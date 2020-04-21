18 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we’d call “indie,” and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, show recaps, track premieres, and more all day. That includes a lot of tour announcements, a list of tonight’s NYC shows, and NY shows that just went on sale. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here’s a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

SMINO - SHE ALREADY DECIDED

Midwest rapper Smino has dropped a surprise new 16-song mixtape, which includes a freestyle based on Roddy Ricch's "The Box," a T-Pain remix of Smino's "Klink," and a bunch of new songs. As you'd expect from Smino, it's a very enjoyable listen.

--

WESTERMAN - "YOUR HERO IS NOT DEAD" & NEW MIX

Westerman has shared the title track for his new album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, that will be out June 5 via Partisan. Like a lot of Westerman's work, this is mellow and dreamy with echos of Arthur Russell (or even Christopher Cross) wafting across the bow. Westerman has also shared a new mix he calls "Huxley" featuring tracks from Neil Young, The Durutti Column, Thundercat, McCoy Tyner, Geo rge Harrison, and more.

--

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "SANTA BARBARA" FT. SUFJAN STEVENS

Angelo De Augustine released Tomb in January of last year, and now he's shared "Santa Barbara," a haunting new single with delicate falsetto vocals that he's joined on by previous collaborator Sufjan Stevens. "'Santa Barbara' touches on the uncertainties and realities of being mortal in the landscape that we view through our experience; displaying ghostly apparitions, love, death and a famous British novelist," Angelo says. "It was a good experience to record this song with my friend Sufjan. I look forward to sharing more soon."

--

MAN MAN - "ON THE MEND"

Man Man's first album in nearly seven years is out next week on Sub Pop and here's one last early taste. “I wrote this a year or so after a painful break-up and although I was in a better place at the time, I wanted to touch on all of those raw emotions someone has to work through in order to get healthy and able to love themselves again," says Man Man's main man, Honus Honus. "Musically, the tempo, the push, and pull of the band, the openness of it all just drives this home. So, yes, it’s a bit of a heavy song but I think it’s also one about hope, healing, letting go and moving on. The heart can be cruel but you can’t let it consume you.”

--

ARMYWIVES - ARMYWIVES

Brooklyn/Philly emo/screamo band Armywives have been at it for about a decade, and after dropping some one-off singles last year, they're now back with a four-song self-titled EP on Zegema Beach/Missed Out, their first multi-song project in a while. They nail a balance between a heavy/aggressive side and an atmospheric/melodic side, and that balance really peaks on closing track "First You Must Die To Be Reborn," which is about twice as long as all the others and finds Armywives in appealingly ambitious territory.

--

WESTERN ADDICTION - "LURCHERS"

San Francisco punks Western Addiction have shared another melodic ripper off their upcoming Jack Shirley-produced LP Frail Bray (due 5/15 via Fat Wreck Chords).

--

AMALIA BLOOM - "AT ETERNITY's GATE"

Italy's Amalia Bloom dropped this new track and it's a big, soaring dose of melodic post-hardcore. Heavy and intense, but Amalia Bloom don't shiny away from a little studio polish or big hooks.

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "PLACES/PLANS"

Los Angeles visual artist and musician Helen Ballentine is releasing her debut, self-titled EP as Skullcrusher, due out June 26 via Secretly Canadian. Its first single is the whispy, melancholy "Places/Plans," about which Helen says, "I thought a lot about my self-worth during this period of uncertainty. 'Places/Plans' attempts to communicate the beauty and vulnerability of being alone and what it means to let someone else in to see that. It feels like the thematic core of the EP. It is a song for being alone in your room, lying on the floor with a book and the window open, but also for letting someone in to lie with you."

--

REJOICE - "PROMETHEAN FLAMAE"

Ohio's Rejoice dropped this new minute-twenty metallic hardcore rager that sounds raw and jagged and abrasive but with just a hint of accessibility.

--

CALEB LANDRY JONES - "I DIG YOUR DOG"

Caleb Landry Jones, who you might know from acting rolls in Friday Night Lights, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Twin Peaks: The Return, will release his debut album, The Mother Stone, on May 1 via Sacred Bones. New single "I Dig Your Dog," is widescreen orchestral psych with just a little Southern flair.

--

VARSITY - "REASON TO RUN"

Chicago indiepoppers Varsity have shared another song from their upcoming album Fine Forever which is out May 29 via Run for Cover. "'Reason to Run' was the final song that we wrote for the record," say the band of this chipper, hooky track. "It was actually written after the other tracks were recorded but we didn't want to wait to put it out on a different release. We recorded it quickly at Decade studios while we were supposed to be mixing! The song serves as a response to 'Runaway,' written from the other person's perspective. While in 'Runaway' the protagonist is pleading with someone to stay here we have someone who’s made up their mind to leave the situation they’re in and cut all ties."

--

BRIGHT EYES - "FORCED CONVALESCENCE"

Here's Bright Eyes' second new song in nine years, featuring, Flea, a choir, and more. Read more here.

--

HAYLEY WILLIAMS - "DEAD HORSE"

Hayley Williams' Petals For Armor II EP is out now, featuring her four recent singles and the new reggae-pop-tinged song "Dead Horse." Read more here.

--

DERADOORIAN - "MONK'S ROBES"

Angel Deradoorian's new album Find the Sun is due out May 22 via ANTI-, and she's shared another new single from it, the atmospheric "Monk's Robes." "I’ve heard so many people say 'I want to escape to the mountain and live alone because life is so fucking painful sometimes," Deradoorian says. "And that's not really the way to do it either. You need to be isolated, you need to learn about yourself, but you can't really stay there. You also need to integrate. You need to do both."

--

L7 - "FAKE FRIENDS" (JOAN JETT COVER FT. JOAN JETT) & "WITCHY BURN"

L7 have released a new two-song single. The A-side is a cover of Joan Jett‘s “Fake Friends” featuring Joan herself, and the B-side is “Witchy Burn,” a slowed-down re-work of “Burn Baby” from L7’s 2019 reunion album Scatter the Rats. Read more here.

--

IGGY POP - "FAMIY AFFAIR" (SLY & THE FAMILY STONE COVER) (FT. BOOTSY COLLINS)

It's Iggy Pop's 73rd birthday, and he's celebrating with the release of this new Sly & the Family Stone cover, which features Parliament-Funkadelic’s Bootsy Collins on bass. Read more here.

--

SCHOOL OF LANGUAGE (FIELD MUSIC RELATED) - I COULD HAVE LOVED U BETTER

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Prince‘s death and Field Music‘s David Brewis has paid tribute with a new Prince-inspired EP under his School of Language solo moniker. “I couldn’t bring myself to cover his songs. I love the complete package – the playing and the production and the imperfections – just too much to tinker with,” says David. “But I thought that maybe I could keep myself on the level by writing my own Prince songs.

--

NICK HAKIM - "CRUMPY" FT. MAC DEMARCO

Nick Hakim releases his new album WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD on May 15 via ATO and here's the latest single, featuring Mac DeMcarco playing some distinctly Mac DeMarco style guitar. “This is my world; a lot of friends touched this record, and that makes me feel lucky and proud,” Nick says. “These songs are glimpses into my community. I’m exploring, but I’m not alone. It’s a journey in progress; it’s an experiment, every day.”

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.