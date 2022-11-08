17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PEACEFUL FACES - "HOLD ON (TO YOUR COLOR)"

Brooklyn chamber rock band Peaceful Faces will release new album Sifting Through The Goo, Reaching For The Candlelight in March but way ahead of that they've shared this lush single and accompanying video. "I usually shy away from taking trumpet solos because I like to showcase the amazing people in this band," says the group's Tree Palmedo, "ut the energy of this one seemed to call for one, so there it is."

--

BADGE ÉPOQUE ENSEMBLE & LAMMPING "EACH AIN'T 2 SAME" (FEAT. O.C. & THE03)

Toronto's Badge Époque Ensemble have shared another track from their unique remix album Chance of Reign that takes their songs from Clouds of Joy and, with Lammping, samples them for hip hop songs. "Each Ain't 2 Same" features O.C. & THE03.

--

MARIA BC - "ROF" (RACHIKA NAYAR REMIX)

Maria BC has announced Hyaline Remixes EP which will be out November 18 via Father/Daughter and features No Home, Rachika Nayar, Nina Keith, Lucy Liyou, and Ragana reoworking tracks from Hyaline. “It was both intimidating and thrilling to hear these artists’ interpretations of my music, as I've admired their respective voices, their distinct palettes and materials, for so long,” says Maria BC. “They’ve transformed the meaning of these tracks and elevated them. I'm so grateful.” Check out Rachika's remix of "ROF" now.

--

VELVET NEGRONI - "POP SONG 2 & 1"

Velvet Negroni has shared another hard-to-pigeonhole song off his upcoming album Bulli. "Pop Song 2 & 1" does sound like a combination of two disparate elements that he makes work.

--

HIGH COMMAND - "FORTIFIED BY BLOODSHED"

High Command's new album Eclipse of the Dual Moons is out later this month, and the latest single is "Fortified by Bloodshed," which you can read more about, along with an interview with the band, on Invisible Oranges.

--

NIGHT SHOP - "HARNESS"

Justin Sullivan is back with a new Night Shop single, the moody, piano-led "Harness."

--

AFTERNOON BIKE RIDE - "WHEN WE WERE THE SAME" / "NOT IDEAL"

Montreal dreampop trio Afternoon Bike Ride have a new double A-side out now via Friends of Friends, and is an early taste of their new album glossover that's out February 10.

--

SORRY GIRLS - "BREATHE"

Sorry Girls, aka the Montreal duo of Heather Foster Kirkpatrick and Dylan Konrad Obront, have just shared their first new music in three years. "Breath" is "about the feeling of freedom and getting to know yourself on a deeper level,” concludes Kirkpatrick. “It’s about releasing limiting beliefs and how those chase you for your whole life before you can move onto a new path.”

--

RUNNNER - "BIKE AGAIN"

Runnner, aka LA songwriter Noah Weinman, will release his debut album Like Dying Stars, We're Reaching Out which will be out February 17 via Run for Cover. Check out this dreamy single that gets a little lift from delicate banjo.

--

RIOT STARES - "RELIEF TECHNIQUE"

Charleston, SC band Riot Stares are back with their first new music in four years, "Relief Technique" out on DAZE. "We shot the video for this one with our friend Taylor Hickman," vocalist Brad Marino says. "It was cool to map out a story line and watch it evolve into something that compliments the track really well. Lyrically the song is about getting lost in all the minor details of life that don’t matter and trying to pull yourself out of that hole.”

--

GINA BIRCH (THE RAINCOATS) - "WISH I WAS YOU" FT THURSTON MOORE

“The album distills my years of musical, political, and artistic life with these genre-breaking songs,” says Raincoats co-founder Gina Birch of her solo debut album. “It’s a personal diary using sounds and lyrics, full of fun, rage, and storytelling.” Punky single "Wish I Was You" features Thurston Moore.

--

STEVE MASON - "NO MORE"

Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has announced his fifth solo album, Brothers & Sisters, which will be out March 3 via Double Six / Domino. “To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit,” says Mason. “And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded."

--

KATE DAVIS - "CONSEQUENCES"

Kate Davis signed to ANTI- and released her first single for the label, which you can read more about here.

--

GEORGIA MAQ - "SAMSON" (REGINA SPEKTOR COVER)

Georgia Maq of Camp Cope announced solo EP Live at Sydney Opera House today by sharing a cover of Regina Spektor's "Samson." Georgia's take is impassioned and thoughtful, staying fairly close to the original Read more about it here.

--

NARROW HEAD - "MOMENTS OF CLARITY"

Houston's Narrow Head unveiled their third full-length by sharing title track "Moments of Clarity" today. The single buzzes with acidified guitars, but the sludgy instrumental is cut by singer and guitarist Jacob Duarte's throwback pop/emo tone. Read more about it here.

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "ANTI-HERO" FT. BLEACHERS

Taylor Swift shared a new version of her Midnights single featuring vocals from the album's producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. Read more about it here.

--

DEUS - "MUST HAVE BEEN NEW"

"Must Have Been New" is the first taste of long-running Belgian band dEUS' first album in 11 years.

--

