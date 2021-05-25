17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MAPLE GLIDER - "BABY TIGER"

Australian singer/songwriter Maple Glider (aka Tori Zietsch) has shared a new single off her anticipated Partisan debut To Enjoy Is the Only Thing, and this one shows off a more minimal, bare-bones side of her music, but is equally gorgeous in its own way.

--

SKYZOO - "ST. JAMES LIQUORS (ft. AARIA)

Skyzoo's new album All The Brilliant Things drops June 11 via Mello Music Group, and new single "St. James Liquors" is exactly the kind of warm, '90s-style rap you want from Skyzoo, but with an extra hop in its step that gives things a nice twist.

--

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN & APOLLO BROWN - "I STILL LOVE YOU"

Neo-soul singer Raheem DeVaughn and hip hop producer Apollo Brown's collaborative album Lovesick arrives next week (6/4) via Mello Music Group, and here's another lush single from it.

--

SPIRITBOX - "SECRET GARDEN"

Spiritbox (the new-ish band led by former iwrestledabearonce members Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer, the former of whom guested on the last Acacia Strain album) will release their debut full-length album Eternal Blue on September 17 via Pale Chord/Rise. The first single is "Secret Garden," a 2000s alt-metal style song that's equal parts tech-y, anthemic, and atmospheric.

--

EVAN WRIGHT - TURN THE OTHER WAY

NYC's Evan Wright will release Sound From Out the Window via Solitaire Recordings on August 25. Single "Turn The Other Way" is dark and eerie, but also oddly poppy. “I made this beat in my drum machine and just started playing along on a twelve-string guitar and recording myself and that’s when I came up with the verse,” says Wright. “I remember going to see old friends and listening to the verse I had recorded on my phone. I think that after seeing my friends who I haven’t seen in so long and seeing us all at wildly different points in life, the chorus came pretty quickly.”

--

HONESTY (EX-EAGULLS) - "U R HERE"

Honesty is the project of former Eagulls frontman George Mitchell that also features Matt Peel, and Josh Lewis. "Honesty" is pretty different from Eagulls' post-punk -- it's more atmospheric, featuring a cyclical piano figure and gentle singing.

--

POISE - "WALKED THROUGH FIRE"

NY-based artist Lucie Murphy records as Poise and will self-release her debut album, Vestiges, on July 30. The lead single for the album is "Walked Through the Fire." "After a difficult year of losing my father, the cancellation of my new band’s first tour and the beginnings of a devastating pandemic, I wrote this song," says Lucie. "'Walked Through Fire' is about weathering the storm and coming back stronger. It’s about appreciating what you have and making it work for you. It’s about striving for a life full of adventure and curiosity. It’s about proving yourself to those around you, and gaining confidence in the process. I wrote “Walked Through Fire” to alleviate my self-doubt. It serves me as a musical psych-up in the mirror."

--

NINA SAVARY - "SECOND GUESSING"

French artist Nina Savary, who has played in Laetitia Sadier's solo band, is gearing up to release her debut album. The first single is the dreamy "Second Guessing" which was written by Chris A.Cummings (Marker Starling). "This song is a celebration of melancholy and doubt. Scary and unsettling, yet sweet and mesmerizing," says Nina. "I met Chris A. Cummings (Marker Starling) thanks to Julien Gasc during a concert in Paris. His poetry and the sophistication of his music captivated me and we quickly became friends. He has this unique talent of composing 'classics'. He wrote several songs for me, including this troubling ballad that opens the album." You can check out the video which is NSFW.

--

GRETA KLINE (FRANKIE COSMOS) - "GAME OF PRICKS" (GUIDED BY VOICES COVER)

Here's Frankie Cosmos' Greta Kline delivering a very nice acoustic version of Guided by Voices' "Gamer of Pricks" "for fun and learning only."

--

SILVER MOVIE - "JACKSON POLLOCK'S HOUSE"

L.A.'s Silver Movie, aka Matt Ray, has released his debut single from forthcoming album Youth Revue which will be out later this year. The video for "Jackson Pollock's House" was shot by Laura Lynn Petrick who's shot videos for Weyes Blood, Kiwi Jr, TOPS, Jessica Pratt and more.

--

DMX’S “HOOD BLUES” FT. WESTSIDE GUNN, BENNY THE BUTCHER, & CONWAY THE MACHINE

Posthumous DMX album Exodus is out this Friday (5/28) and they've just shared a track from it -- "Hood Blues," which features Griselda's Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. Co-produced by Avenue Beatz and Swizz Beatz, the track is based around a sample of Lee Mason & His Orchestra’s “Shady Blues.”

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "INSECTS" (OINGO BOINGO SONG)

Danny Elfman's first solo album in nearly four decades, Big Mess, is out on June 11, and among the new songs is a reworked version of Oingo Boingo's "Insects" (from their 1982 album Nothing to Fear). This new version has a new techno-metal exoskeleton but the guts remain the same.

--

BC CAMPLIGHT - I'M ALRIGHT IN THE WORLD

"This song title is taken from a mantra I've used for years to bring myself down from my emotional boiling point," says Brian "BC" Christinzio of his new single. "I turned the mantra into a song and for the first time in my career I've created something that speaks to me, reminding me to breathe and be alright in the world… even if that world is on fire."

--

WYE OAK - "TNT"

Having released a few singles and an EP in 2020, Wye Oak are back with more new music: two singles, to be specific. The first of those, "TNT," out now. It's a gorgeous and dreamy track, the sound of a lazy summer day staring at the clouds.

--

BOSSK - "HTV-3" (ft. PALM READER'S JOSH MCKEOWN)

UK band Bossk have shared the second single off their upcoming album Migration (due 6/18 via Deathwish), and you can read more about it here.

--

AFI - "TIED TO A TREE"

AFI have shared another single off their upcoming album Bodies, which arrives June 11 via Rise (pre-order it on tri-color vinyl). Guitarist Jade Puget says new single "Tied To A Tree" is "not only my favorite song on the record, but an exemplification of the evolution of the band," and it's a haunting, melancholic song that finds them exploring their ballad side. Read more about it here.

--

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - "TERRAPIN STATION" (GRATEFUL DEAD COVER, ft. FLYTE)

Bombay Bicycle Club have released a cover of the Dead's 16-minute prog-pop opus "Terrapin Station" with help from their friends in the band Flyte, and you can read more about it here.

--

