18 must-hear folk albums from 2020 (so far)

Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Amanda Hatfield

We're more than halfway through 2020 and this year is moving at a strange pace, but sometimes you need to take a minute, look back on the good parts of the year, and/or lose yourself in some great music. We recently posted some of our favorite punk and emo/sceamo/post-hardcore albums of 2020 (so far), and here's a list of 18 folk, country, singer/songwriter, etc albums released so far this year that we love. If you're looking for something new in this realm -- or just looking for something to dive back into -- these albums may be a good place to start. Read on for our picks (in no particular order) and let us know what other new folk albums you've been digging in the comments...

Filed Under: Becca Mancari, Ben Seretan, Bill Fay, Bob Dylan, bonny light horseman, courtney marie andrews, folk, Jason Isbell, Jason Molina, Laura Marling, nadia reid, Neil Young, Phoebe Bridgers, Stephen Malkmus, the innocence mission, the microphones, The Mountain Goats, The Secret Sisters, Waxahatchee
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top