18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

In the world of heavy music, this week gave us new albums from Spirit Adrift, Wayfarer, Leviathan, and more, and you head to Invisible Oranges for more on those. We also got new singles from former Kvelertak singer Hjelvik, Blood From The Soul (mem Napalm Death, Converge), The Body, Black Wing (Have A Nice Life), Of Feather and Bone, Chamber, Employed To Serve, AUÐN, Perdition Sect (mem Ringworm, Incantation, Brain Tentacles), Speedway, Kharma, Grayceon, and more. Scroll down for this week's heaviness...

HJELVIK (ex-KVELERTAK) - "HELGRINDA"

Former Kvelertak vocalist Erlend Hjelvik has released the second single off his upcoming debut album as Hjelvik, and like the previous single, it's a ripper that finds his trademark shriek in fine form.

--

BLOOD FROM THE SOUL (NAPALM DEATH, CONVERGE) - "DEBRIS OF DREAMS"

Napalm Death's Shane Embury re-activated his early '90s side project Blood From The Soul (originally a collaboration with Sick Of It All's Lou Koller), which is now fronted by Converge's J Bannon and rounded out by Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork), and Jesper Liveröd (Nasum). Read more about their upcoming album and new single here.

--

THE BODY - "A LAMENT"

The Body will release a new album, I've Seen All I Need To See, in January, and you can read more about the crackling, eerie lead single "A Lament" here.

--

BLACK WING (HAVE A NICE LIFE) - "BOLLYWOOD APOLOGETICS"

Black Wing is yet another project of Dan Barett (Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey, and Enemies List Home Recordings), and his sophomore album No Moon comes out December 11 via The Flenser. Lead single "Bollywood Apologetics" is exactly the kind of gloomy, impassioned song you'd expect from Dan.

--

OF FEATHER AND BONE - "CONSECRATED AND CONSUMED"

Of Feather and Bone released another track off Sulfuric Disintegration, and it's a totally intense offering of whiplash-inducing, grindy death metal.

--

CHAMBER - "NUMB (TRANSFUSE)"

Nashville metalcore up and comers Chamber's debut full-length comes out next week, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "PARTY'S OVER" & "HARSH TRUTH (RELIVED) (FT. DREW DIJORIO)

UK hardcore band Employed To Serve dropped a killer two-song single and you can read more about it here.

--

AUÐN - "VERÐUR VON AÐ BRÁÐ"

Icelandic black metallers AUÐN have shared another track off their upcoming album Vökudraumsins fangi (due 10/30 via Season of Mist), and to give you an idea of what to expect from this one, the band says "In these premieres, we wanted to showcase as many different elements as possible. This song in some ways treads uncharted territory for us as we welcome the more catchy, driven aspects of heavy music into our world of melancholy and grief ridden soundscapes."

--

PERDITION SECT (mem RINGWORM, INCANTATION, BRAIN TENTACLES, etc) - "PLAGUE OF INCOMPETENCE"

Perdition Sect is a new D-beat supergroup formed during the pandemic by Matt Sorg (Ringworm, Shed The Skin), Aaron Dallison (Brain Tentacles, Axioma), Mike Lare (Eternal Bloodshed, Ringworm), and Kyle Severn (Incantation, Shed The Skin), and they're releasing their debut album End Times on December 11 via Seeing Red Records. Lead single/opening track "Plague of Incompetence" is here, and it's a scorcher.

--

SPEEDWAY - S/T EP

Swedish hardcore band Speedway dropped a killer EP back in June, and today it got a US release via Triple B Records. "The music we play obviously springs from Youth Crew and OCHC, but our influences come from a much larger variety of places, both within and outside the realm of hardcore music," the band told No Echo, and that should give you a good idea of what to expect. The EP recalls the classics, but Speedway shake things up too.

--

MACHINE HEAD - "CIRCLE THE DRAIN" (ACOUSTIC)

Machine Head have released an acoustic version of their recent single "Circle The Drain." Robb Flynn says, "When the pandemic hit in March, and all Machine Head tours got canceled, I started doing free Acoustic Happy Hour shows on Machine Head‘s Facebook page to get out the pent-up energy, entertain some friends, have some laughs, and have a few drinks every Friday. As we had just released our new song ‘Circle The Drain‘ fans started asking for me to play it, so I started messing around with it and came up with a re-imagined version of it. It got a phenomenal response… People genuinely loved it, and were continually asking me to release it, and so I recorded it a few weeks back in my home studio, and here it is."

--

DON'T SLEEP (DAVE SMALLEY) - "RUNNIN' DOWN A DREAM" (TOM PETTY COVER)

Not only is Tom Petty's excellent Wildflowers & All The Rest (featuring the "lost" double album version of Wildflowers) out today, but long-running punk great Dave Smalley (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law) has released a cover of Tom Petty's 1989 Full Moon Fever classic "Runnin' Down a Dream" with his newer band Don't Sleep. Read more here.

--

MALIŠA BAHAT+ ZMAR - SPLIT

Fans of heavy, screamo-adjacent music, do not miss this new split from Croatia emoviolence purveyors Mališa Bahat and Czechia blackened screamo-ers Zmar, which just got a North American release on Zegema Beach Records.

--

WAR ON WOMEN - "WHITE LIES"

War On Women take on police brutality with their new song and video, which features Baltimore artist Landis Expandis. "War On Women enlisted him to create and star in this visionary new music video, both as an artist and as a person affected by the issues discussed in the song." Read more here.

--

BAD RELIGION - "WHAT ARE WE STANDING FOR"

Bad Religion have released this song in solidarity with athletes taking a knee to protest police brutality, and you can read more about it here.

--

KHARMA - "MOST DANGEROUS GAME"

Chicago hardcore up and comers Kharma have signed to Flatspot and you can read more about their first single for the label here.

--

GRAYCEON - "DIABLO WIND"

San Francisco's cello-fueled prog/psych/doom/folk band will release their new album MOTHERS WEAVERS VULTURES in December via Translation Loss and the first single is "Diablo Wind," which was inspired by the California wildfires. Read more about it here.

--

KELLY MORAN - "HELIX III" / PRURIENT - "TOKYO EXORCIST"

Experimental electronic artists Kelly Moran and Prurient have announced split album Chain Reaction At Dusk which will be out December 4 via Prurient's Hospital Productions. Stream a track from each artist.

--

--