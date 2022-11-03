17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ANTI-FLAG - "NVREVER" (ft. STACEY DEE of BAD COP/BAD COP)

Anti-Flag have shared another track off their guest-filled Lies They Tell Our Children, and this one's with Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop. The band says, "Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop is one of those unsung heroes. That fact inspired us to ask her to appear on this song. In addition to being an incredibly talented performer, she dedicates countless hours to the organization she co-founded, The Sidewalk Project, which works to empower houseless communities around the world."

--

HEMLOCKE SPRINGS - "GIRLFRIEND"

North Carolina-based artist Hemlocke Springs' second single has been going viral on TikTok, and with good reason: it's a total bop,

--

WHITE LUNG - "IF YOU'RE GONE"

White Lung's final album Premonition comes out in December, and here's another single from it. "Suicide was in the zeitgeist in many ways when I wrote this song," Mish Barber-Way says. "At the time, a few prominent public figures had killed themselves and they all had children. I was thinking about postpartum depression and how real it can hit. The song is about the emotions of children when their parent is now gone and how they deal with that loss. It also looks at the struggle parents face when life gets so bad one doesn’t see another way but to end it."

--

HEADIE ONE - "LINK IN THE ENDS" (ft. KOBA LAD)

UK drill rapper Headie One has announced a new mixtape, No Borders: European Compilation Project, and as the title implies, it features guests from all across Europe. Lead single "Link In The Ends" features France's Koba LaD, and the multi-national collab works well. The project arrives next week (November 11).

--

NOCAP - "VALUABLE SOULS"

Alabama rapper NoCap reflects on the deaths of loved ones and fellow rappers like Pop Smoke on this somber, auto-tuned trap song.

--

NINA NASTASIA - "WHATEVER YOU NEED TO BELIEVE" & "TOO SOON"

Nina Nastasia returned with her first album in twelve years, Riderless Horse, earlier this year, and now she's followed it with two previously unreleased tracks from the sessions that produced the album. About "Whatever You Need To Believe," she says, "It can be annoying to hear people talk about what exactly happens to a person when they die and then suggest things to do for that dead person in order for them to smoothly travel to the next destination in the afterlife, so they’re not trapped in a holding pattern. First and foremost, why do I have to take care of their travel plans. And second…well…what exactly have you chosen to have happen?” About "Too Soon," she says, "Aging is cruel. Nature is cruel. Beautiful but mean. Unlike this song, I won’t find some tall nice grass to lay myself down in to die. I will go out screaming and kicking. And if science can find some solution for the pains of aging and the bummer of dying, I’ll sign up for the clinical trials, but that’s a different song.”

--

AVRIL LAVIGNE - "I'M A MESS" FEAT. YUNGBLUD

Avril Lavigne released a new single backed with tracks from her album Love Sux, which came out back in February. "I'm A Mess" is new, though, and it shines with an angsty pop sensibility like many an Avril track. The chorus is simple and catchy, sketching a complicated love story, and YUNGBLUD brings a more modern emo-pop sound to his verse without overshadowing Avril at all.

--

THE ANTLERS - "AHIMSA"

The Antlers have shared a pastoral, full-band versions of one of Peter Silberman's solo tracks, from his 2017 album Impermancence.

--

BIG JOANIE - "YOUR WORDS"

Ahead of the release of their new album Back Home tomorrow (11/4), Big Joanie have shared a final advance single, the dark and smoldering "Your Words."

--

PALETTE KNIFE - "AVATAR THE LAST CAKEBENDER"

Columbus's Palette Knife shared a rolling, math-rock jam today called "Avatar The Last Cakebender." The lyrics are playful and cleverly self-deprecating, throwing back to Avatar: The Last Airbender with lines, "Say you will and I’ll come over and watch avatar. But my anxiety says waterbending’s code for something else. We’re both consenting adults, I just don’t do that anymore. I’m gonna die a fishman on my shower floor because I’m too lazy to clean my hair out of the drain."

--

PIGLET - "TO YOU TONIGHT"

Irish songwriter and producer Charlie Loane has announced a new EP as piglet, seven songs, due out December 2 via Blue Flowers, and shared a new single, "to you tonight," which he calls "a fun song about bein fuckin gayyyyyy!," elaborating, "My intention was to write a song that reflected and celebrated the love and joy that have been added to my life by my partner and our relationship while doing my best to avoid what i see as the pitfalls that love songs can often fall into. Often love is expressed in songs via feelings of ownership, a persistence towards foreverness, gender stereotypes and unrealistic expectations of unhealthy dedication - which I think we could do without haha! I'm not saying i succeeded - that's up to what you think when you hear it i reckon - but that was the idea.”

--

JID - "2007"

JID's The Forever Story came out in late August, but he just dropped an expanded version this week that added bonus track "2007," a fast-spitting, jazzy flow with a sound reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly. It's complete with a spoken-word interlude between super-smooth autobiographical verses by JID over vintagey beats.

--

PVA - "NOT" (BIG THIEF COVER)

British ambient dance trio PVA recorded a cover of Big Thief's "Not" for a BBC Radio 1 session. It's a wonderfully tense slow burn of a cover, adding an avant-garde factor to the traditionally folk-rock song. The percussive electronics meshed with evocative lyrics create a sound reminiscent of Massive Attack, before the tension mounts and breaks midway through--from there it's a densely textured, dance-ready track.

--

SAD SNACK - "SUNSHINE AND LOLLIPOPS 2020"

Having recently put out a ska cover of The Mountain Goats' "No Children," San Francisco's Sad Snack have now released their first original song, "Sunshine and Lollipops 2020," via Lavasocks Records and Ska Punk International. It's a very cool minor-key ska-punk song, topped off with some jazzy sax.

--

H.C. McENTIRE - "DOVETAIL"

"The less-is-more approach created a vulnerability that felt right and also applied intention—to clearly speak, suspend, and spill out the narrative," H.C. McEntire said of new single "Dovetail." "Throughout verses, I posed the personalities of various women in juxtaposition—a way to both celebrate differences and individuation, as well as acknowledge the complexities of being in relation with a range of traumas, including my own. The pre-chorus and chorus lyrics nod to a problematic dynamic that can occur when presumptions are made about an Artist solely based on the social consumption and/or interpretations of their Art—romanticism versus reality." Read more about it here.

--

MIKE - "WHAT DO I DO?"

MIKE has shared the second single off his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey, which arrives at the tail-end of the year (December 21, to be exact). Read about it here.

--

AUGUST BURNS RED - "ANCESTRY" (ft. JESSE LEACH)

Lancaster, Pennsylvania metalcore vets August Burns Red will release their tenth album next year, and you can read more about lead single "Ancestry" (ft. Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach) here. We've also got an exclusive "bloodshot" vinyl variant of the album, limited to 500.

--

