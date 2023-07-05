17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RESTRAINING ORDER - "ANOTHER BETTER DAY"

West Springfield, Mass punks Restraining Order have shared the second single from their sophomore LP Locked In Time, and this one's a real stomper that connects the dots between UK street punk and American hardcore. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

NZCA LINES - "PUSH RESET"

When not playing guitar and keyboards in Metromy, Michael Lovett makes his own danceable pop as NZCA LINES. He's just announced a new EP, Universal Heartbreak, that will be out September 22 via Memphis Industriels. "Each of these songs started life on a Wurlitzer electric piano and 808 drum machine," Lovett says of the EP and first single. "I wanted to strip back my songwriting and directly express my experience over the past couple of years, which have been difficult for everyone to a greater or lesser extent. My version of this lives through the music on Universal Heartbreak: emotions I’ve had to process, frustration, anger or sadness I’ve had to work through. These songs are also inextricably linked with New York City and my life there between 2020-23, so self-directing a video in front of my apartment building seemed like an apt visual."

SAY SUE ME - "MIND IS LIGHT"

Ahead of Korean indie rock band's North American tour, they've shared a fuzzy new single, "Mind is Light." "We wanted to make a simple song like the early songs of Say Sue Me," Sumi Choi says. "I wish I could take my mind lightly, but it easily becomes heavy. I thought about how to lighten my mind. First of all, I walk outside and BELIEVE that my heart is light. Second, I think it doesn’t matter if it’s not true."

BEN LEE & GEORGIA MAQ - "ANDROGYNOUS" (REPLACEMENTS COVER)

Australians Been Lee and Georgia Maq (Camp Cope) have teamed up for a cover of The Replacements' classic "Androgynous." Says Ben, “This classic song is a timeless reminder that life is a joy, and that we each have our own unique relationship to figuring out who we are. Released in solidarity with all trans and non binary people everywhere.”

GIFT HORSE (EATERS, RUNNING) - "DEVISED PROGRAM"

Gift Horse is the new collaboration between producer Jonathan Schencke (Eaters) and Running's Matthew Hord. It leans ambient but there are beats and melodies as you can hear on "Devised Program," which is off their debut tape, Cultural Payout, that's out September 1.

LOUISE POST (VERUCA SALT) - "WHAT ABOUT"

Veruca Salt's Louise Post released her first solo album last month and here's a new video for one of its songs, featuring previously unseen home movies.

BOMBINO - "AITMA"

Guitarist and songwriter Omara Moctar, better known as Bombino, announced his new album Sahel today with joyful, electric single "Aitma."

UNDERDARK - "UNFINISHED SYMPATHY" (MASSIVE ATTACK COVER)

Nottingham black metallers Underdark have signed to Church Road for their upcoming sophomore album, Managed Decline. Their first single for the new label isn't a song from that album though; it's a cover of Massive Attack's "Unfinished Sympathy," and it's a very far cry from the original.

RUTH MASCELLI - "HISTORY" & "PSYCHIC SURGERY"

Ruth Mascelli of Special Interest announced their second solo album, Non-Stop Healing Frequency, due out July 28 via Disciples. They describe it as an album of "paranoid torch songs" or "esoteric lounge music" and they've shared a pair of singles, "History" and "Psychic Surgery."

MILE END - PROMO 2023

Brampton, Ontario's Mile End make tough, chunky, metallic hardcore, as you can hear on their new promo for New Morality Zine.

PERENNIAL - "DISSOLVER" (NEW VERSION)

Perennial have announced the The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry EP, a "'studio-as-instrument' reworking" of five songs from their 2017 debut album The Symmetry of Autumn Leaves. The first taste is the hard-charging "Dissolver."

AARON STAUFFER - "OUTER LIMIT"

Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer has released a new solo track, which was written as a tribute to the late Van Conner of Screaming Trees, and who Aaron played with in Gardener. It was made with Sean Husick (ex-Milemarker), who's also in Ghost Work with Aaron, and Aaron tells us that Sean was working on it this past weekend when another musician friend passed, Rick Froberg of Drive Like Jehu/Hot Snakes/etc, and the song ended up kind of becoming a tribute to him as well.

ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS - "WHY AM I ALIVE NOW?"

ANOHNI and the Johnsons dropped the third single, "Why Am I Alive Now?," off My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross. The song comes with a music video directed by Euphoria's Hunter Schafer.

THE HOLY GHOST TABERNACLE CHOIR - HEARTLAND ATTACK EP

Savannah, Georgia chaotic post-hardcore band The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have dropped off a three-song EP in conjunction with their July tour.

HOLLY MACVE - "BEAUTY QUEEN"

"Beauty Queen," the newest single by Holly Macve, "is about power and liberation as much as it is about the dark side of finding your way through life as a young woman," in Holly's own words. Read more about it here.

FLO - 3 OF US EP

UK girl group FLO put out a short-but-sweet EP with three tracks that will take you back to turn-of-the-millennium R&B.

MUNYA - "UN DEUX TROIS" & "HELLO HI"

Montreal artist MUNYA (Josie Boivin) has announced a new album, Jardin, which will be out October 13 via Luminelle. She co-produced the album with Kainalu and says, “This album is about the people who raised me, the people who inspire me, those who made me the artist I am today." Stream two songs now.

