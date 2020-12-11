18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

Head to Notable Releases to read about the new Black Wing (Have A Nice Life) album and the new Deftones remix album, and head to Invisible Oranges to catch up on the new Heretical Sect, Cardinal Wyrm, and more. Head below for new songs by Converge, Every Time I Die, Frozen Soul, Sumac, For Your Health, Thou/Emma Ruth Rundle, Cult of Luna, the new pg.99 offshoot Terminal Bliss, and more...

CONVERGE - "I WON'T LET YOU GO"

There's a lot of cool metal, hardcore, and metal-adjacent stuff on the new Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, including The Armed, Tomb Mold, HEALTH, Deafkids, and more, as well as the first new Converge song in a while.

EVERY TIME I DIE - "A COLOSSAL WRECK" & "DESPERATE PLEASURES"

Buffalo metalcore vets Every Time I Die are back with their first two new songs in four years, and they rip. Read more about them here.

APOSTLES OF ERIS / PIQUE - SPLIT

Richmond's Apostles of Eris and Brooklyn's Pique both make different kinds of raw, intense screamo, and they go together well on this new split 12", out today on Zegema Beach.

POETRY OF TORCH + AGAK SPLIT

Japanese screamo bands Poetry of Torch and Agak also have a new split out on Zegema Beach Records, and it's caustic, intense, totally badass stuff.

FROZEN SOUL - "WRAITH OF DEATH"

Dallas death metallers Frozen Soul are a month away from releasing their debut full-length, Crypt of Ice (due 1/8 via Century Media), and they've now shared another heavy-as-bricks, ass-kicking new single.

SUMAC - "TWO BEASTS"

Sumac followed their recent album May You Be Held with a new 18-minute song for the Sub Pop singles series, and like their new album, it incorporates towering sludge metal, textural ambience, white noise, and more.

LIFE'S QUESTION - "BROKE"

Chicago hardcore band Life's Question gave their great 2019 EP A Tale of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak a re-release on Triple B Records, and it now includes the rippin' new song "Broke."

TERMINAL BLISS (mem PG.99, CITY OF CATERPILLAR, IRON REAGAN) - UNTITLED

Pg.99/Pygmy Lush vocalist Chris Taylor and guitarist Mike Taylor, ex-City of Caterpillar bassist Adam Juersko, and Iron Reagan/ex-Darkest Hour drummer Ryan Parrish have come together to form the new noisecore band Terminal Bliss, whose first release is a two-song single for Relapse. Read more about it here.

DALE CROVER - "SHARK LIKE OVERBITE"

Melvins drummer Dale Crover has shared the third single off his upcoming solo album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (due 1/15 via Joyful Noise), and it's an appealing dose of catchy, punky psychedelic rock.

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "AND OCEANS BETWEEN US"

Harakiri for the Sky offer up nine minutes of melodic, addictive post-black metal on the latest single off Mӕre.

FOR YOUR HEALTH - "BIRTHDAY CANDLES IN THE EFFIGY"

"Birthday Candles in the Effigy" is the intense lead single off Ohio screamo band For Your Health's anticipated debut album, and you can read more about it here.

THOU & EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "HOLLYWOOD" (THE CRANBERRIES COVER)

Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle just released an awesome collaborative album, and now they've already announced that they'll also put out a collaborative EP in January. It's first single is a Cranberries cover and you can read more about it here.

THE END OF EVERYTHING - "THE COMPANY I KEEP"

Las Vegas hardcore wrecking crew The End of Everything are gearing up to drop a new record on War Against Records next week, and you can read more about its lead single here.

THOUGHT CONTROL - SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM EP

NJ's Thought Control formed this year (with members of Sunstroke, The Dividing Line, and Electric Flesh), and their debut EP Shock To The System is the kind of classic, no-frills hardcore that never goes out of style, and it fucking rips.

NIGHTFALL - "DARKNESS FOREVER"

Greek metal vets Nightfall have announced their first album in seven years, At Night We Prey, due March 5 via Season of Mist. Lead single "Darkness Forever" is a whiplash-inducing dose of pure evil that picks right up where the last album left off.

PURGATORY - "STACK 'EM UP"

Midwest hardcore bruisers Purgatory have announced that their sophomore album will arrive in spring 2021 via Unbeaten Records, but first they've got a bone-crushing new standalone single, "Stack 'Em Up." The band says, "This is a very anti-police, anti-politician, anti-justice system song dealing with the corrupt, greedy, evil, vile, racist, hate-fueled things ingrained in the whole system that runs our world."

GLITTERER - "ARE YOU SURE?"

Glitterer (Title Fight's Ned Russin) announced a new album, and you can read more about lead single "Are You Sure?" here.

CULT OF LUNA - "THREE BRIDGES"

Long-running post-metal greats Cult of Luna have shared the first taste of their upcoming EP, and you can read more about it here.

