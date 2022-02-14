So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CRANE LIKE THE BIRD - "ANDY" (ft. IRON & WINE)

Crane Like The Bird, the solo project of in-demand drummer Kyle Crane, frequently releases songs featuring exciting guest lead singers (including The Shins' James Mercer, Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell, Conor Oberst, and more), and now he's got a new song out with Iron & Wine's Sam Beam, and it channels the kind of tender indie folk that Sam always does so well.

--

TINASHE - "NATURALLY"

Tinashe's 333 was one of 2021's best R&B albums, and now it's getting a deluxe edition on March 3. That'll include new single "Naturally," which is cut from the same appealing cloth as the original record and already feels like a hit.

--

SILK SONIC - "LOVE'S TRAIN" (CON FUNK SHUN COVER)

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak have released a new Silk Sonic single for Valentine's Day, a cover of Con Funk Shun's 1983 track "Love's Train." They smooth the already velvety song out even more.

--

CULTS - "VALENTINE"

Cults have shared this holiday-appropriate bonus track from their upcoming 10th anniversary edition of their debut album. "Valentine is the last of the completed songs from the 2010-2011 sessions," say the band. "It’s been so fun to go back and revisit that time. Releasing these songs has felt like completing the picture of the first album, and we hope you can feel what we feel when we look at it all together. We love these recordings and we don’t think we’ll ever tire of them. Thanks for hanging with us the last ten years. Here’s to doing it all over again."

--

SAMIA - "DESPERADO" (EAGLES COVER) & "BORN ON A TRAIN" (MAGNETIC FIELDS COVER)

"These two songs feel like a conversation; they’re almost two totally opposite perspectives," Samia says. "I definitely relate more to the sentiment of ‘Desperado’ but wanted to give a voice to both sides. ‘Born on a Train’ is one of my favorite songs ever and my friend Ned soundchecks with it every night on our tour so we always end up singing it together. Two other members of my band, Sam and Boone, played on the tracks and Caleb’s production is so honest and intimate; these songs feel special because I worked on them with my friends!!”

--

YOUNG PRISMS - "SELF LOVE"

"Self love is a story of my tendencies to isolate, cut ties, and completely destroy my relationships. Something that was instilled in me since childhood," says Young Prisms' Stefanie Hodapp. "When I was 26 I found myself with a baby, no income, San Francisco expenses to pay, and a complete loss of identity. I could no longer be utterly careless and treat my life and the things in it as if it were all disposable. Still, I questioned my worthiness of basic essentials and continued my complacency with a low quality of life. I had to try and build something and with time I realized that the foundation of it all was my relationship with myself." Young Prisms' new album, Drifter, is out March 25 via Fire Talk.

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - HONEYRUDE (COVER ALBUM OF BEACH BUNNY'S HONEYMOON)

Skatune Network is celebrating Valentine's Day with ska covers of Beach Bunny's entire Honeymoon album, and like everything Skatune Network does, it's a very fun listen.

--

MARGARET GLASPY - "LOVE IS REAL"

Margaret Glaspy released her last album, Devotion, in 2020, and now she's back with her first new single since, the stripped down folk song "Love Is Real." "For the last 3 years, I’ve been humming this song," she says. "What you hear now is a voice memo of myself and Julian Lage playing it in our Brooklyn laundry room put to a string arrangement recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas. This song has taken on many different meanings and in my mind it has been directed toward different people. In the end, I think I needed to hear this song the most to remember that love is real and that I belong. For all of the heartache that life brings, there is infinite love. Now, maybe it can be a reminder for someone else."

--

SNAIL MAIL - "ADORE YOU" (VALENTINE DEMO)

Snail Mail released a new album, Valentine, last year (order on gold vinyl), and in honor of Valentine's Day she's shared a stripped down demo version of the lead single.

--

YUME - "WEIGHT OF CANDIES"

Maryland screamo band Yume have announced a new record, Ambitious Cards, due April 1 via No Funeral, and lead single "Weight of Candies" is raw and caustic but there are a lot of bright melodies in there too.

--

THICK - "LOVE YOU FOREVER"

Brooklyn's THICK are back with their first new single since their 2020 debut album, 5 Years Behind. "It’s about unconditional love and getting through the hard times — knowing that love transcends all of life’s chapters,” they say. "The song is meant to encapsulate the idea of loving your partners, your friends, and most of all loving yourself."

--

SADNESS - "REDROOM AUTUMN TENSIONS" / UNREQVITED - "PERPETUAL GREEN OF THE WILLOW GROVES"

Last year, atmospheric black metal act Sadness put out a 20-minute song on a split with To Be Gentle, and now they've put out another 20-minutes song on a split with likeminded act Unreqvited, whose equally epic contribution clocks in at over 21 minutes.

--

VIC MENSA - VINO VALENTINO EP

Vic Mensa celebrates Valentine's Day with a new four-song EP, and it finds the Chicago rapper toning things down a bit and exploring R&B and soul territory.

--

SONDRE LERCHE - "AVATARS OF LOVE"

Sondre Lerche will release new double album Avatars Of Love on April 1, and as a Valentine's Day gift to us, he's shared the gorgeous, swoony title track that drops references to everything from Taylor Swift to The Disintegration Loops.

--

DEHD - "BAD LOVE"

The first single from Dehd's new album, Blue Skies, is "Bad Love," a real stormer that singer Emily Kempf says is about "recovering from love addiction and making a decision to stop choosing and aligning with people who aren’t your energetic match."

--

DESTROYER - "DRINK THE BREAD, EAT THE WINE"

“Been meaning to wear my hair like this for ages," Dan Bejar sings on "Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread," the second single from Destroyer's upcoming album LABYRINTHITIS. When he clarifies -- "I mean down, down, all the way down" -- with the song's disco backing swirling around him, it's a very Destroyer moment. As is, "'Ruff Ruff' goes the beagle to the terrier."

--

BORTS MINORTS & HUG VICTIM (TIMO ELLIS) - "HORNED GOD (GIVE ME THE STRENGTH)"

The weird and wonderful Borts Minorts (Christopher Carlone) and Hug Victim (aka Timo Ellis) have teamed up for new album Brut!, which is named after the after-shave lotion, and whose eight tracks clock in 12 minutes total. They pack a lot in, though, in that short amount of time.

--

