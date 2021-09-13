17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JAMES BLAKE - FAMOUS LAST WORDS

James Blake has shared a third song off his upcoming Friends That Break Your Heart (which was supposed to be out last week but has been delayed to 10/8 due to Covid-related production delays). "Famous Last Words" features gentle, pizzicato-like synths and Blake's emotive vocals.

--

THE CHARLATANS - "C'MON C'MON" (DESK MIX)

The Charlatans will release career-spanning compilation A Head Full of Ideas in October, and it includes a few unreleased songs like this one which was from the sessions of their 2001 album Wonderland. “C’mon C’mon’ - It’s about taking chances while they’re there and not missing out," says frontman Tim Burgess. "Which is odd because we didn’t take the chance to release it at the time - I’m guessing we missed out. It’s stood the test of time - I really like it now.”

--

SAM EVIAN - "TIME TO MELT"

Sam Evian has shared the synthy, jazzy, groovy title track from his upcoming new album, Time to Melt. “If you’re familiar with tarot," Sam syas, "I think of it as pulling the death card in a positive way. It’s like facing the idea of death, which I think everyone thought about a lot this past year, maybe more than usual collectively.” The video for the song was directed by John TerEick and features Sam discovering a portal potty in the woods and having a choreographed encounter with an alien being.

--

ADVANCE BASE - WALL OF TEARS & OTHER SONGS I DIDN'T WRITE (COVERS LP)

Bedroom pop artist Owen Ashworth has released an album of covers with his Advance Base project, including songs by Lucinda Williams, Nanci Griffith, Iris Dement, John Prine, and K.T. Oslin, as well as songs by artists signed to Owen's Orindal Records, including Wednesday, Dan Wriggins, and Gia Margaret.

--

MONDAZE - "WORDS UNDONE"

Italy's Mondaze will release their debut album Late Bloom on December 10 via Church Road/Quiet Panic/Through Love, and as you can hear on the just-released lead single "Words Undone," they offer up pillowy shoegaze with just a hint of sludge.

--

CONVALESCENT - I SWEAR I'M TRYING EP

North Carolina's Convalescent make raw, shambolic emo that recalls the genre's classic '90s era, and their debut EP I Swear I'm Trying embraces the mathy/noodly side as much as the slowcore-ish side. It's a promising debut.

--

MISANTHUR - "ON THE HEIGHTS OF DESPAIR"

Polish black metallers Misanthur will release their debut album Ephemeris on October 15 via Season of Mist Underground Activists, and it'll include "On The Heights of Despair," which embraces the rawness of classic black metal in a way that still feels crisp and modern. The band says, "The song expresses the loathing of the passing time but also shows the dimmed fire of hope in one's mundane existence, which is perfectly connected with the full concept of the upcoming debut album."

--

HIGH PULP - "MOTEL MONEY" (ft. TAKUYA KURODA)

Seattle jazz (and more) group High Pulp have signed to ANTI- Records and their first song for the label is the futuristic electro-jazz-funk of "Motel Money," which features likeminded artist Takuya Kuroda.

--

OKAY KAYA - "IF I CAN HELP SOMEBODY"

Okay Kaya has announced new mixtape The Incompatible Okay Kaya on October 22 via Jagjaguwar. The album features covers of songs by The Magnetic Fields ("The Book of Love"), Nick Cave ("Into My Arms"), Harry Nilsson ("Without Her"), original songs, and more. The first single is her take on classic spiritual "If I Can Help Somebody."

--

ABSOLUTELY FREE - "REMAINING LIGHT"

Absolutely Free's long-in-the-works new album Aftertouch will be out in a couple weeks and here's another track. “‘Remaining Light’ expresses the frustration felt towards invincible and corrupt institutions that uphold structural inequities," say the band, "including police brutality and manufactured poverty experienced primarily by racialized communities. Written during a heat wave in the summer of 2016, the song dishearteningly remains as relevant as ever today.”

--

DIET CIG - "PRIORITY MAIL" (ALTERNATE VERSION)

Diet Cig released their most recent album, Do You Wonder About Me?, in 2020, and now they've announced a new EP with acoustic and alternate versions of three of its songs. I Don't Like Driving Like I Used To is due out October 1 via Frenchkiss Records, and the first single is "Priority Mail (Alt Version)." "We had a lot of fun giving ‘Priority Mail’ a more light hearted feel, in contrast to the moodiness of the original," they write. "We both played all the parts in collaboration with Chris Daly at Salvation Recording Co. in New Paltz. It felt really healing to dive into this process around the 1 year mark of the album release!!"

--

HUBERT LENOIR - "OCTEMBRE"

Montreal's Hubert Lenoir releases a new album, PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, this Wednesday (9/15), which is his follow-up to 2018's Polaris-nominated Darlène. Just ahead of that, he's shared the video for new single "OCTEMBRE," featuring Bonnie Banane. Like the other singles we've heard from the album, Hubert is taking a chilled-out R&B approach this time, and the video, directed by Noémie D. Leclerc, features Hubert and Bonnie galavanting around Paris dressed as a scarecrow and witch, respectively.

--

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER & ELIZABETH FRASER - "TALES FROM TRASH STRATUM"

Former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser lends her angelic, one-of-a-kind voice to a new version of Oneohtrix Point Never's "Tales From The Trash Stratum" from last year's Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. It's an ethereal soundscape that is perfect for Fraser, and is from the forthcoming Blu-ray edition of the album.

--

EVERY TIME I DIE - "PLANET SHIT"

Every Time I Die have shared a musically chaotic, lyrically political song off their highly anticipated ninth album Radical, and you can read more about it here.

--

C TRIP A - "SCREAMING LOUD"

Industrial rap trio C Trip A will release their debut U Should Live Here in October via Translation Loss, and you can read more about lead single "Screaming Loud" here.

--

THE FORMS - "HEAD UNDERWATER"

The Forms are gearing up for their first album in 10 years is on the way (recorded by past collaborator Steve Albini), and here's the second single. Read more about it here.

--

BODY/DILLOWAY/HEAD - "GOIN' DOWN"

Kim Gordon and Bill Nace's Body/Head duo have announced a new album, this time as a trio with former Wolf Eyes member Aaron Dilloway. It's coming out as a self-titled release under the name Body/Dilloway/Head, and it features three tracks including the just-released "Goin' Down." Read more here.

--

