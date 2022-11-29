17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MIKE - "STOP WORRY!" (ft. SISTER NANCY)

Over the long weekend, underground NYC rapper MIKE teamed with Wiki and The Alchemist for a great three-song EP, and today he's shared another single off his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey. It's a reggae-tinged song and it features dancehall icon Sister Nancy.

--

GORDON M. PHILIPS (DOWNHAUL) - "SPLINTERED"

Downhaul vocalist Gordon M. Philips has released a new solo single, "Splintered," and it's a great track that fans of Downhaul's sprawling, pastoral indie rock (and Gordon's distinct voice) should definitely check out. The song's also got a glitchy remix from Nonfiction.

--

THE WAEVE (GRAHAM COXON & ROSE ELINOR DOUGALL) - "KILL ME AGAIN"

Graham Coxon (Blue) and Rose Elinor Dougall have shared another great peak at their upcoming debut album as The WAEVE. They say this one “explores the feeling of non being or the sensation of shape shifting during intense pleasure, the battle of light to exist within the universe as it becomes increasingly influenced by dark forces. It’s a celebration of sexual agency and the power generated by the physical merging of entities, the power that brings into being and how it will overcome evil."

--

WEIRD NIGHTMARE (ALEX OF METZ) - “OUR LOVE WILL STILL BE THERE” (TROGGS COVER)

Weird Nightmare, aka Alex Edkins of METZ, released "So Far Gone" as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club this month, and he's just released the b-side, a cover of The Troggs' "Our Live Will Still Be There." Says Alex, "The Troggs, and all the American garage bands they influenced, make distorted pop that, to my ears, sounds like the precursor to punk. Loose, gritty, immediate, and heartfelt.”

--

SUNROOF (DANIEL MILLER / GARETH JONES) - "JANUARY #2"

Mute Records founder Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones are back with a second album as Sunroof, titled Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 2, on February 17 via the Parallel Series of Mute. “I suppose this is the difficult second album,” jokes Gareth, “it took 40 years to make the first album and just nine months to create this one!” Daniel adds, “We got on a roll and didn’t really stop recording once we had that momentum.” Check out this ambient, experimental track from it.

--

BANDMANRILL - "YOU DON'T KNOW MY NAME" (ft. FETTY WAP)

Fresh off the release of his debut project Club Godfather, Jersey rapper Bandmanrill has put out another new single, "You Don't Know My Name," which samples the 2003 Alicia Keys song of the same name and features another Jersey rapper, mid 2010s hitmaker Fetty Wap.

--

TRAPLAND PAT - "ROAD 2 RICHES"

Florida rapper Trapland Pat remains on the rise and very prolific, and today he returns with the energetic new single "Road 2 Riches."

--

METRONOMY X SEBASTIAN TELLIER - "J'EN AI ASSEZ VU" / METRONOMY X BOLIS PUPUL - ""HOLD ME TONIGHT"

Metronomy's deluxe edition of Small World is out this week and it comes with a bonus disc of reinterpretations, remixes and covers by some of their friends. Here are two of those track: a French version of "I've Seen Enough" featuring Sebastien Tellier and "Hold Me Tonight" featuring Charlotte Adigery collaborator Bolis Pupul.

--

PARTY DOZEN - FRUITS OF LABOUR (HARVEY SUTHERLAND REMIX)

Australian sax-and-drums duo Party Dozen have shared this remix of "Fruits of Labour" (from this year's The Real Work) by fellow Aussie and synth wiz Harvey Sutherland. “Had a joyous time in the studio reworking Fruits Of Labour off the PARTY DOZEN record — one of my favs of the year," says Harvey. "Reprogrammed that fuzzed out sample into a relentless Moog bassline, jammed out on my miniKorg over the top. Didn’t think about it too much. Played it in a muddy tent at Loch Hart Festival the other week, went off. Does everything you’d want it to. Party on Kirsty, Party on Jono.”

--

GONE TO COLOR - DISSOLVED (PLAID REMIX) FT. MARTINA TOPLEY-BIRD

Gone to Color, aka the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, have announced a new remix album titled RMX which will be out in early 2023 and features contributions from Plaid, The Field, Oval, Tarwater and more. Here's Plaid's remix of "Dissolved" featuring former Tricky collaborator Martina Topley-Bird.

--

MUI ZYU - "ROTTEN BUN"

London-based Hong Kong artist mui zyu will release new album Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century on February 24 via Father/Daughter. This is the gorgeous title track of sorts. "Rotten Bun brings us into the fantasy world where the record is set," says mui. "Me, you, us, we, ‘the protagonist’ - takes in their surroundings of mouldy vegetation, witchcraft, magic and demons. The ‘rotten bun’ refers to the rotting heart of the lonesome warrior. We have to overcome these initial fiends who mock, bully, hurt by becoming strong enough whereby we are unaffected by their ‘rotten tongues’... A bit like a tutorial to a video-game where you are guided through the introduction and still have to destroy a final boss as part of your training. Lots of the metaphors in the record have been inspired by Chinese folklore in particular Pu Songlin’s ‘Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio’."

--

ATSUKO CHIBA - "LINK"

Montreal artist Atsuko Chiba has just released this pounding, angular rock single via Mothland. "'Link' is about judgement," Atsuko says. "How we often tend to judge and be - little others for our own self worth. It’s about the lengths we go through to destroy others but do not take the time to look inside."

--

ANNA B SAVAGE - "IN|FLUX"

London artist Anna B Savage will release her sophomore album, in|FLUX, on February 17 via City Slang. She made the album with Mike Lindsay of Tunng and Lump. who brings his expertise of mixing the organic and the electronic as you can hear on the title track.

--

JOE HENRY - "ALL THE EYE CAN SEE"

Singer-songwriter Joe Henry has announced his 16th album, All The Eye Can See, which will be released January 27 via earMUSIC. The album features tons of guests including Daniel Lanois, Allison Russell & JT Nero, Madison Cunningham, Marc Ribot and Bill Frisell. Here's the title track.

--

HOT CHIP - BROKEN REMIX EP

One of the best songs on Hot Chip's eighth album, Freakout/Release, is "Broken," a swaying, yearning dancefloor anthem that is both moving and gets you moving. The band call it the "emotional centerpiece" of the album. The song has now been released as a single with a video by Maxim Kelly and a EP's worth of remixes by Jacques Lu Cont, Planning to Rock and Each Other.

--

ONE STEP CLOSER - "DARK BLUE"

Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer have released "Dark Blue," their first new song since their great 2021 debut LP This Place You Know. Read about it here.

--

VIC RUGGIERO (THE SLACKERS) - "EVERYDAY THINGS"

The Slackers vocalist Vic Ruggiero has announced a new solo album and you can read about lead single "Everyday Things" here.

--

