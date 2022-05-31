17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

VORY - "DAYLIGHT" (ft. KANYE WEST)

Louisville-via-Houston R&B singer Vory is releasing his new album Lost Souls this Friday (6/3) via Meek Mill's Dream Chasers label and Universal, and it'll include this new collaboration with Kanye West (who featured Vory on Donda and Donda 2), who sings on the track and produced it alongside 88-Keys, Ojivolta, and Evan Mast of Ratatat. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the track, Vory said, "'Daylight' was a leftover from Donda. We had recorded six records probably… 'Daylight' was just one that didn’t really make the cut. But everyone loved it we just didn’t know where to put it at. Pusha T kept hitting me up about it, saying thats one of his favorite records. I hit up Ye and was like 'Yo, we gotta do something with this record' and he was like 'Yo, put it on your album.'"

--

MERLYN WOOD - "GREEN LIGHT"

Brockhampton may be breaking up, but members are still active on their own, and Merlyn Wood (or simply Merlyn!) has just dropped this new song "Green Light," which captures plenty of that usual Brockhampton energy.

--

THE DREAM SYNDICATE - "EVERY TIME YOU COME AROUND"

The Dream Syndicate's new album Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions is out in a couple weeks and they've shared another track from it. "Every Time You Come Around" has an almost shoegaze feel to it. Frontman Steve Wynn says the song has "a sense of arrogance and fragility in the lyrics which Jason had the good sense to fully obliterate with a tsunami of fuzz guitar."

--

YOUNG GUV - "CRY 2 SLEEP"

Former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook releases his fourth album as Young Guv, GUV IV, on June 24. "Cry 2 Sleep" is another powerpop gem, this one on the gentler side.

--

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - "PLOYS"

Manchester band Working Men's Club have shared another new song from their upcoming sophomore album, Fear Fear. "Circumference" is the kind of earworm bummer synthpop perfect for moping around the house to, or the dancefloor.

--

ITHACA - "CAMERA EATS FIRST"

UK metalcore band Ithaca have shared the third single off their upcoming album They Fear Us, and it's another very promising taste, with an ominous, aggressive first half and a soaring, clean-sung coda.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "PANOPTICON"

Thoughtcrimes, the current band of former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer (who's also currently Ho99o9's live drummer), have shared a second taste of their forthcoming album for Pure Noise (title and release date TBA). Like the previous single, "Panopticon" is a chaotic hardcore/mathcore banger that very much helps fill the void left by DEP's absence.

--

SNOW ELLET - "CAN'T HEAR THE PHONE"

As mentioned, Snow Ellet's Glory Days EP arrives next week (6/10) via Wax Bodega, and new single "Can't Hear the Phone" is another fine example of his 2000s-pop-punk-meets-modern-bedroom-pop vibe.

--

SUNFLO'ER - "CRYPTFUCKER"

Potsdam, New York's Sunflo'er will release their third album All These Darlings and Now Me on September 2 via Dark Trail Records. It was produced and mixed by The Armed/Rough Francis drummer Urian Hackney, and first single "Cryptfucker" is a pretty killer dose of post-hardcore that manages to be both caustic and catchy.

--

CAT POWER - "YOU GOT THE SILVER" (THE ROLLING STONES COVER)

Cat Power released her new album, Covers, in January, and as she prepares to embark on another round of touring supporting it, she's shared a new rendition of The Rolling Stones' "You Got The Silver." "CAT POWER COVERS KEITH’S CLASSIC ODE TO ANITA," she writes.

--

FINAL GASP - "HOMEBOUND" & "THE GIRL WHO LIVES ON HEAVEN HILL" (HUSKER DU COVER)

Boston's Final Gasp clearly take a lot of influence from Danzig, which they wear on their sleeves with new single "Homebound," but they also like Husker Du, whose "The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill" gets a howling makeover.

--

STATEMENT OF PRIDE - "REFUSE TO FALL" & "HATRED'S STING"

Pensacola straightedge band Statement of Pride have dropped a new two-song promo on From Within Records, and they're both very cool doses of '90s-style metallic hardcore.

--

CUMGIRL8 - DUMB BITCH"

“Gender and sexual politics are the overarching points of the song,” says cumgirl8 bassist Lida Fox of the band's new single, “but it also gets into how these dynamics play out in a society ruled by capitalism...how the roles we’re expected to play can become toxic and hypocritical to how we truly feel and so often we find ourselves stuck in patterns that hurt ourselves and those we love. It’s exploring the space between romance, masochism, pleasure, narcissism, and the balance of how much we give and take in our relationships.” The "Dumb Bitch" single is out now via Suicide Squeeze.

--

SERVICE (RUSSELL SIMINS) - "WHO ARE YOU ANYWAY?"

Service, the new band that features former Jon Spencer Blues Explosion drummer Russell Simins and Jilly Weiss (We Are Hex), describe themselves as "post punk then punk again" and you can feel that on this crazed new track. The video was directed by Russell and shot in their Indianapolis practice space.

--

WILL BUTLER - "A STRANGER'S HOUSE" & "NEARER TO THEE"

Will Butler, who is no longer in Arcade Fire, has just shared a new two-track single. The a-side is the simmering, twilight-lit "A Stranger's House" which comes with a video Will also directed that his him having a conversation with seemingly no-one at a restaurant, recounting a story of a memorable trip to Italy. The b-side is a hazy rock song, "Nearer to Thee."

--

BETH ORTON - "WEATHER ALIVE"

Beth Orton will release Weather Alive, her first new album in six years, on September 23 via Partisan. It's her first album for the label and also her first self-production. Check out the title track.

BEN QUAD - "JOAN OF HILL"

Oklahoma emo band Ben Quad's debut LP I'm Scared That's All There Is comes out in June and you can read more about closing track "Joan of Hill" here.

--

