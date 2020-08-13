So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ELVIS COSTELLO - "WE ARE ALL COWARDS NOW"

Elvis Costello has shared a third song from the session he recorded in Helsinki, Finland earlier this year. Like the two that came before, there's some 2020 production going on here, in addition to Elvis' expected songcraft.

--

OSEES - "IF I HAD MY WAY"

John Dwyer changes the way his band's name is spelled almost as often as they put out records. For those keeping score, it's now Osees and their new album Protean Threat is out September 18. New jame "If I Had My Way" has a nice groove to it. Dwyer says, "looking at all the extraordinary death in the world now you have to wonder, have you lived your best life? It's never too late to start."

--

PRINCE - "WITNESS 4 THE PROSECUTION (VERSION 2)"

The genuinely massive super deluxe edition of Prince's Sign O' the Times is out in September and here's another of the 63 previously unreleased tracks that are part of it. This second version of "Witness for the Prosecution" was recorded just two weeks before Prince disbanded The Revolution and nearly everything was played by himself.

--

SVALBARD - "LISTEN TO SOMEONE"

Atmospheric post-hardcore band Svalbard have released the second single off their anticipated new album It's Hard to Have Hope called When I Die, Will I Get Better?. While they've released some pretty aggressive stuff in the past, this one's more in post-rock/heavy dream pop territory, and it's pretty awesome to hear them do this kinda thing.

--

DUA LIPA - "LEVITATING" (ft. MADONNA & MISSY ELLIOTT) (THE BLESSED MADONNA REMIX)

Dua Lipa is releasing Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, an album with guest-filled remixes of songs from this year's very fun Future Nostalgia. A Mark Ronson remix of "Physical" ft. Gwen Stefani is still forthcoming, but you can now hear The Blessed Madonna's remix of "Levitating," which features newly-added vocals by Madonna and Missy Elliott and is just as addictive as the original.

--

UNURNMENT - "DEPRIVED (EDIT)"

Fred Avila, guitarist of Revelation Records-signed San Francisco hardcore band Primal Rite, is also big into brutal death metal, and he embraces that love with his Unurnment project, which is inspired by "stuff like Defeated Sanity, Pyrexia, and the million other bands following in the footsteps of Suffocation," as he told No Echo. He released Unurnment's debut EP Spiritual Penury last year, and now he's set to follow it with Self​-​Immolation Suite on September 4 via Maggot Stomp. An edit of opener "Deprived" is streaming now, and it's a pretty killer dose of '90s-style death metal, with just a hint of Fred's hardcore influences shining through too.

--

OCEANATOR - "HEARTBEAT"

Oceanator has shared another song off her upcoming debut full-length Things I Never Said, and it's a dose of catchy indie rock that band leader Elise Okusami says is "loosely about having a crush, and both the grounding feeling and the anxiety that feeling brings."

--

GAYNGS - "AAPPEAYL 2 U PTS 1 & 2"

Earlier this year, Justin Vernon and Ryan Olson's band Gayngs released their first new song in nearly a decade, "Appeayl 2 U," and now they've released another, longer version of the song, which breaks it out into two parts.

--

UNDEATH - "LORD OF THE GRAVE"

New York death metallers Undeath's anticipated debut LP Lesions of a Different Kind comes out 10/23 via Prosthetic, and here's the totally filthy second single from it. You can read much more about the song -- and an interview with the band -- here.

--

GARGOYL - "WRAITH"

Gargoyl, the grunge/prog band of Revocation's Dave Davidson and Thantifaxath/Ayahuasca's Luke Roberts, have released another single off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due 10/9 via Season of Mist), and the Alice In Chains influence is very strong on this one.

--

ALICE GLASS - "NIGHTMARES"

Alice Glass' distorted, abrasive new song is the first track on Sermon 4 Anniversary, a compilation celebrating the fourth anniversary of Sermon 3 Recordings.

--

MELANIE FAYE - MELANIE FAYE

Melanie Faye makes high quality indie/soul crossover, and she's also a great guitarist, as you can see on her recently NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Following that concert comes this new self-titled EP, featuring all three songs she performed for NPR.

--

COUSIN STIZZ - "CROCODILE TEARSS" & "MAC RONI"

Boston rapper returns with two new tracks, both of which find him in fine form over mid-tempo, trap-ish production.

--

MR. BUNGLE - "RAPING YOUR MIND"

Mr. Bungle are releasing a newly-recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, and judging by this lead single, this is going to be a lot more essential than your average "we decided to re-record our old stuff" album. It rips, and it sounds like a fresh, urgent recording that needs to be released and heard. Read more here.

--

SUFJAN STEVENS - "VIDEO GAME"

The second single off Sufjan Stevens' highly anticipated Carrie & Lowell followup has arriived, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE CRIBS - "RUNNING INTO YOU"

The Cribs are back with their first album in three years, Night Network, which will be out November 13 via PIAS. This is the first album the three Jarman brothers have produced entirely themselves, and recorded it at Foo Fighters' 606 Studios in Los Angeles. This is the first single.

--

GODCASTER - "SASSY STICK BOY"

Philly band Godcaster release their debut album in September, and here's the latest slab of arty indie rock from it.

--

ALEXIS MARSHALL (DAUGHTERS) - "NATURE IN THREE MOVEMENTS"

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall is gearing up to release his debut solo album in 2021, and while most info on that is still TBA, he did just debut his solo career with a standalone single from those sessions. Read more here.

--

