17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GREEN DAY - "HERE COMES THE SHOCK"

As Green Day gear up to go on a stadium tour when live music returns, they've shared a new stadium-sized rock song.

--

BATUSHKA - "ПИСЬМО IV / PISMO IV"

As you may know, there are two competing versions of Polish black metal band Batushka. Bartłomiej Krysiuk's version will release new album "ЦАРЮ НЕБЕСНЫЙ" / "CARJU NIEBIESNYJ" / "HEAVENLY KING" on March 19 via Witching Hour Productions, and you can hear the pummeling lead single now.

--

BAD VISUALS - "CLOSING DOORS"

Oakland's Bad Visuals make heavy emo-y shoegaze in the vein of Title Fight, Hum, and Nothing, and if you like those bands, you'll probably like this band's new single "Closing Doors" too.

--

THE JULIANA THEORY - "IF I TOLD YOU THIS WAS KILLING ME, WOULD YOU STOP? (REIMAGINED)

Emo vets The Juliana Theory are re-imagining some of their classic material for a new EP, A Dream Away, due March 26 via Equal Vision. The first single is this folky version of "If I Told You This Was Killing Me, Would You Stop?," which was originally a punky emo highlight of the band's influential 2000 album Emotion Is Dead.

--

GAZELLE TWIN & NYX - "DEEP ENGLAND"

Gazelle Twin & NYX: electronic drone choir will release their collaborative album, Deep England, on March 19 and have shared its title track. "The original version of ‘Deep England’ is a Ballardian meditation on the English rural in the 21st Century," explains Gazelle Twin (aka Elizabeth Bernholz). "Sung in the style of a sacred or ritualistic chant over a deep choral drone, Sian O’Gorman’s [NYX] reworking transformed the piece into a vast choral lament that felt so amazing to perform with NYX. One my favourite pieces on the whole album.”

--

JAY GONZALEZ & MICHAEL CERVERIS - "CRYING THROUGH THE WALL"

Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez will release his new solo album, Back to the Hive, on March 5. He's just shared "Crying Through the Wall" from it, featuring singer, songwriter and Tony-winning actor Michael Cerveris. "Most people know Michael because of his incredible roles in Broadway musicals, but perhaps not as many are aware that he fronts his own amazing band, Loose Cattle, who invited me to play on their cover of 'Fear is a Man's Best Friend,'" says Gonzalez. "As a guy writing pop tunes in his carport music room, it is beyond an honor to have Michael's outstanding voice singing one of my songs."

--

TORO Y MOI - UNDERNEATH THE PINE INSTRUMENTALS

Toro Y Moi is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his second album, Underneath the Pine, by releasing an instrumental version of the whole thing.

--

THE EMBER, THE ASH (THE UNREQVITED) - "STRYCHNINE"

The anonymous person behind the one-man black metal project Unreqvited also makes metalcore as The Ember, The Ash, and that project will release its new album Fixation on May 14 via Prosthetic. The first single is the punishing, frantic "Strychnine."

--

EVAN GREER - "BACK ROW"

Evan Greer releases a new album, Spotify is Surveillance, on April 9 via Get Better/Don Giovanni. Regarding the title, Evan says, "Spotify likes to present itself as hip and progressive and friendly to artists, but its profit model is based on harvesting our data, monitoring emotions, and using our behavioral profiles to enrich advertisers. The company recently filed a patent for a product that would literally monitor listeners' speech patterns and tone of voice in order to recommend music (and of course, advertisements.) Music should be about connection and collective experience, not surveillance and exploitation." The first single is the catchy indie-punk of "Back Row," an ode to missing live music.

--

CULTURE SHOCK - "PENNY FOR THE GUY" & "TOO MUCH OF EVERYTHING"

UK ska-punk veterans Culture Shock (one of the bands fronted by Dick Lucas of Subhumans and Citizen Fish) will release a new album, Mandemic, on May 1 via self-release. "Recorded in the available moments between lockdowns and largely never played live, these songs are fresh and bouncy, fired up and angry, solid and spikey - both a reflection of and an antidote to the current times," the band writes. Two songs are out now, and they've got that classic Culture Shock sound in fine form.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - 'FREE AGENTS"

Guided by Voices released three albums in 2020 and now they've announced their first for 2021. Earth Man Blues is GBV's 33rd album and will be out in April.

--

MIKEY ERG - "RUBIN HALL"

Mikey Erg remains one of the busiest musicians in punk, and in addition to putting out a new song with his band Early Riser today (more on that in a sec), he dropped a new cut from his self-titled solo album, which arrives this Friday (2/26) via Rad Girlfriend Records. It's a catchy, rippin', no-frills punk song - exactly the kind of thing he's excelled at since The Ergs!.

--

EARLY RISER - "VOCATIONS"

Early Riser (which Mikey Erg drums in) announced that their new album Vocations arrives in March via A-F Records, and you can read more about the power-poppy title track here.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "SPIN" (ft. FOOGIANO)

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce releases a new album this Friday, and you can read more about its new single "Spin" here.

--

DAMON LOCKS & BLACK MONUMENT ENSEMBLE - "NOW (FOREVER MOMENTARY SPACE)"

Chicago jazz musician Damon Locks and his Black Monument Ensemble group (including Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay) and others have announced a new album NOW, and you can read more about the excellent lead single here.

--

COLLAPSING SCENERY - "BUSH MAMA BLUES"

Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark turns Collapsing Scenery's "freak-out free-jazz" original version of "Bush Mama Blues" into a post-punk jam.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.