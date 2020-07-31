There's no lack of good rap, R&B, and other hip hop-adjacent music out this week, including the new Liv.e, Black Soprano Family (Benny the Butcher), and Flee Lord & Pete Rock projects that you can read more about in Notable Releases. The Beyonce visual album is out too, plus we got new singles from Travis Barker/Run The Jewels, Black Noi$e/BbyMutha, Juicy J, A$AP Ferg/Nicki Minaj, EarthGang's Olu (Marvin Gaye cover), Georgia Anne Muldrow, Action Bronson, JPEGMAFIA, Octavian/Future, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Scroll down for all the hip hop we posted this week...

TRAVIS BARKER - "FOREVER" (ft. RUN THE JEWELS)

Travis Barker previously teamed up with Killer Mike and El-P on Run The Jewels' "All Due Respect" off 2014's Run the Jewels 2, and now the blink-182 drummer has tapped RTJ to appear on his new solo single, "Forever." Read more about it here.

--

BLACK NOI$E - "MUTHA MAGICK" (ft. BBYMUTHA)

Detroit producer Black Noi$e recently became the first non-Earl Sweatshirt artist to sign to Earl Sweatshirt's Tan Cressida label, and he made his label debut with "The Band" (which features Liv.e, who released a great new album today). Now he announced his new album Oblivion will be out August 14 via Tan Cressida, and it features "The Band," this very good new song with BbyMutha, and songs featuring Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, MIKE, Pink Siifu, Duendita, ZeelooperZ, and more.

--

JUICY J - "GAH DAMN HIGH" (ft. WIZ KHALIFA)

Juicy J is releasing a new album, The Hustle Continues, on October 14 via eOne, and it'll feature Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Logic, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Young Dolph, Project Pat, and more. Wiz Khalifa is on the very fun, very Juicy J-sounding new single "Gah Damn High."

--

A$AP FERG - "MOVE YA HIPS" (ft. NICKI MINAJ & MADEINTYO)

We don't know if or when we'll hear A$AP Ferg's Marilyn Manson collaboration, but he did just release a Nicki Minaj collab. It's called "Move Ya Hips" and, naturally, it comes with a vintage-infomercial-style music video for an instructional workout on how to get hips.

--

EARTHGANG'S OLU - "WHAT'S GOING ON" (MARVIN GAYE COVER)

Olu of EarthGang and Spillage Village has released a powerful cover of Marvin Gaye's classic protest song "What's Going On." It's already timeless, but Olu breathes new life into it. (And he's got the pipes for it too!)

--

JYOTI (GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW) - "MAMA, YOU CAN BET!"

Georgia Anne Muldrow's upcoming album as Jyoti, Mama, You Can Bet!, comes out August 28 via eOne and SomeOthaShip Connect, and today she released the opening title track. It's a transfixing blend of vintage jazz and psychedelic soul.

--

ACTION BRONSON - "LATIN GRAMMYS"

Action Bronson is back with his first new single of 2020, "Latin Grammys," and it finds him delivering his usual '90s-inspired rhymes over some killer horn samples.

--

CHRIS CRACK - GOOD COPS DON'T EXIST

Chicago rapper Chris Crack remains extremely good at naming albums, and today he returns with his third project of 2020 which is no exception, Good Cops Don't Exist. It follows White People Love Algorithms and Cute Boys (The Rise of Lil Delicious).

--

BEYONCE - "FIND YOUR WAY BACK (MELO-X REMIX)

Beyonce's new visual album is out today, along with a deluxe edition of the 2019 album it's based on, The Lion King: The Gift. The expanded release includes this new remix.

--

DABABY & STUNNA 4 VEGAS

DaBaby's reign does not appear to be ending anytime soon, and he remains prolific. Today, he dropped a new song with frequent collaborator Stunna 4 Vegas.

--

JPEGMAFIA - "LIVING SINGLE"

JPEGMAFIA has been dropping great singles all year, and the hazy "Living Single" finds him at the height of his powers as usual.

--

OCTAVIAN - "RARI (CHAPTER 1)" (ft. FUTURE)

UK rapper Octavian continues his rapid rise, and now he's teamed with Atlanta trap giant Future for this new song which starts out in somber, R&B-tinged territory before making an unexpected 180.

--

ADAM SNOW - "42" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS & JOSH ALIAS)

DC producer Adam Snow is prepping his new album AS LUCK WOULD HAVE IT and the new single features some fiery Freddie Gibbs verses over Snow's pitched-up soul samples.

--

BACKXWASH FT. DEATHLRL & ADA ROOK - "STIGMATA"

Montreal rapper Backxwash's May album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It made the Polaris shortlist, and now she's shared this new track, mastered by Black Dresses' Ada Rook, who also plays electric guitar on it. "I think Stigmata is my favorite song I have ever done," Backxwash writes.

--

COI LERAY - "DO BETTER"

NJ rapper Coi Leray is releasing her new EP Now or Never on August 14 via Republic, and Pitchfork reports that it'll feature Gunna, Fetty Wap, and more. New single "Do Better" is a very catchy dose of melodic rap.

--

JORJA SMITH - "BY ANY MEANS"

UK soul singer Jorja Smith has released the new song "By Any Means" from Roc Nation's upcoming Reprise complilation, which will benefit the Gathering for Justice, NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice, Equal Justice Initiative Mission, and the Cop Accountability Project. Jorja says, "The inspiration behind ‘By Any Means’ really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, it’s life."

--

KOFFEE - "PRESSURE"

Koffee follows her great new single "Lockdown" with "Pressure," which she previously debuted in a live session. The studio version is even better, and it's more proof that Koffee continues to master a modern reggae/hip hop fusion.

--

03 GREEDO - "HOME VLONE"

03 Greedo was reportedly denied parole last month and won't be eligible again until 2021, but he still remains prolific. He and producer Ron Ron are releasing a new project, Load It Up, Vol. 1., in August, and it'll include this catchy new single.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.