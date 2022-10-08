18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, I highly recommend the new Gillian Carter album (which you can read about in Notable Releases) and the new one from Faceless Burial (see below). Also check out the new LPs from Goatwhore, Cloud Rat, Lamb of God, and more, and head to IO for those and others. This week also brought new songs from Hammers of Misfortune, Liturgy, Ripped To Shreds, Doomsday, Exhumed, Black Anvil, Cinderblock, Firewalker, and more. Head below for all the hardcore, metal, and adjacent stuff we posted this week...

FACELESS BURIAL - AT THE FOOTHILLS OF DELIRATION

Australian death metallers Faceless Burial are back with a followup to their great 2020 album Speciation, and their tech-y, groovy, and brutal sound is great as ever.

--

HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - "DON'T FOLLOW THE LIGHTS"

Hammers of Misfortune have announced a their first album in six years, Overtaker, due December 2, and their triumphant, old school heavy metal style is in fine form on lead single "Don't Follow the Lights."

--

LITURGY - "93696"

Liturgy have announced a new double album, 93696, and they shared the 15-minute title track, as well as a surprise EP that features an alternate version of that track, split into three separate tracks. Read more here.

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "VIOLENT COMPULSION FOR CONQUEST"

San Jose death metallers Ripped to Shreds have shared another taste of their anticipated new album 劇變 (Jubian), which arrives next week (10/14) via Relapse. This one goes from death-doom to deathgrind, and it features a guest solo from Dave Suzuki of Providence death metal vets Vital Remains. "We're all huge Vital Remains fans," Ripped to Shreds leader Andrew Lee says. "I had Dechristianize on repeat all throughout high school!"

--

DOOMSDAY - "MASK OF SANITY"

California crossover thrashers Doomsday have announced a new EP, epictions of Chaos, due November 18 via Creator-Destructor Records and Slam Records, and lead single "Mask of Sanity" is a real heater.

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "CRUEL COMPENSATION" (THE LOCUST REMIX)

The Locust have remixed a Danny Elfman song, and as you might imagine, it sounds totally nuts.

--

EXHUMED - "SICK AT HEART"

Not only do death/goregrind vets Exhumed have a new album on the way, they've also got this non-album track out now on a Decibel flexi and it's an absolute scorcher.

--

THE HALO EFFECT - "SHADOWMINDS" (IHSAHN REMIX)

Swedish melodeath supegroup The Halo Effect's "Shadowminds" gets a remix from black metal legend Ihsahn of Emperor.

--

OUTBURST - "EXECUTIONER'S TAX (SWING OF THE AXE)" (POWER TRIP COVER)

NYHC legends Outburst have released a Power Trip cover to benefit the Riley Gale Foundation. Read about it here.

--

BLACK ANVIL - "29"

NYC's Black Anvil offer up another dose of tornadic black metal from their upcoming fifth album Regenesis.

--

CINDERBLOCK - "'91"

Cinderblock -- the short-lived early 1990s Buffalo hardcore band co-fronted by Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, Despair, Slugfest, etc) and Tim Redmond (drummer of Snapcase, Slugfest) that also featured guitarists Karl Dutton and Phil Popieski, bassist Clint Marriott, and future Earth Crisis drummer Dennis Merrick -- recently revealed that they've finally given their old demo songs proper studio recordings which will result in the Breathe the Fire EP, due digitally on 10/28 via WAR Records. New single "'91" was an instrumental back in the day but now they've written lyrics for it. Read more about it here.

--

R.A.M.B.O. - "THE END IS NYE"

Philly hardcore supergroup R.A.M.B.O. -- vocalist Tony Croasdale, guitarist Andy Wheeler (Reagan Squad), bassist Bull Gervasi (Policy Of Three, Four Hundred Years), and drummer Jared Shavelson (The Hope Conspiracy, None More Black, Paint It Black -- have shared the second single off their first album in 15 years, Defy Extinction, which arrives 11/4 via Relapse. Vocalist Tony Croasdale says, “This song was inspired by the cover photo of the September 2014 issue of Popular Science showing Bill Nye in a boxing pose with his hands wrapped. I work as a science communicator, and Bill Nye has been a big inspiration for me. I wonder how he manages to stay cool in the public eye in this era of science denial. This song runs with the obvious pun and imagines what might happen if he snapped and let out decades of frustration. We hope it's clear that no one is supposed to be killed in the video, just kidnapped and forced to listen to the IPCC report read in its entirety. The messy bow tie at the end is an intentional artistic choice to represent the unraveling of Bill Nye and has nothing to do with the fact that no one on set knew how to tie a bow tie. Bill Nye is most welcome to use this song as his walkout music for his next debate. It’s the least we can do."

--

PUNITIVE DAMAGE - "BOTTOM FEEDER"

Punitive Damage, the Vancouver hardcore group led by Regional Justice Center bassist Steph Jerkova, have shared the second taste of upcoming LP This Is The Blackout, and Steph's corroded bark sounds great over this bouncy, classic punk/hardcore backdrop.

--

BRUTUS - "WHAT HAVE WE DONE"

Genre-defying, atmospheric heavy band Brutus have shared the final single from their upcoming LP Unison Life, and it's as towering as you'd expect from this band.

--

FIREWALKER - DEMO 2022

Boston hardcore band Firewalker are back with a new demo featuring two new no-frills rippers and a cover of Subzero's "Boxed In."

--

OHHMS - "EATEN ALIVE"

UK sludgesters OHHMS will release new album Rot in March 2023 via Church Road, and if you miss aughts-era Mastodon and Baroness, check this out.

--

SOUL SEARCH - INTOLERABLE WEIGHT

SoCal hardcore band Soul Search just dropped this demo/EP on Revelation Records, and it's a ripper.

--

BLACK SABBATH COVER BAND REHEARSAL - “CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE” (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, the all-star and seriously good Sabbath tribute act that features Deradoorian, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Krallice), Brad Truax (Interpol), and Greg Fox (Liturgy, Uniform, Ex Eye), formed as a lark and have continued to play shows and are even releasing records. Like this one, their take on "Children of the Grave" from Master of Reality.

--

