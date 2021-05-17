17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

OKKERVIL RIVER - "IT HASN'T HAPPENED YET"

Okkervil River have shared the b-side to their new "In A Light" single, and it's in the spirit of McCartney-esque piano pop but seen through the unmistakable Okkervil lens.

SADA BABY - "LITTLE WHILE" (ft. BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY)

Detroit rapper Sada Baby is gearing up to release a new album called Him Not Them, and it'll feature this new single that he made with Hit-Boy and Big Sean, whose Detroit 2 was a big influence on Sada Baby's new album. He said to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "So I had a lot of songs that I played Sean, this stuff I had that day. And he was surprised at the different sh-t that I was sitting on. But in the same token, me hearing his album made me scrap everything that I had. As far as we're going to structure these songs and then put them into the album. So nope. I scrapped it and set up fresh studio time in LA to start from scratch. And now I'm about 80% done. I got three more weeks of recording left. And then we going to pick 30 songs out of 225 songs, you know what I'm saying? And then the 15 songs that get the most picks are going to be the first 15 for the album. And then the second 15 that get the most are going to be the 15 for the deluxe. The rest of the songs I'm going to save them in the mix tapes for a 2022. Yup, 2022 I'm drop, three mix tapes in the summer."

CORBU & JIMI GOODWIN (DOVES) - "LOST AND FOUND"

Brooklyn dreampop duo have teamed up with Doves' Jimi Goodwin for new single "Lost and Found." Goodwin produced the dubby track that mixes in glitchy electronica. It's the title track from Corbu's Lost and Found EP that's due out June 4 via Trash Casual and 3 Beat.

JOHN GRANT - "BILLY"

John Grant will release his Cate Le Bon-produced new album Boy from Michigan in June and he's just shared the video for closing track "Billy." The video, directed by Casey & Ewan, mixes filmed footage and animation in weird, wonderful way. It's terrific, as is the song. "Billy is a song about how many men destroy themselves trying to live up to stereotypes of masculinity and how this manifests in countless ways," says John.

ÆGIR - "HE IS SO TIMID"

Icelandic artist Ægir will release new album The Earth Grew Uncertain on June 18 via Why Not? Records. He says the new album was influenced by both the natural beauty of his homeland and his hardcore punk roots -- you can hear that in this song from the album.

PRESENTABLE CORPSE (JORGE ELBRECHT) - "FADING MEMORY"

Producer and musician Jorge Elbrecht (Lansing-Dreiden, Violens) will release new album under his sunshine pop alter ego Presentable Corpse on May 28. "Fading Memory" is a soaring, instantly catchy song that jangles in all the right ways.

WILD YAKS - "LAST TEARS OF THE NIGHT"

NYC band Wild Yaks will release their first live album in July, which was recorded at Rockaways beachside burger joint Rippers. "Almost all of the songs grew out of moments that happened in Rockaway," say frontman Rob Bryn. "And to perform them at Rippers on the altar of blood from which so many of these things sprang is strange and amazing."

SKATSUNE MIKU - "LONELY ROLLING STAR" (ft. TAPE GIRL)

As you might guess from the name, Skatsune Miku is a vocaloid ska-punk project using the Hatsune Miku software, and the project's single is a cover of "Lonely Rolling Star" from the game Katamari Damacy and it features the fast-rising laptop ska artist Tape Girl.

ANTHETIC - "SCOPE"

Russian instrumental trio are releasing the Mythographer B​-​Sides EP -- featuring two outtakes from 2020's Mythographer and remixes of a few tracks from the album -- on July 23 via Church Road. Here's one of the new songs, "Scope," which starts out in atmospheric electronic territory before turning into something much heavier.

VYBZ KARTEL - "CANNOT LOSE"

Fresh off appearing on a great Jesse Royal single, dancehall vet Vybz Kartel is back with his own breezy new single, "Cannot Lose."

MATT BACHMANN - "WILDEGEESES"

Matt Bachmann (Hand Habits, Mega Bog, etc) has shared this glistening new ambient pop song off his upcoming solo album Dream Logic (due 6/18 via Oridinal/We Be Friends).

LONELADY - "FEAR COLOURS"

LoneLady (aka Julia Campbell) has announced her third album, Former Things, which will be released June 25 via Warp. It's been six years since her last album and new single "Fear Colours" puts a pin in 1979 somewhere between post-punk and string-laden disco.

TREES SPEAK - "ELEMENTS OF MATTER"

Tucson, Arizona duo Trees Speak (Daniel Martin Diaz and Damian Diaz) make cosmic instrumental music steeped in the komische sounds of Can and Neu!, prog, and '70s soundtrack music (from Morricone to Carpenter). The group have been on a prolific streak lately and are gearing up to release PostHuman, their third album in a year, on May 21 in the UK (June 5 in the U.S.) via Soul Jazz Records.

DEATHCHANT - "GALLOWS"

Deathchant's new single puts a DIY punk spin on classic heavy metal. Read more about it here.

BRACKISH - "WHAT MAKES YOU SAY"

Philly punks Brackish recorded this new song with The Early November's Ace Enders and fans of fast-paced melodic punk in the vein of Title Fight, Lifetime, etc should take note. Read more about it here.

VIRGINITY - "NOSFERATTITUDE (THE VAMPIRE SONG)"

Daytona Beach punks Virginity announced their sophomore album POPMORTEM and shared this catchy, crunchy new song that you can read more about here.

VOUNA - "HIGHEST MOUNTAIN"

Vouna (the project of Yianna Bekris) fuses tornadic black metal, crushing doom metal, and ethereal goth on this song off upcoming sophomore album Atropos (due 7/16 via Profound Lore). Read more about it here.

