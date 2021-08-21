18 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the posthumous Chynna album, which I wrote about in Notable Releases, and we also got a slew of singles, from the late Gift of Gab, Young Thug, Kari Faux, Kevin Abstract, Mozzy, Big Boi & Sleepy Brown, Flee Lord & Roc Marciano, Sheff G (ft. Sleepy Hallow & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

THA GOD FAHIM x NICHOLAS CRAVEN - DUMP GAWD: SHOT CLOCK KING (ft. YOUR OLD DROOG)

Tha God Fahim already released two albums with Your Old Droog this year, and now he put out a new 7-song EP produced by Nicholas Craven, which includes two songs featuring Droog. Those songs capture the same magic as their collab albums, and the other tracks on this EP are very solid too.

--

GIFT OF GAB - "VICE GRIP"

Earlier this year, Gift of Gab of Blackalicious sadly passed away at age 50. Now, a posthumous album has been announced. It's called Finding Inspiration Somehow, and you can read more about its lead single "Vice Grip" here.

--

YOUNG THUG - "TICK TOCK"

Young Thug's upcoming album is called PUNK and he played with Travis Barker during a recent NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, but it doesn't seem like he's totally making the rap-to-punk pivot. New single "Tick Tock" sounds like Young Thug's classic weirdo pop-rap.

--

KARI FAUX - "TOO MUCH, TOO FAST" (ft. DEANTE' HITCHCOCK)

Rapper/singer Kari Faux has announced a deluxe edition of last year's very good Lowkey Superstar, and here's one of its new songs, which you can read more about here.

--

KEVIN ABSTRACT - "SIERRA NIGHTS" (ft. RYAN BEATTY)

Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract has put out his second solo single of 2021, and this one's a left-of-the-dial R&B song featuring Ryan Beatty.

--

MOZZY - "UNFORGIVEN"

Sacramento rapper Mozzy stays extremely prolific, and he's highly consistent too. "Unforgiven" is yet another great single.

--

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN - "THE BIG SLEEP IS OVER" (ft. KAY-I)

Longtime collaborators and fellow Dungeon Family members Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have given a release date to their upcoming album The Big Sleepover (September 3 via HITCO), and new single "The Big Sleep Is Over" channels a reggae/dancehall vibe with help from Jamaican singer Kay-I.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "CHAMBER BROTHERS"

Michigan rap staple Icewear Vezzo's new album Rich Off Pints 2 comes out September 3 via Iced Up Records, and here's its newest single, which finds Vezzo sounding simultaneously smooth and menacing over mid-tempo, rubbery bass.

--

MO3 & MORRAY - "IN MY BLOOD"

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed at age 26 last year, and fast-rising soulful sing-rapper Morray pays tribute to him with this posthumous collaboration and video.

--

SHENSEEA - "BE GOOD"

Rising dancehall star Shenseea returns with the breezy, sex-fueled, Rvssian-produced "Be Good."

--

JAZZ CARTIER - "ROCK THE BOAT" (ft. KYLE)

Jazz Cartier will release his new album The Fleur Print on September 10 via Petal Garden/PIVTL Projects, and it'll include this new catchy, airy R&B song ft. KYLE.

--

STEFFLON DON & MS BANKS - "DIP"

UK dancehall artist Stefflon Don and rapper Ms Banks have come together for a very lively new song, "Dip."

--

MACHINEDRUM - "STONE AGE" (ft. DENIRO FARRAR)

Electronic musician Machinedrum teams up with rapper Deniro Farrar for the latest single off his upcoming EP Psyconia. Machinedrum's no stranger to putting his futuristic, electronic spin on hip hop, and this song is a great example of it.

--

FLEE LORD x ROC MARCIANO - "THIS IS WHAT YA WANT?"

Flee Lord has shared another track off his Roc Marciano-produced Delgado, and it's exactly the kind of dark, gritty boom bap you'd expect from these two.

--

SHEFF G - "RUN IT UP" (ft. SLEEPY HALLOW & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE)

Brooklyn drill staple Sheff G links up with frequent collaborator Sleepy Hallow and Bronx hooksmith A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for this slowed-down, melodic new song.

--

PELL - "FLIGHT" (ft. DAVE B)

New Orleans rapper Pell is gearing up to release his new album Floating While Dreaming II on September 3 via PellYeah, and new single "Flight" finds him going in a vintage funk/soul direction.

--

TOBI - "WOAH" (ft. JAZZ CARTIER)

Canadian rappers TOBi and Jazz Cartier have put their heads together for this new song, which finds both of them effortlessly floating above the song's atmospheric production.

--

GHÖSH - "COME ORIGINAL NUTTA"

Genre-defying electro-rap group GHÖSH have shared another song off their upcoming album Alien Nation (due 10/1 via Get Better Records), and it's a loud, booming, in-your-face song that's impossible to turn away from.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today