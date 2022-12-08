18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JUNGLE - "GOOD TIMES" (BRAXE + FALCON REMIX)

French house veterans Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon have had a great year with their new collaborative project, which has been landing on a lot of year-end lists with its Panda Bear-featuring single, and now they've given the French touch to Jungle's "Good Times."

--

SANGUISUGABOGG - "CAUGHT IN A VISE"

While you await Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg's upcoming LP Homicidal Ecstasy, they've shared a non-album track as a Decibel flexi. It's three and a half minutes of sheer brutality called "Caught In A Vise."

--

CRAWL - "10,000 POLEHAMMERS"

Crawl, the "one-man blackened dungeon doom entity helmed by mastermind Michael A. Engle" which "consists solely of Engle performing drums, bass, vocals, and samples simultaneously all at once," will release new album Damned on February 3 via Profound Lore. It was recorded by M.S.W. of Hell, and the first single is the creepy, abrasive, 10-minute "10,000 Polehammers."

--

KOSAYA GORA - "TE SLOVA"

Kosaya Gora is a new project from electronic producer/singer Kedr Livanskiy and producer/visual artist Flaty, who produced Kedr's 2019 album Your Need and contributed to her 2021 album Liminal Soul. Their debut single is the haunting dream pop of "Te Slova."

--

THE ARCS - "EYEZ"

Dan Auerbach's other band, The Arcs, will release their first album in eight years, Electrophonic Chronic, is out in January. The album is a tribute to the late band member Richard Swift who plays on the record, including this new song. “There’s a lot of mystery to most people," says Auerbach of "Eyez." "You can work with someone for years and there will be things about them that you never know. Everyone has parts of their story they might not want written.”

--

H HAWKLINE - "SUPPRESSION STREET"

"I’ve known myself twice," says Huw Evans, aka H. Hawkline, of this dreamy song from his upcoming Cate Le Bon-produced album Milk For Flowers. "I’ve learnt a new language and know everyone who speaks it. It’s a dead language and you only need a few words. I’m an ice-skating cowboy and a little boy in the bank, we both press against the glass of a filthy French window, sliding it in opposite directions. This one fell into my lap." Milk For Flowers is out on March 10.

--

MAPS - "WITCHY FEEL" (GLOK REMIX)

James Chapman is gearing up to release his latest Maps album, Counter Melodies, on February 10 via Mute. He's just shared this remix of "Witchy Feel" from the album by GLOK, the electronic alter-ego of Ride's Andy Bell. “The reverbed, ethereal synth parts at the beginning give way to a HUGE groove when the drums come in," Chapman says. "The deep, boomy kick and the tight snare drum, combined with the unfolding, weaving movement of the percussion and the playful, skipping hi-hats create a constant and infectious feeling of joy and uplifting vibes. I absolutely love what Andy has done with this remix.”

--

FOYER RED - "ETC"

Brooklyn band Foyer Red have signed with Carpark and are working on their first album for the label. No news on that yet but here's their first release for Carpark, single "Etc," that flies on Dutch Angles and quirky percussion. It's a joy.

--

UNWED SAILOR - “MAIS OUI”

Seattle post-rock vets Unwed Sailor will release Mute the Charm on February 10 via Spartan Record. "Mais Oui" still sails on instrumental grandeur but "Mais Oui" has some surprising influences. "As a kid growing up in Tulsa, OK in the late 80s / early 90s, I consumed all of the music coming out of Manchester, England, and to this day it still feels like it’s ingrained into my DNA, "says bandleader Johnathon Ford. "With 'Mais Oui,' I wanted to create the feelings I felt when I discovered the Manchester scene with its trance-like rhythms and its feel good, let-all-your-worries-fly-to-the-wind melodies. I like to think if Unwed Sailor was a band in Manchester in 1990, jamming with The Stone Roses, this is what we would sound like.”

--

ELIOT SUMNER & BEN FROST - "WHITE RABBIT" (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE COVER)

If you're watching 1899, the new time-bending Netflix series from the creators of Dark, you have probably heard this cover of Jefferson Airplane's counter culture classic by Eliot Sumner (AKA Vaal), and composer Ben Frost that serves as the opening credits theme. “Ben and I have built a solid rapport over the years," says Sumner. "We’ve always looked for opportunities to work with one another. He texted me back in may 2022 about a project called 1899 and asked me to sing 'White Rabbit' over a very ominous 2 note sequence that he’d sent me.”

--

JOSEPH KECKLER - "GHOST SONG"

Joseph Keckler has just shared this piece which mixes spooky storytelling with his signature operatic style.

--

WHITNEY - "OTHER PEOPLE" (BEACH HOUSE COVER)

Beach House's Bloom standout "Other People" works great within Whitney's twangy style. It's from their Live at Electric Lady EP.

--

GORILLAZ - "SKINNY APE"

Gorillaz' new album Cracker Island is out early next year, and they've just shared a new single from it. "Skinny Ape" was co-written and co-produced by hitmaker Greg Kurstin, and is a nicely downcast piece of Gorillaz-style pop straight from Melancholy Island that explodes into a joyous chorus that sounds designed to send crowds into hysterics.

--

THE BAD ENDS - "THE BALLAD OF SATAN'S BRIDE"

'The Ballad of Satan's Bride' was the first song we recorded together as a band," says Mike Manitone of this new song by The Bad Ends which includes REM's Bill Berry. "It has the worst villain in it of any song I've ever written. The song embodies total despair and tragic grief, yet I sang it with wild abandon over Bill's soca beat pulsing at the heart as the song continues tearing itself apart."

--

PARAMORE - "THE NEWS"

Paramore have shared "The News," the second single off their much-anticipated sixth album This Is Why. Read about it here.

--

MONALEO - "MISS U ALREADY" (ft. NOCAP)

Rising rapper Monaleo breaks from her usual in-your-face rapping style for a new sentimental, soulfully sung ballad "Miss U Already." Read more about it here.

--

STRESS FRACTURES - "STRESS FRACTURES"

Stress Fractures is the project led by Martin Hacker-Mullen, who also runs the Acrobat Unstable label and plays in Clearbody, and their self-titled debut LP comes out in January. The lead single is also self-titled, and you can read about it here.

--

PYNUKA (ANTIBALAS, GODFLESH, C TRIP A) - "BURN IT ALL"

Pynuka is a new collaborative project between singer Anda Szilagyi (Antibalas, The Dap Kings), Justin Broadrick (of Godflesh, Jesu, etc), and producer Christian Alexander of C Trip A, and you can read more about their new single "Burn It All" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.