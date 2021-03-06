18 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new albums from Denzel Curry, YUNGMORPHEUS, YBN Almighty Jay, Molly Brazy, YG's 4Hunnid crew, Lil Durk's Only The Family crew, and more, plus songs from Tyler the Creator, Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak/Bruno Mars, Drake, Flo Milli, Joell Ortiz/Stalley, Alfa Mist, AJ Tracey, J Balvin, and more. Read on for all the rap/hip hop/R&B we posted this week...

TEK of SMIF-N-WESSUN - PRICELE$$

Tek of Smif-N-Wessun has released an album honoring the late Sean Price, with a posthumous verse from Sean P himself, plus contributions from Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Rome Streetz, Buckshot, Sheek Louch, Statik Selektah, Lil Fame, AZ, and others.

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "TELL ME HOW"

Tyler, the Creator has released the full version of the song he recently debuted in a Coca-Cola commercial, and you can read more about it here.

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "THE HEART & THE TONGUE"

Chance The Rapper returned with a warm, lush, soul sample-fueled song called "The Heart & The Tongue." Chance has been hit or miss in recent years, but this feels like a hit.

ANDERSON .PAAK & BRUNO MARS - "LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN"

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released the first single off their new collaborative project, Silk Sonic, who are expected to release an album called An Evening With Silk Sonic that featues funk legend Bootsy Collins. It's called "Leave The Door Open" and it's a faithful re-creation of early '70s style smooth soul that comes with an equally vintage-looking video.

DRAKE - "LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE" (ft. RICK ROSS)

Drake dropped the three-song Scary Hours 2 today, and he saved the best song for last: a six-minute, soul sample-infused song featuring Rick Ross.

FLO MILLI - "BACK PACK (FLORA THE EXPLORER)"

Fresh off sampling Fiddler on the Roof, fast-rising rapper Flo Milli samples Dora The Explorer on her second single of 2021. As silly as it might seem, Flo Milli makes it work.

JOELL ORTIZ, NAMIR BLADE, STALLEY & SOLEMN BRIGHAM - "BLACK ROCK"

The great underground rap label Mello Music Group announced a new stacked compilation, Bushido, and this is the lead single. You can read much more about the comp here.

ALFA MIST - "ORGANIC RUST"

The multi-genre, multi-talented UK artist Alfa Mist has shared the second single off his upcoming album Bring Backs, which is due 4/23 via ANTI-. Following the electronic-tinged jazz of lead single "Run Outs," this one finds him combining his jazz influences with hip hop, and he's just as strong an MC as he is an instrumentalist.

AJ TRACEY - "ANXIOUS"

UK rapper AJ Tracey is back with his first proper solo single in over a year, and it's clear that he's been improving in the time since his last release. This is some of his most immediate work yet.

LIL BABY - "REAL AS IT GETS" (ft. EST GEE)

Lil Baby follows last year's hugely popular and acclaimed My Turn with his first single of 2021, "Real As It Gets," which is cut from the same auto-tune-heavy trap-pop cloth as My Turn.

J BALVIN - "MA G"

J Balvin is already set to follow last year's great Colores with a new album, and the first single is the trap-infused reggaeton of "Ma G."

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK - "ASPEN"

Young Dolph & Key Glock are releasing Dum and Dummer 2 on March 26 via Paper Route EMPIRE, and they've released new single "Aspen," which very much captures the same magic as the first Dum and Dummer.

JAHMED - "USAY"

West Coast rapper JAHMED just dropped his sophomore EP ARMANI, and it features his 2020 Freddie Gibbs collab "Glimpse," as well as the bouncy, fun "USAY," which was given the video treatment.

SAWEETIE - "BEST FRIEND" (REMIX ft. DOJA CAT & STEFFLON DON)

Saweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" is one of the year's most fun, memorable pop-rap songs, and today it gets a new remix with a new verse from UK rapper Stefflon Don.

BBYMUTHA - MUTHALEFICENT 2

Underground rapper Bbymutha said her 2020 album Muthaland would mark the end of her career, but she has stayed prolific with other EPs and singles since then, and she returned today once again with this new seven-song EP. Zeelooperz and Fly Anakin appear on it, and it's another very good offering of left-of-the-dial rap.

LOJII - TAURUS_EP

Philly rapper lojii has released a warm, jazzy new EP, which you can read more about here.

FRIDAY NIGHT CRU - "ENOUGH" (ft. JANE MACGIZMO)

Kingston, Jamaica's follow recent collabs with Tessellated & Amaarae and PRG Kid & Zac Jone$ with this new one with Jane Macgizmo. The previous singles echo their home country's reggae, but this one's in Drake-y rap&B territory, and Friday Night Cru are great at this vibe too.

PATRICK PAIGE II - "WHISPERING" FT STEVE LACY

The Internet's Patrick Paige II will release new solo album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool?, which will be out May 21 via Fat Possum. This single features his Internet collaborator Steve Lacy, as well as Allen Love, and Durand Bernarr.

