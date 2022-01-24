17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BABYFACE RAY - "SINCERELY FACE"

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray's new album Face comes out this Friday, and today he released the second single and revealed more details. It features Pusha T, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Wiz Khalifa, Yun Lean, Icewear Vezzo, and more, and includes the stoned, hazy "Sincerely Face."

PETER DOHERTY (LIBERTINES) & FRÉDÉRIC LO - "YOU CAN'T KEEP IT FROM ME FOREVER"

Peter Doherty of The Libertines and Babyshambles and Frédéric Lo are releasing an album together titled The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime on March 18 via Strap Originals. Pete's not off base with his assessment of the first single: "It reminds me of an early Smiths song or some of the more melodic Suede stuff. An old Skool classic indie guitar anthem. It’s some sort of subconscious yearning for things. At the time we wrote it, I was really white knuckling it with the drugs, with a kind of feeling it was just going to be a matter of time before I went back to it. It hasn’t turned out that way, but you could apply that to any sort of yearning really.”

LEWSBERG - "SIX HILLS"

Dutch band Lewsburg are releasing a new 7" via the Speedy Wunderground Singles Series. "They’re probably the band that over the years we’ve wanted to work with the most" says label co-runner Pierre Hall. ‘Me and Dan (Carey) were completely obsessed with that first album." "Six Hills" is Lewsberg in a nutshell, all motorik rhythms, dry spoken word vocals and jangly but hard-hitting guitars.

MARTY FRIEDMAN & MEMBERS OF KYLESA, DEAFHEAVEN, UNCLE ACID, SHEARWATER & MORE - "STATION TO STATON" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Two Minutes to Late Night's guest-filled covers series strikes again, and this one especially rules. Famed shredder (and former Megadeth member) Marty Friedman, Laura Pleasants of the much-missed Kylesa, Chris Johnson (Deafheaven, Doomriders), John Rice (Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, ex-Job For A Cowboy), Emily Lee (Shearwater, Loma), and Two Minutes host Jordan Olds have teamed up for metallic cover of David Bowie's 10-minute epic "Station to Station."

WARDRUNA - "SOLRINGEN (FIRST FLIGHT OF THE WHITE RAVEN)"

Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna will release Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an album of the March 26, 2021 virtual live performance of the band's album Kvitravn, on April 22 via By Norse Music/Sony Music/Columbia Germany. The first single is the album's hypnotic, spacious rendition of "Solringen."

ISAAC ZALE - "SOMEBODY DIES" (ft. MICK JENKINS & BLU)

Vancouver rapper Isaac Zale has teamed up with two of the most reliably great voices in underground rap, including frequent collaborator Mick Jenkins, for this appealing new single.

LOOSE TEETH - A COMORBID LETTER EP

After rolling out singles, Toronto metallic hardcore band Loose Teeth (members of Life In Vacuum and Dilly Dally's touring band) have released their debut EP, A Comorbid Letter, on Tomb Tree Tapes. It's a ripper and fans of stuff like Converge, early Cave In, and The Hope Conspiracy should take note.

FACTOR CHANDELIER - "PATIENCE" (ft. ELIGH)

Veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier has announced Time Invested II, a sequel to his 2002 debut album Time Invested, which turns 20 this year. Lead single "Patience" features LA underground rap vet (and Living Legends member) Eligh and channels classic, turn-of-the-millennium abstract rap.

SPILL YOUR GUTS - "LIFT THE CURSE"

Shanghai hardcore band Spill Your Guts are gearing up for a new album, The Wrath It Takes, which was produced by Cancer Bats' Scott Middleton and due March 25 via PermCityPunk Records (Russia), Trepanation Recordings (UK) and Graboid Of The Ground Records (China). If you like Cancer Bats' hard rock-tinged party hardcore you'll probably wanna hear this too.

THE JAMES HUNTER SIX - "NEVER"

UK soul vet James Hunter will release new album, With Love, on February 14 via Daptone Records. The warm, harmony-organ-and-sax-filled "Never" sounds like a lost recording from 1965.

COLIN HAY - "NOW AND THE EVERMORE" FT RINGO STARR

Former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay has announced new album Now And The Evermore which is out March 18 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. First single is the the orch-pop title track which features Ringo Starr on drums.

THANK - "DREAD"

Fans of shouty British post-punk will want to check out Thank, whose new album Thoughtless Cruelty is out February 4 via Exploding in Sound. New single "Dread" owes more than a little to McLusky.

COLLAPSING SCENERY - "YOU ALREADY KNOW"

Collapsing Scenery have a new EP, Acid Casual, and "You Already Know" is the danceable new single from it that comes with a video made by filmmaker Kansas Bowling.

BABEHEAVEN - "MAKE ME WANNA" FT NAVY BLUE

Babeheaven will release their second album, Sink Into Me, on March 18 via Believe. New single "Make Me Wanna" is alluring shoegazy R&B featuring Brooklyn rapper Navy Blue. "The synth swells in this song really pull at my heartstrings and when we were writing the track for this it reminded me of those lyrics and how I felt at that time," says bandleader Nancy Andersen. "I reached out to Navy to see if he wanted to be part of the album and he wrote a verse for this song it really feels like a direct and concise version of what I was trying to say in that moment.”

TY SEGALL - "STORY OF THE CENTURY"

Ty Segall has been branching out in film and TV scoring work the last few years. He composed the theme to Comedy Central series Corporate, and he also did the soundtrack for documentary Whirlybird which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film's streaming now and the soundtrack is out February 22 via Drag City. Check out a track now.

DENZEL CURRY - "WALKIN'"

Denzel Curry has shared the lead single off his upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and you can read more about it here.

TELEVISED - "PROJECTION"

Portland hardcore band Televised have announced their debut 7" EP for Convulse Records, and you can read more about lead single "Projection" here.

