18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week brought new albums from Antigama, The Wind in the Trees, Hissing, Scarcity, Xenoglyph, Mantar, Inhuman Condition, Maul, and more (many of which you can read about at Invisible Oranges), as well as new singles from Holy Fawn, Gospel, Ether Coven, Russian Circles, Birds In Row, Orthodox, Cloud Rat, KEN mode, Conan, and more. Read on for those and other heavy tracks we posted this week...

HOLY FAWN - "DIMENSIONAL BLEED"

Holy Fawn have finally announced a new album, Dimensional Bleed, due 9/9 via Wax Bodega. Read more about the title track here and pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

--

GOSPEL - "MVDM: THE MAGICAL VOLUMES VOL​.​1: THE MAGICK VOLUME OF DARK MADDER OR MAGIC VOLUME OF DARK MATTER OR JUST MAGIC VOLUME"

NYC prog-screamo greats Gospel returned this year with their long-in-the-making sophomore album The Loser, which came 17 years after their classic debut, and now they've released a nearly-22-minute new song. Read more about it here.

--

ETHER COVEN - "OF MIGHT & FAILURE" (ft. SHANE POST of BIRD OF ILL OMEN)

Ether Coven, the Florida sludge metal band with vocalist/guitarist Peter Kovalsky and guitarist Devin Estep of metalcore vets Remembering Never, have shared a new song off their upcoming album The Relationship Between the Hammer and the Nail, and you can read more about it here.

--

RUSSIAN CIRCLES - "BETRAYAL"

Instrumental metal trio Russian Circles have shared the second single off their upcoming album Gnosis, and it's another great dose of heavy hypnotism.

--

BIRDS IN ROW - "NYMPHEAS"

French post-hardcore greats Birds In Row have announced their first album in four years, Gris Klein, and you can read more about new single "Nympheas" here.

--

ORTHODOX - "CAVE IN"

Nashville nu-metalcore band Orthodox have shared the second single off upcoming LP Learning To Dissolve (due 8/19 via Century Media), and it's another fine example of this band's ability to simultaneously revive the sounds of Y2K-era nu metal and metalcore in a refreshingly modern way.

--

CLOUD RAT - "INNER CONTROLLER"

Cloud Rat have shared a second taste of upcoming LP Threshold (due October 7 via Artoffact Records), and it's a caustic metalpunk rager with a truly vicious delivery from vocalist Madison Marshall.

--

KEN MODE - "BUT THEY RESPECT MY TACTICS"

KEN mode's anticipated new album NULL arrives 9/23 via Artoffact Records, and here's single #2, a punishing dose of noisy, sludgy post-hardcore called "But They Respect My Tactics."

--

CONAN - "RIGHTEOUS ALLIANCE"

UK sludgesters Conan follow "Levitation Hoax" with another taste of Evidence Of Immortality, and "Righteous Alliance" is exactly the kind of fuzzed-out riff-feast you want from this band.

--

HETTA - HEADLIGHTS EP

Chaotic hardcore band HETTA dropped this new EP via Tomb Tree Tapes, and it's killer stuff. The label compares it to JR Ewing, The Blood Brothers, and The Fall of Troy, and if you like any or all of those bands, definitely do not sleep on this.

--

PIRI REIS - RITMA

Malayasian band Piri Reis do a ton of justice to real-deal, '90s/early 2000s style screamo on this debut LP, out now via Zegema Beach, Moment Of Collapse, React With Protest, and Framecode Records.

--

TULIP - DERANGEMENT, EXQUISITE TENDERNESS

The fine folks over at Mathcore Index compared this to The Locust, An Albatross, and Ed Gein, which got me clicking right away and it did not disappoint!

--

TURIAN - "NARCISSUS"

Seattle metal/punk/noise rock unit Turian inject a new wave influence into their caustic sound on new single "Narcissus," which you can read more about here.

--

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "HUSH"

Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns showed off their more melodic side on recent single "Weapon," but "Hush" finds them at their most tough and caustic. It's the second taste of upcoming LP Spectre, which you can pick up on "half black, half blood red" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores.

--

GRACE - "WASTELAND"

NJ's Grace will take you right back to the '90s metallic hardcore scene with this bone-crusher.

--

FOTOCRIME - "THE PRICE OF SILENCE"

The final entry in Fotocrime's recent covers series is a post-punky take on Discharge's "The Price Of Silence."

--

PENCEY SLOE - "THE RUN I. & II." (ft. NEIGE & JUSTIN K. BROADRICK)

French dream pop band Pencey Sloe's sophomore album Neglect comes out August 19 via Prophecy Productions, and new single "The Run I. & II." features two post-metal legends: Alcest leader Neige and Godflesh/Jesu leader Justin K. Broadrick.

--

HEILUNG - "ASJA"

"Our second single release is a love song," Heilung write. "Maria sings to the listener of love, recovery and prosperity, chasing away evil and welcoming love. The piece contains a quotation of some lines of 'Hávamál,' combined with a selection of blessing words meant to provide help to the listener in a troubled time. Kai brought his vocal part of 'Asja' back to us after a month of isolation, fasting and meditation in nature. Only the spirits know the full meaning, but we do know that the context is love, prosperity and protection." It's from their new album Drif, due out next month.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

