DUS x THA GOD FAHIM - "TAKING MEASURES"

Having released two albums with Your Old Droog this year, Atlanta rapper Tha God Fahim hops on a jazzy, psychedelic new track from NJ producer DUS.

STAS THEE BOSS - "PENNY"

Stas THEE Boss of the now-defunct psychedelic R&B duo THEESatisfaction recently released her new album On the Quarner, and though it was just released as one long track digitally, you can see the full tracklist on the back cover of the vinyl release (including vinyl-only bonus tracks). One of the tracks, "Penny," now has a video.

GROWING - "DROWN + DISTANCE"

Kevin Doria and Joe DeNardo have been leading experimental group Growing since the '00s and will release their first album in four years, Diptych, on April 30 via Silver Current Records. The album consists of two side-length works and you can hear Side 2's ethereal, droning and heavy "Down + Distance" now.

GEORGE MCFALL - DIURNAL PATIO EP (ALL BIG COUNTRY SAMPLES)

UK artist George McFall has just released a new six-song EP, Diurnal Patio, and every track is based around samples of Scottish rock greats Big Country, from their thundering drums to late frontman Stuart Adamson's signature bagpipe guitar sound and vocal exclamations.

REQUIN CHAGRIN - "DEJA VU"

Parisian dreampop artist Requin Chagrin will release her new album, Bye Bye Baby, on April 9 via KMS Disques / Sony Music France "The inspiration came when I was playing with a borrowed Casio MT400v synth that I love," she says of the album's first single. "I wanted to talk about stars, especially the Perseids. It's that moment around August 15th when shooting stars are lighting up the sky. It's time to make wishes, to start all over again." Fans of Molly Nilsson, take note.

DAWN RICHARD - "JACUZZI"

Dawn Richard's new alum for Merge, Second Line, is due out April 30, and she's shared another new single, "Jacuzzi," today. About its accompanying video, Dawn tells Flaunt, "The visual is a celebration of body positivity, that femininity and sexuality can be in any body form. What a mother moves like will be different from a young woman with no kids in the prime of her 20s. Doesn’t make her less sexy. Stretch marks, curves, blemishes, and imperfections are seen throughout the simulation. We chose to leave those unedited to showcase the beauty in the everyday woman unfiltered."

MIA JOY - "FREAK"

Chicago artist Mia Joy will release new album Spirit Tamer on May 7 via Fire Talk and she's just shared gentle, pretty new song, "Freak." "I loved the imagery of that phrase, a freak on a leash as in feeling tied in a relationship you know is toxic but feeling bound to them, thus making you crazy or a 'freak,'" Once off the leash, the pain that was holding onto you, you can finally find your own way. I wanted to end it with a sense of reclaiming identity and independence and breaking free from the symbolic leash."

SERPENTWITHFEET - "HEART STORM" (FT. NAO)

serpentwithfeet's new album, DEACON, is out Friday via Secretly Canadian, and the latest single is "Heart Storm," which features soulful vocals from Nao. "I love a little magical realism," serpentwithfeet says. "In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice. Here, we welcome the storm."

GHLOW - "TAKE IT"

Swedish/Russian duo GHLOW will release Slash & Burn next week (4/2) via PNKSLM. New single "Take It," is a little like Siouxsie & The Banshees, but with an industrial edge.

INSOMNIUM - "THE CONJURER"

Finnish melodic death metallers Insomnium have shared their first new single of the year, the seven-and-a-half minute odyssey "The Conjurer." "We haven't been idle during the pandemic," the band's Niilo Sevänen says. "'The Conjurer' is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium. Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow."

KATE CLOVER - "I LOVE YOU TO DEATH"

LA garage rock singer Kate Clover is back with this very catchy new single. "I really like the juxtaposition of a super doo-wop sounding song with darker lyrics," Kate says. "The Misfits are masterful at that. The subject matter of doo-wop songs are generally about desire and love. I thought it would be funny to sing from the point of view of a murderer."

RADURA - "RIFLESSI" & "ARAUCARIA"

Italy has a long-history of churning out great screamo bands, and if you're into Italian screamo, you should definitely be getting excited for Radura's upcoming debut album Effetto della Veduta d'Insieme, due April 7 via Clever Eagle Records. They've put out two songs so far, and they show off an above-average knack for bold, soaring, impassioned screamo, and there's some experimental acoustic guitar-driven stuff in the mix too.

LOST GIRLS - "LOSING SOMETHING"

Lost Girls, the project of Jenny Hval and longtime collaborator Håvard Volden, release their debut full-length album, Menneskekollektivet, on Friday via Smalltown Supersound. The latest single is "Losing Something," which features Jenny speaking lines from The Policeman’s Beard Is Half Constructed, a collection of poems written by an AI computer program.

COFFIN PARTY - SOLIDARITY EP

Jeff Corso tapped drum wizard Aesop Dekker (Agalloch, Vhol, Khôrada, Ludicra, Worm Ouroboros, etc) for this new four-song Coffin Party EP. He said to No Echo, "No bullshit, straight forward hardcore punk. I wanted the production. to be disgusting yet coherent. Influences are '80s hardcore with a touch of Japanese hardcore punk. Jerry’s Kids, Gauze, Poison Idea, and Offenders are a couple bands that mean a lot to us." If that sounds up your alley, you'll probably be very pleased with this ripper of an EP.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "HIT LIKE A GIRL"

After signing to Fueled By Ramen last year and releasing the single "Garden," rising pop punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar are back with another new single, "Hit Like A Girl" (which also happens to be the name of another great punk band with a new album arriving soon). It's a chugging, anthemic, easycore-ish song that sounds straight out of FBR's mid 2000s era.

DOLLHOUSE - THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING EP

Dollhouse hail from the NYC punk scene and share members with Hank Wood and the Hammerheads, Crazy Spirit, Pharmakon, Mommy, and L.O.T.I.O.N., and as you may expect, they make raw, sneering music that finds the middle ground between hardcore and garage punk.

BENT SEA - "DOWNED AT A GULP" (ft. mems of INTER ARMA, REVOCATION, DAVE WITTE)

Dirk Verbeuren is back with another guest-filled song from Bent Sea's Instagrind soundtrack. For this one, Dirk moves to guitar and he lets the prolific Dave Witte (Discordance Axis, Burnt By The Sun, Municipal Waste, etc) take over the drums. He also brings in Mike Paparo (Inter Arma) on vocals and Revocation’s Brett Bamberger on bass. The result is 55 seconds of rippin' grind fury.

YAKSTA - "AMBITION"

Reggae singer Yaksta (aka Bush Lawd) has been on the rise, and recent single "Ambition" has deservingly become his breakthrough track. "In today, as a society, we focus more on the flashy material things and what is more expensive," Yaksta said of the song. "I am standing from a different viewpoint; I believe that building generational wealth and focusing less on the expensive materials are steps in the right direction. This is for young and the young at heart." He says his next single is coming in mid-April, so stay tuned.

KXNG IZEM - "HIGHKEY"

Another recent reggae track worth checking out is the breezy, Afrobeats-tinged "Highkey" from the fast-rising Kxng Izem, who's been gearing up for a new project called Wildfire (same name as his great 2020 single).

