18 New Songs Out Today

JUICY J - "LOAD IT UP" (ft. NLE CHOPPA)

Juicy J follows "Gah Damn High" with his second single off The Hustle Continues, and it's a classic Juicy J style banger (not a bad thing at all). The album has also been pushed back to November 27 via eOne.

--

FRED AGAIN - "JESSIE (I MISS YOU)" (ft. JESSIE REYEZ)

UK producer Fred Again has stayed busy this year with his new Actual Life project, producing all of Headie One's GANG, and co-producing Romy of The xx's debut single, and now he dropped a new solo single built around a sample of a voice memo from Jessie Reyez. It's an appealing dose of minimal and atmospheric yet thumping pop.

--

DELMAR DARION - "TELEVISION" (ft. GENEVIEVE DAWSON)

UK electronic duo Delmar Darion will release their new album Morning Pageants this Friday (10/16), and one of its highlights so far is this single with guest vocals from Genevieve Dawson, who comes together with Delmar Darion to craft this somber, haunting song.

--

AUÐN - "VERÐUR VON AÐ BRÁÐ"

Icelandic black metallers AUÐN have shared another track off their upcoming album Vökudraumsins fangi (due 10/30 via Season of Mist), and to give you an idea of what to expect from this one, the band says "In these premieres, we wanted to showcase as many different elements as possible. This song in some ways treads uncharted territory for us as we welcome the more catchy, driven aspects of heavy music into our world of melancholy and grief ridden soundscapes."

--

PERDITION SECT (mem RINGWORM, INCANTATION, BRAIN TENTACLES, etc) - "PLAGUE OF INCOMPETENCE"

Perdition Sect is a new D-beat supergroup formed during the pandemic by Matt Sorg (Ringworm, Shed The Skin), Aaron Dallison (Brain Tentacles, Axioma), Mike Lare (Eternal Bloodshed, Ringworm), and Kyle Severn (Incantation, Shed The Skin), and they're releasing their debut album End Times on December 11 via Seeing Red Records. Lead single/opening track "Plague of Incompetence" is here, and it's a scorcher.

--

PEARL JAM - "GET IT BACK"

Pearl Jam contributed new song "Get it Back" to charity compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, Volume 2, which came out for Bandcamp Friday this month (and was only available to buy for one day), but it's now on all streaming services.

--

JIM NOIR - 'DEEP BLUE VIEW' (LE SUPERHOMARD REMIX)

French act Le SuperHomard has remixed Jim Noir's "Deep Blue View" from this year's A.M. Jazz< (After Hours EP)/A>. LSH put more of a baroque psych spin on the synthy original.

--

THE USAISAMONSTER - "PERMACULTURE'S PROMISE"

Brooklyn experimentalists The Usaisamonster will release new album Amikwag, their first in a decade, on October 30. They've just shared the album's opening song. "The opening music for this track was written on a trip to visit friends in Los Angeles in February 2017," says the band's Tom Hohmann. “It rained hard and long and water poured through the tiled roof of the Los Feliz AirBnB, and down the hills in streams, filling the LA river. Outside was a sweet smelling botanical garden in full bloom. Months earlier, friends had gone to the Standing Rock Reservation in the Dakotas to support the Lakota Nation in their efforts to stop the construction of an oil pipeline through their tribal lands. As a working parent with two young children in school, I had to stay home.“

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "WHO'S GONNA STOP ME" (ft. WEIRD AL)

Portugal. The Man released a new song and video in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, and it features the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic. Read more about the story behind the song/video here.

--

BAD OPERATION - "PERILOUS"

Bad Operation is a new ska band with members of Fatter Than Albert, PEARS, All People, and Dominic Minix, and they offer up a fresh spin on souful, 2 Tone-style that they call "new tone." Their debut album comes out in December via Bad Time/Community Records, and you can read more about lead single "Perilous" here.

--

THUNDER DREAMER - "OF A MILLION"

Like My Morning Jacket or Band of Horses or Fleet Foxes, Thunder Dreamer's new song "Of A Million" has an atmospheric, melancholic twang that nods to the past but doesn't stay there. Read more about it here.

--

ELTON JOHN - "REGIMENTAL SGT. ZIPPO" (1968)

Elton John has unearthed a previously unreleased Sgt. Pepper's-esque song from 1968, which you can read more about here.

--

JULIA JACKLIN - "TO PERTH, BEFORE THE BORDER CLOSES" & "CRY"

Julia Jacklin, who released her second album Crushing last year, recorded two new songs for the Sub Pop Singles Club, which came out earlier this year as a 7" and are now out via streaming services.

--

OHMME - "MINE" & "MIASMA"

Chicago duo Ohmme (Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart), who released Fantasize Your Ghosts back in June, deliver the fuzzy, new-wavey "Mine" and the dreamier "Miasma" as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club:

--

LE REN - "IT'S TIME I PLAYED A LOVE SONG" & "I DID U WRONG"

And there's Le Ren, aka Montreal's Lauren Spear, who offers up ethereal harmonies on the jilted, folky "It's Time I Played a Love Song" and a twangy kick for "I Did U Wrong" which are both sides of her Sub Pop Singles Club 7".

--

