18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Wristmeetrazor, AFI, and Slow Fire Pistol, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can read about even more new metal LPs over at Invisible Oranges and I also recommend the new Ekulu LP and the Regarding Ambiguity/Demersal split. Head below for new songs from Deafheaven, Wolves In The Throne Room, Amenra, Times of Grace, DARE, Lantlôs, Filth Is Eternal, and more...

GENERAL SURGERY - LAY DOWN AND BE COUNTED

Swedish grinders General Surgery are back with the new EP Lay Down and Be Counted, their first new music in four years and their first non-split release in almost a decade. You can read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

DEAFHEAVEN - "GREAT MASS OF COLOR"

Deafheaven have announced their anticipated fifth album, and they show off a much lighter, more melodic side with this clean-sung lead single. Read more about it here.

--

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM - "MOUNTAIN MAGICK"

Post-black metal greats Wolves In The Throne Room have announced their Relapse debut (pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant) and released this furious lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

AMENRA - "VOOR IMMER"

Belgian post-metallers Amenra have shared the second single off their upcoming album De Doorn (pre-order on limited translucent gold vinyl from our store), and you can read more about it here.

--

TIMES OF GRACE - "MEDUSA"

Killswitch Engage post-metal offshoot Times of Grace get very Neurosis-esque on this new song off their first album in 10 years (which you can pre-order on limited white vinyl). Read more about it here.

--

DARE - "DIFFERENT METHOD"

Fullerton, California straightedge up and comers Dare have announced their debut LP for Revelation and shared this anthemic new song, which you can read about here.

--

LANTLÔS - "MAGNOLIA"

German post-black metal turned heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs has shared the second single off their anticipated new album Wildhund (due 7/30 via Prophecy Productions). It's some of Lantlôs' most overtly poppy music yet, but still with a ton of weight in those riffs.

--

MASTIFF - "ENDLESS"

UK band Mastiff will release their new album Leave Me The Ashes of the Earth on September 10 via eOne, and new single "Endless" is an intense, furious dose of grindy, blackened metalcore.

--

UNDER ATTACK - "DIE ALREADY"

Under Attack -- the hardcore band with members of Municipal Waste, Suppression, Limp Wrist, and more -- will release a new EP on Three One G in August and you can read more about lead single "Die Already" here.

--

FILTH IS ETERNAL - "ON THE RAKE"

Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound) announced their new album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal, and here's the ripping lead single. Read more about it here.

--

CRAVEN IDOL - "IRON AGE OF DEVASTATION"

UK thrashy death metallers Craven Idol will release their third album Forked Tongues on July 23 via Dark Descent, and new single "Iron Age of Devastation" is total whiplash.

--

CEREBRAL ROT - "VILE YOLK OF CONTAGION"

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot have shared "Vile Yolk of Contagion" off their upcoming album Excretion of Mortality (due 6/25 via 20 Buck Spin), and "vile" is a very good word for this song.

--

WAR CRIMINAL - "FROM THA GUTTER"

New England hardcore band War Criminal have shared a new single, and it's a bludgeoning, no-frills, floor-stomping attack.

--

DYING WHALE - "BIBLICAL IMAGE"

Georgia "doom punk" duo Dying Whale will release a new two-song single on June 25 via Nefarious Industries, and one of those songs is out now. It's throat-shredding, ear-piercing chaos in the best way.

--

JUDAS KNIFE (mem GARRISON, YOUTH OF TODAY, INTO ANOTHER, etc) - "LUMBERING GIANT"

Judas Knife is the duo of Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo (of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, God Fires Man, and more) on vocals, guitars, bass, and keys and Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums, and they're releasing their debut album Death Is The Thing With Feathers on 9/24 via Translation Loss. Read more about this lead single here.

--

BLU ANXXIETY - "INTERNET TERRORIST"

NYC electro/industrial punks Blu Anxxiety take on internet trolls with their eardrum-pounding "Internet Terrorist" off their debut LP Plaay Dead. "Blu Anxxiety is PTSD from the police state– anxiety from the boys in blue," the band's Chi Orengo tells No Echo about the band's name. "The two x’s stand for two strikes."

--

LUSTMORD & KARIN PARK - "SONG OF SOL"

Here's another gorgeous ambient pop song off the upcoming collaborative album from Lustmord and Arabrot's Karin Park.

--

ARELSEUM - "WOODS"

Arelseum is the duo of Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, etc.) and Ryan Lipynsky (Unearthly Trance, Reeking Aura, etc) and their new album III comes out June 18 via Sleeping Giant Glossolalia. Here's the eerie, atmospheric lead single.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)