So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ REMIX (ft. CARDI B)

Rosalía has shared a new remix of "Despechá" from this year's Motomami (one of our favorite albums of 2022), and adding to the fun is a newly-added verse from Cardi B.

--

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "THE LONELIEST TIME OF YEAR"

“Ah, the old ‘Christmas song’," says The Wedding Present's David Gedge. "To be honest, I’ve kind of been one of those ‘bah, humbug’ types ever since I realised that the only thing we’re really celebrating on 25 December is capitalism! 'Thanks for the list of stuff you want me to buy for you, here’s a list of stuff I want you to buy for me.' There’s nothing wrong with that, I suppose, but, for me, one of the most appealing things about the festive season is the way pop songs always seem more poignant when they’re also Christmas songs. It’s all about heightened expectation and disappointment, perhaps. I’ve had a go myself a couple of times over the years, of course, and it seemed fitting to have another crack at it.” It's all very Wedding Present, with with the kind of loud-quiet-loud dynamics you may not associate with the holidays but they make work. The video is out there.

--

BOOTSY COLLINS - "BOOT-A-CLAUS/HERE 4-A-REASON"

Get a little Bootsy in stocking with the funky holiday jam featuring Fantaazma, Baby Triggy, Gary G7, Jenkins and Dreion. Says the former P-Funk bassist: "We call this A-Boot-A-Claus Christmas Celebration. We look at this as being the Power of the One. No Matter what or who you believe in we come together as 1.”

--

SILVERSUN PICKUPS - "JUST LIKE CHRISTMAS" (LOW COVER)

"We’ve been fans of Low’s beautiful music for a long time now," say Silversun Pickups on sharing their version of Low's indie rock holiday classic. “When we heard the news about Mimi’s passing, we were incredibly sad. With Alan’s blessing, we decided to cover one of their Christmas songs, with hopes of raising money for a cause dear to Alan in Mimi’s name. Low’s Christmas is a classic. It was the first one I ever heard that made me feel holiday music could be cool." All proceeds from this cover go to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, a charity of Alan’s choice in Mimi Parker’s name.

--

ALLEN EPLEY (SHINER) - "THE EMT"

Shiner/The Life and Times vocalist Allen Epley has been calling his upcoming debut solo album "space country," and those vibes come across very strongly on new single "The EMT."

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "CLIP IN A TRAY" (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

The Alchemist just released Sandwich, which compiles his great 2018 EPs Lunch Meat and Bread and features two new songs. One is the just-released "Clip In A Tray," which finds Schoolboy Q taking on a hazy Alchemist beat.

--

HEY, ILY! - "FRIEND GROUP FROM HELL" & "3, 2, 1 STARVE! (WHY DO I STILL LOOK THE SAME?"

Montana emo band Hey, ily! have just followed this year's Psychokinetic Love Songs (one of the 50 best punk albums of 2022) with two new songs. "Friend Group From Hell" finds them in quirky emo-pop mode, while "3, 2, 1 Starve! (Why Do I Still Look the Same?)" is heavy, screamy, and nearly in metal territory.

--

24KGOLDN & BANDMANRILL - "CHECKERS"

"Mood" hitmaker 24kGoldn teams up with rising Jersey club rapper Bandmanrill (whose Club Godfather is one of the best rap albums of 2022) for this new song, a very radio-friendly version of the clubby rap that Bandmanrill's been making.

--

PINKPANTHERESS - "TAKE ME HOME"

PinkPantheress collected her recent singles "Do You Miss Me?" and "Boys a Liar" into a new EP, Take Me Home, and she's shared the upbeat title track.

--

POPCAAN - "SET IT"

Dancehall great Popcaan is gearing up for a new album called Great Is He on OVO Sound, and here's the maximalist new single "Set It."

--

BIRDMAN & JUVENILE - "ALI"

Past collaborators Birdman and Juvenile have put their heads together once again for a Southern rap slow jam, "Ali."

--

SAM WISE - "THANKFUL"

UK rapper Sam Wise has shared an uplifting new single, "Thankful." "'Thankful' represents hope," he told The FADER. "Gratitude is an amazing tool for managing the chaos around us, and it's always important to practice gratitude at every stage of life, particularly when you have a lot. I wanted to capture that frequency and share it in the form of music."

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE CHRISTMASSY 2022" FT. LAWRENCE ROTHMAN

After releasing her first Christmas album, For Christmas, last year, Amanda reworked one of its songs for 2022, with Lawrence Rothman joining her on vocals.

--

NEW FOUND GLORY - "GET ME HOME"

New Found Glory have shared another track off their upcoming acoustic album for Revelation Records, Make the Most of It, and this one directly confronts guitarist Chad Gilbert's recent battle with cancer. "Major surgery, battling cancer and pleading with the doctors and surgeons to do all in their power to get you home and back to the future you’ve always hoped for," he says. "[‘Get Me Home’ is] heavy stuff but wrapped into one big sing along."

--

GIRLPUPPY - "RIVER" (JONI MITCHELL COVER) & "HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)" (JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO COVER)

Following the release of her debut album, When I'm Alone, in October, girlpuppy has shared two new seasonal covers.

--

XL LIFE - "BABY STEPS" (ft. BOB VYLAN)

UK catchy hardcore band XL Life have announced their debut album, The Boogie Down South, and you can read about new single "Baby Steps" here.

--

BIG LAUGH - "MASK"

Milwaukee hardcore band Big Laugh have just announced their debut album for Revelation Records, and you can read about lead single "Mask" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.