARDS OF THE SKINTS, JALISE DELLA GARY & TOM MORELLO)

As we await the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, Anti-Flag have released a powerful new song and video, with all proceeds going to sisTers Pittsburgh, SARI, Justice LA Now and My Block, My City, My Hood Chicago. Read more here.

--

MANDANCING - "WALL SPOT"

NJ emo-tinged alt-rockers ManDancing have a new single off their upcoming album The Good Sweat (due 11/20 via Take This To Heart Records), and you can read more about it here.

--

THEMIND - "FREE TRIAL" (ft. QARI & PHOELIX)

theMIND has announced a new album, Don't Let It Go To Your Head, due out next Friday (11/13). It features fellow Chicago hip hop acts Saba, Qari, Phoelix, and Sun, along with LA rapper Kari Faux, and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

DARKSIDE - PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014

If you miss Nicolas Jaar & Dave Harrington's great duo Darkside, maybe this just-released live album, taped at one of their final shows, will help.

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.