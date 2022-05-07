18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Ufomammut, Cosmic Putrefaction, Haunter, the Malthusiam/Suffering Hour split, and more, all of which you can read about in Upcoming Metal Releases over at Invisible Oranges. I also recommend the new LP from melodic hardcore band Praise. On top of that, we got singles from Candy, Wake, Vomit Forth, Temple of Void, Artificial Brain, Inexorum, Ataraxy, Berator, 156/Silence, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

CANDY - "HUMAN CONDITION ABOVE HUMAN OPINION"

Richmond metallic hardcore band Candy have announced a new album, Heaven Is Here, and you can read more about this killer lead single here.

--

WAKE - "SWALLOW THE LIGHT"

The increasingly genre-defying metal band Wake have detailed their new album Thought Form Descent, and you can read more about lead single "Swallow the Light" here.

--

VOMIT FORTH - "SEETHING MALEVOLENCE"

Connecticut hardcore-infused death metallers Vomit Forth have announced their debut album, Seething Malevolence, due in July via Century Media, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

CHAOTIAN - "INTO MEGATOPHETH"

Copenhagen death metallers Chaotian are releasing new LP Effigies in Obsolescence on June 24 via Dark Descent, and here's the beastly lead single.

--

TEMPLE OF VOID - "HEX, CURSE, & CONJURATION"

Michigan death-doomers Temple of Void have shared the second single off their upcoming Relapse debut, and here's what the band says about it: "This one is a banger. The shortest TOV song to date, I believe. Just ruthlessly stripped it down to the bare essentials. Ready to rip your face off on stage. Classic cave-man death metal harkening back to early Deicide and Morbid Angel output, but warped through the Temple of Void perspective."

--

INEXORUM - "EQUINOX VIGIL"

Inexorum, the solo project of Carl Skildum (of Threadbare, Antiverse, and Obsequiae's live band), will release new album Equinox Vigil on June 17 via Gilead Media, and here's the title track: a spacious, stirring dose of black metal that pairs well with the nature-themed visuals in the video.

--

BLUE HERON - "PUSH THE SKY"

Not only does Jadd Shickler put out some of the best stoner, doom, and heavy psych around with his labels Magnetic Eye Records and Blues Funeral Recordings, he also fronts the band Blue Heron, whose new album Ephemeral arrives this month. Read more about new single "Push The Sky" here.

--

ATARAXY - "DECLINE"'

Spanish death metallers Ataraxy are releasing new LP The Last Mirror on June 17 via Dark Descent Records, and compared to their earlier material, lead single "Decline" has an increased level clarity that only makes it hit even harder.

--

ARTIFICIAL BRAIN - "PARASITE SIGNAL"

As mentioned, New York death metal band Artificial Brain's new self-titled album arrives 6/3 via Profound Lore, and it's their final album with original vocalist Will Smith. Here's second single "Parasite Signal," which is equal parts brutal and atmospheric.

--

BERATOR - "ONSLAUGHT TO ABSOLUTION"

Chicago death metal band Berator (ex-members of Profanatica, The Chasm, and Nachtmystium) will follow their 2018 demo with their debut album, Elysian Inferno, on June 10 via Dark Descent Records. First single "Onslaught to Absolution" is out now and it's hard as hell.

--

156/SILENCE - "A PAST EMBRACE"

Pennsylvania metalcore band 156/Silence follow last year's great Don't Hold Your Breath EP with a new single, "A Past Embrace." It's an ominous, suspenseful song that feels like it's always on the brink of explosion, and just when you think it's about to boil over, it makes a surprising 180 towards spoken word/post-rock.

--

BATTLESEX - "THE BATTLECALL"

Portland punks Battlesex have announced a new EP, The Battlecall, due May 20 via Convulse Records, and the just-released title track is an 84-second rager that sounds straight out of the '80s crust/D-beat scene.

--

NINE OF SWORDS - "THE PAVEMENT"

Philly/NYC hardcore band Nine of Swords have shared another track off their upcoming LP Beyond The Swords, and it's another scorcher, with Rachel Gordon's caustic scream set against fat, thick, power chord punk riffage.

--

MORAL LAW - "BLUEBIRD"

Denver vegan straightedge band Moral Law are releasing their debut LP The Looming End this summer via New Age Records, and new single "Bluebird" is a '90s-style hardcore stunner that's equal parts metallic and melodic.

--

STRAY FROM THE PATH - "III"

Stray from the Path have announced a new album, Euthanasia, due September 9 via UNFD. Along with the announcement comes new single "III," a punishing rap-metalcore song that takes aim at the racism, hate, and violence that fuels American policing.

--

ORPHANED - HATE HAS CONSEQUENCES EP

Orphaned are a dark metallic hardcore band with members of Closedown and Wolf Teeth, and they just released this EP via Tomb Tree Tapes, which takes aim at "issues perpetuated by white men, including police brutality and racism, transphobia, homophobia, and social economic injustice."

--

DANCE GAVIN DANCE - "POP OFF!"

Progressive post-hardcore vets Dance Gavin Dance have shared the second single off their upcoming album Jackpot Juicer, and it's classic DGD, with theatrical clean vocals, gritty screams, and an abundance of flashy lead guitar. Pre-order the LP on lavender marble vinyl.

--

RKL - "SCAB ON MY BRAIN" (LIVE)

Massively influential thrashy punks RKL have unearthed a 1989 concert for Fat Wreck Chords' Live In A Dive series. Listen to a track below and read more about the album here.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)