17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KAYTRANADA & ANDERSON .PAAK - "TWIN FLAME"

Having previously worked together on 99.9% track "Glowed Up," Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak team up once again for "Twin Flame," which finds Anderson crooning over Kaytranada's shuffling, dancey backdrop.

--

VIAL - "EMBRYO"

Indie-punks VIAL have responded to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade with new single "Embryo," and the band says, "We hope that this song can not only be cathartic for us in the midst of this dangerous new ruling, but to others who are struggling with their feelings of fear, anger, and loss of trust towards the United States government for allowing this to happen. This overturning is setting a dangerous precedent for the future of many marginalized communities’ rights and freedoms in the United States of America." Proceeds from the track are going to Gender Justice and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

--

ORTHODOX - "DISSOLVE"

Nashville metalcore/nu metal blenders Orthodox have shared another track off their upcoming LP for Century Media, Learning To Dissolve, and it's a nasty, pulverizing taste.

--

STRAY FROM THE PATH - "BREAD & ROSES" (ft. JESSE BARNETT of STICK TO YOUR GUNS)

Stray From The Path have shared a new song off Euthanasia, and this one features Stick To Your Guns vocalist Jesse Barnett. The band says, "If you know Stray, you know that since we first met in 2008 and throughout our whole career, Jesse Barnett is family. He's a person that walks the walk and someone that everybody should look up to as an example of direct action to help people in need. We had this idea for the song and there aren’t many people that are qualified for it more than him. In addition to his voice being the perfect fit for the vibe, we wanted to do something that helps boost his efforts and supports his mutual aid projects in the Los Angeles community. We did a special All Power Books vinyl variant of our new album, where all of the profit from these sales go directly to people in need. A lot of time, it is hard to feel confident where your money goes, but we’ve seen directly where this money goes with our own eyes, and you can also see by following them at @allpowerbooks and @apfreeclinic."

--

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - "MARK ON YOU"

The Mountain Goats' new album Bleed Out comes out later this month, and the latest single is the propulsive "Mark on You," which John Darnielle says "was the point where I knew where I was going in the writing of the album: songs with physical situations and palpable threats, something visceral for the tail end of lockdown. Producer Alicia Bognanno ran wild on this one, one of the first ones I sent her; she shapes the sound with an intensely sick riff over the chorus, teasing out the extensions and expanding the blasting surface. Sickest Wurster beat, all pocket no seams. Enjoy!”

--

EICHLERS - "SHOUT ME OUT" (ft. OLDPHONE)

Hyperska trailblazer Eichlers recently released his Bad Time Records debut, My Checkered Future, but it looks like his one-off singles game isn't slowing down either. He's now back with "Shout Me Out," an infectious blend of ska, hyperpop, and thumping dance beats.

--

PALE BLUE EYES - "LITTLE GEM"

UK trio Pale Blue Eyes is set to release new album Souvenirs on September 2 via Memphis Industries. "Little Gem" builds from gentle indiepop into more of a swirling, danceable anthem by its end.

--

GORDI - "STRANGER" & "VISITOR"

Gordi has shared two more new tracks, "Stranger" and "Visitor," from her new EP, Inhuman. "The tracks are about detachment and distance, which is why we paired them together, as a reflection on each other," she says.

--

MARINA ALLEN - "OR ELSE"

"I wrote 'Or Else' in the voice of an old version of myself," says Marina Allen of the second song to be released from her upcoming album, Centrifics. "By making it into a caricature and distancing myself, I was able to process the close up feeling of grief in a dissolving relationship." Centrifics is out September 16 via Fire.

--

WINTER - "ATONEMENT" FT HATCHIE

Winter has teamed up with fellow dreampop artist Hatchie for this appealingly hazy track that will be on Winter's new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?

--

LUKE HAINES & PETER BUCK -- "PSYCHEDELIC SITAR CASUAL"

Back in 2020, former Auteurs frontman Luke Haines and former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck teamed for the excellent Beat Poetry for Survivalists, and now they've announced a follow-up. The awesomely titled All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out is a double album, and will be out October 28. This is the acid-dipped first single.

--

HOT CHIP - "FREAKOUT/RELEASE"

"Music used to be escape, now I can't escape it," Alexis Taylor sings on Hot Chip's "Freakout/Release," the title track to the group's upcoming eighth album. The record is new territory for Hot Chip -- they made it from the start as a whole band for the first time -- and "Freakout/Release" features some of the gnarliest sounds they've ever recorded. This one was co-produced by Soulwax, and distorted vocoders, crashing drums and dirty synths abound, yet the through-line to tracks like "Over and Over" is clearly evident.

--

DUCKS LTD & JANE INC - "IN BETWEEN DAYS" (THE CURE COVER)

“Robert Smith is a genius and the Cure are the best and I absolutely love this song,“ says Ducks Ltd's Tom McGreevy. “It's such a simple one but all of the pieces slot together so neatly.“ Read more about their cover here.

--

FRANKIE COSMOS - "ONE YEAR STAND"

Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

INCLINATION - "EPIDEMIC" (ft. INDECISION'S TOM SHEEHAN)

Louisville hardcore band Inclination (who count Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale as a member) have announced their debut LP, and new single "Epidemic" features '90s metallic hardcore veteran Tom Sheehan of Indecision. Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive black & orange vinyl variant.

--

CITY OF CATERPILLAR - "DECIDER"

Screamo legends City of Caterpillar have announced their second-ever album and first in 20 years, Mystic Sisters. Read more about the album and lead single "Decider" here.

--

WILL SHEFF (OKKERVIL RIVER) - "ESTRANGEMENT ZONE"

Okkervil River's Will Sheff has announced his debut solo album, Nothing Special, and you can read more about the LP and lead single "Estrangement Zone" here.

--

