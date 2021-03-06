18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This was a great week for new hardcore albums, with killer LPs from Regional Justice Center, Thirdface, and Worn (all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases), and in the metal world, we got new Krallice, Nightfall, and more. We also got the new Gulch/Sunami split and singles from Bongzilla, Zao, The Armed, Seputus, Spectral Lore, and more. Read on for those and plenty of other new heavy songs...

GULCH / SUNAMI SPLIT

San Jose hardcore bands Gulch and Sunami (who share members) have released a new split EP on Triple B Records, with two new ragers from each band. You can read more about it here.

--

BONGZILLA - "FREE THE WEED"

It's been 16 years since Bongzilla released an album, and their fuzzed-out doom is just as weed-obsessed as ever. "Free The Weed" is the second single of their upcoming album Weedsconsin, and like lead single "Sundae Driver," it's a tasty riff-feast that makes it feel like no time has passed since their last album.

--

ZAO - "CROATOAN"

Influential metalcore lifers Zao announced their 12th album -- and first since 2016 -- and released this song, which is as crushingly heavy as they've ever been, and a little atmospheric and psychedelic too. Read more about it here.

--

THE ARMED - "AVERAGE DEATH"

The Armed have shared a second single off their highly anticipated new LP, and you can read more about it here.

--

SEPUTUS - "THE LEARNED RESPONSE"

Seputus (whose members are also all in Pyrrhon) are following 2016's Man Does Not Give with a new album, Phantom Indigo, on June 4 via Willowtip. To quote Langdon Hickman's writeup for Invisible Oranges, this new song "captures well the energy and broad shape of the record. There is something uplifting and even exalting about the track, feeling in turns similar to the energy of a screamo or post-hardcore piece while sonically staying rooted firmly in a frantic avant-death metal world that will be familiar to anyone comfortable with the post-Gorguts world of the genre."

--

SPECTRAL LORE - "THE SORCERER ABOVE THE CLOUDS"

Greek black metallers Spectral Lore will release their new album Ετερόφωτος on April 23 via I, Voidhanger Records, and they've shared this genuinely epic 11-minute lead single.

--

DEATH GOALS - "GENDER TRAITOR"

UK two-piece Death Goals make fast, in-your-face, chaotic music that recalls the early/mid 2000s era of cross contamination between screamo, metalcore, mathcore, post-hardcore, and more, and their killer new single "Gender Traitor" finds Harry Bailey opening up about their queer identity for the first time in this band's career. "I was feeling very introspective about my own queerness, something i’ve never really addressed in song format, and realised more and more that I’ve been incredibly lucky as a white, for the most part straight passing male in that community and that there were many who were not as fortunate," Harry told Idioteq. "I looked into conversion therapy, ‘Pray the gay away’ camps, these disgusting ordeals that people within this community have been subjected to often by their own family or community."

--

THE EMBER, THE ASH - "FIXATION"

As mentioned, the anonymous person behind the one-man black metal project Unreqvited also makes metalcore as The Ember, The Ash, whose new album Fixation drops 5/14 via Prosthetic. The second single/title track has arrived, and it's a pretty insane dose of tech-y, sorta-industrial, sorta-symphonic metalcore.

--

HUMAN - "DAYS OF RAGE" & "M.Y.O.E."

The current wave of death metal-infused hardcore continues to grow, and here's yet another great example of it. Florida band Human (named after the classic album by fellow Florida band Death?) put out their debut EP Delicacies of Extinction on Friday (3/5) via Silence Is Death. If you've been digging stuff like Frozen Soul, Gatecreeper, Fuming Mouth, etc, definitely do not miss this. Read more here.

--

GOD'S HATE - "GOD'S HATE"

God's Hate, the metallic hardcore band co-founded by Colin Young of Twitching Tongues and vocalist/Ring Of Honor professional wrestler Brody King, have shared their self-titled song off their upcoming self-titled album (due 3/12 via Closed Casket Activities). If you like hardcore where the rhythm section sounds like a machine gun and the vocalist sounds like he's chomping on bricks, don't miss this one.

--

EXTINGUISH - "UNCONQUERED"

Sacramento death metal-infused hardcore up and comers Extinguish will release a self-titled EP on April 23 via Creator-Destructor Records, and you can get a taste from the bone-crushing "Unconquered."

--

LANG - "NIGHT REEDS"

Japanese screamo band Lang released their five-song EP Cahier last August, but it's getting re-released with an additional song this year on Dog Knights. Along with the announcement comes a stream of "Night Reeds," which is pretty awesome stuff.

--

FUOCO FATUO - "OBSIDIAN BULWARK (CREATION OF THE ABSURD)"

Following a recent six-minute excerpt, Italian funeral doomers Fuoco Fatuo have now shared the 13-and-a-half minute lead single/opening track off their upcoming album Obsidian Katabasis, due 4/2 via Profound Lore. It moves at a glacial pace, and it sounds like pure evil.

--

ZERO AGAIN - "MY WORLD NOW"

Raw punks Zero Again are dropping the Revert To Nothing EP on March 19 via Kibou Records, and you can hear this searing lead single from it now.

--

SOM - AWAKE EP

Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) released this EP with two new songs, plus remixes of those two songs and two tracks from their debut by Holy Fawn, Hisself (Johnny Dang of O’Brother), U Dye (Marshall Gallagher of Teenage Wrist), and Giuseppe Capolupo (The Devil Wears Prada).

--

KONINGSOR - "THE VENERABLE MR. LOCUST"

Austin mathcore band Koningsor announced a new EP, and you can read more about this chaotic new single here.

--

RODY WALKER (PROTEST THE HERO) - SHARKS FLY EP

Progressive post-hardcore vets Protest The Hero returned last year with their first album in six years, the very good Palimpsest, and now frontman Rody Walker has released a new three-song solo EP. It's not too far removed from his main band, so if you're a PTH fan, don't miss this.

--

DEATHPACT - "ID" (DEAFHEAVEN REMIX)

Mysterious, "anonymous" producer Deathpact (who's collaborated with Zeds Dead, Rezz, and Odesza) has an upcoming single called "ID," but before it gets released, a series of remixes have been coming out. Code Orange recently released one, and today we get one from another metal band, Deafheaven. Read more about it here.

--

--

