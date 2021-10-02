18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the new Dying Wish, Full of Hell, and Frontierer albums, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Enslaved, Ministry, Churchburn, Light of the Morning Star, and more. Also out this week is KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot KK's Priest. We also got new singles from Converge's Blood Moon project, Mastodon, Ghost, Oranssi Pazuzu, Lock Up (At The Gates, Napalm Death, etc), Serpents of Shiva (Terror), Pressure Cracks, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

CONVERGE (with CHELSEA WOLFE, STEPHEN BRODSKY) - "BLOOD MOON"

Converge have announced their collaborative album Bloodmoon I with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In), and Chelsea's frequent collaborator Ben Chisholm, and you can read more about the majestic lead single here.

MASTODON - "TEARDRINKER"

Mastodon have shared the second single off their upcoming album Hushed and Grim, and you can read more about it here.

GHOST - "HUNTER'S MOON"

Ghost have shared a new song off the Halloween Kills soundtrack, which is also coming out as a 7" backed by John Carpenter's Halloween Kills theme. Read more about it here.

ORANSSI PAZUZU - "PALAVA PUU"

Finnish psychedelic black metallers Oranssi Pazuzu are back with a new song for the Adult Swim singles series, and it's an eight-minute epic that's as heavy and weird as you'd hope.

LOCK UP (AT THE GATES, NAPALM DEATH, PIG DESTROYER) - "DARK FOCE OF CONVICTION"

Grind supergroup Lock Up -- vocalists Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear) and Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth, Venomous Concept), plus bassist Shane Embury (Napalm Death), guitarist Anton Reisenegger (Criminal), and drummer Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer) -- will release their new album The Dregs of Hades on November 26 via Listenable Records, and you can hear the pulverizing lead single "Dark Force of Conviction" now.

SERPENTS OF SHIVA (TERROR) - "KELLER AVE" & "HUMANITY SINKS"

Recorded in 2009 but shelved until now, Serpents of Shiva is the first collaboration between Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, etc) and his brother Jay Galvin since their '90s band Slugfest. Read more about their debut single here and pick up the limited "maroon in clear" 7" in our store.

CONTRITION (mem NOVEMBERS DOOM, COBALT, WOLVHAMMER, etc) - "FOR MISERY" & "ADDED SUBTRACTION"

Contrition is vocalist Jerome Marshall (Cobalt, Yakuza), drummer Garry Naples (Novembers Doom, Without Waves), guitarist and keyboardist Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, Deeper Graves, ex-Wolvhammer), and bassist Jon Woodring (Bones, ex-Usurper), and their debut album Broken Mortal Coil features guest vocals by Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), additional guitars by Leon del Muerte (Impaled, ex-Exhumed) and Corey Parks (Graveripper), and synths/vocals by David Brenner (Gridfailure). It comes out October 29 via Disorder Recordings, and two songs are streaming now. With hints of black, death, sludge, hardcore, and more, they're both heavy as fuck.

WALLOWING / THIN / SLABDRAGGER / VIXEN MAW - 4 WAY SPLIT

Here's a ridiculously good 4 way split from UK blackened, sludgy hardcore band Wallowing, NYC mathgrinders Thin, UK sludgesters Slabdragger, and NYC avant-grinders Vixen Maw. It's a nice variety of totally brutal bands, and all four of them are at the tops of their games.

GAAWK - MEANINGLESS EP

Richmond's Gaawk make noisy, gnarly, blackened, grindy music that doesn't fit neatly into any subgenre, but whatever you call it, just know that it's totally obnoxious in the best way.

PRESSURE CRACKS (FEVER 333, LETLIVE) - "CANCEL COUTURE" (ft. EIGHTEEN VISIONS' JAMES HART)

Pressure Cracks, the hardcore band fronted by Jason Aalon Butler (of letlive. and The Fever 333), have put out a bludgeoning new single, and this one features another veteran hardcore vocalist, Eighteen Visions' James Hart.

SOM - "EVERYTHING I WANTED" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) have covered Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," and they turn it into a heavy, spacey rock song that's still recognizable as Billie's song.

TOUCHE AMORE - "PERSIST" (DEMO)

Touche Amore have released the demos for their 2020 album Lament, including one song that didn't end up making the album, "Persist." Read more about it here.

BE'LAKOR - "FOOTHOLD"

Australia's Be'Lakor make melodic death metal that recalls the Finnish style of the early 2000s, and they do justice to that sound on new single "Foothold" off upcoming LP Coherence (due October 29 via Napalm Records).

PUPIL SLICER - "CONCUBINE" (CONVERGE COVER)

Having released their great debut LP Mirrors on Prosthetic Records earlier this year, UK mathcore band Pupil Slicer have now put out a cover of one of the most classic mathcore songs ever, Converge's "Concubine." They stay pretty faithful to the chaos of the original, and they nail it.

MORTIFERUM - "EXHUMED FROM MORTAL SPHERES"

Olympia, WA death-doomers Mortiferum have shared another supremely heavy song off their upcoming sophomore album Preserved in Torment, due 11/5 via Profound Lore.

KARLOFF - "HIBISCUS"

Karloff have shared another track off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due 10/8 via No Funeral, I.Corrupt, 3LA, and Zegema Beach), and this one's a dose of harsh, discordant screamo that's way heavier than the first single.

JOHN CARPENTER - “MICHAEL’S LEGEND”

Halloween Kills is out October 15 as is the soundtrack which was composed by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Played on solo piano "Michael's Legend" is haunting and bittersweet and it'll be interesting to see what it's actually set to.

LIMP BIZKIT - "DAD VIBES"

Finally, a new Limp Bizkit song.

